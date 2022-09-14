>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheap Auto Insurance in Conway, Arkansas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Conway, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $28 per month.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

A suburb of Little Rock, Conway is the seventh-largest city in Arkansas. Conway's location in Arkansas' densely populated central region, its exposure to extreme weather, and a high population density all contribute to the city's car insurance costs.

Conway drivers face average car insurance rates that are similar to the state's overall average, despite its smaller size compared to big cities like Little Rock or Fayetteville. But Conway's average rates are higher than national averages. In Conway, full-coverage car insurance averages $233 per month. By comparison, the national average is $213.

To find the cheapest coverage available to them, Conway drivers can compare quotes from multiple insurers. Many top insurance companies offer coverage in Arkansas, including State Farm, USAA, and GEICO, the three cheapest options for Conway drivers.

Datos Breves

  • Conway had 2,426 crashes but only six fatalities in 2022, according to the most recent data available.[1]

  • The City of Colleges has a high population density of 1,309 residents per square mile, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • Conway is home to three colleges. A higher number of young drivers in an area could lead to more traffic accidents.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Conway

The table below provides an overview of the cheapest car insurers in Conway. Keep in mind that your unique situation will determine the ideal insurance company for you. Be sure to look into the pros and cons of all your options so you can make the most informed decision.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$59$29Cheap rates
USAA4.5$72$35Military families
GEICO4.2$89$44Senior drivers
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurance for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

State Farm has been around since 1922 and is one of the largest car insurers in the U.S. It offers a variety of standard car insurance options, as well as policy add-ons like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and rideshare insurance. State Farm is a great choice in Conway because it offers the cheapest rates for virtually every type of coverage and driver.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Long-standing history in the car insurance industry

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Must work with a local agent to purchase a policy

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurance for military families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

USAA is a highly rated insurance company that exclusively sells coverage to active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate families. USAA offers a good variety of discounts for additional policy savings, but only a few coverage endorsements are available. In addition to liability insurance, the company sells roadside assistance, comprehensive, collision, and uninsured motorist coverage.

Ventajas

  • Several discounts available

  • Excellent ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best[2] [3]

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families

  • Doesn’t offer many optional coverages

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurance for senior drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo

One of the country’s top insurers, GEICO offers a number of insurance products. The company offers affordable quotes in Conway by coverage level, age, and driving history. GEICO has 16 advertised discounts, including some that seniors can commonly benefit from. Older drivers may earn multi-policy, good driver, defensive driving, and vehicle safety discounts. Drivers can also save with the DriveEasy telematics program.

Ventajas

  • Multiple available discounts

  • Many insurance products

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Rideshare insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Conway

When you look for cheap car insurance, be sure to consider your coverage options and the financial strength of various companies. These tips can help you score the best deal on a policy:

  • Shop around. Since each insurance company has its own unique products and rates, it pays to shop around. Get quotes from at least a few different insurers.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the amount of money you must pay out of pocket for a claim before your policy covers the rest. You can lower your premiums with a higher deductible because you’re taking on more up-front costs. However, make sure never to set your deductible so high you can’t afford it if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle your insurance policies. Most larger car insurers offer bundling discounts. If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you might be able to bundle it with car insurance and save some money on both policies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Conway: State Farm

Liability car insurance is the most basic level of car insurance. The state of Arkansas requires it, and it pays for property damage and injuries you may cause in an accident. Here are the cheapest liability-only quotes in Conway based on Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm28
USAA34
GEICO43
Auto-Owners48
Safeco56
National General57
Shelter62
Allstate63
Farmers64
Nationwide64
Progressive67
Travelers67
State Auto76
Liberty Mutual82
Hallmark87
Midvale Home & Auto93
GAINSCO95
Dairyland102
Direct Auto106
The General125
Bristol West149
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Conway: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is made up of liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. While it’s optional, it can give you some additional peace of mind, especially if you drive a luxury car, have an auto loan or lease, or often commute in heavy traffic. Here, you can see the most affordable full-coverage insurers in Conway.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
USAA71
GEICO88
Auto-Owners99
Safeco126
Shelter128
Allstate130
Travelers130
Farmers131
Nationwide131
Progressive139
National General149
Midvale Home & Auto165
State Auto184
GAINSCO201
Liberty Mutual202
Direct Auto216
Hallmark231
Dairyland234
The General256
Bristol West345
Estimate your Conway car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Like most states, Arkansas requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability car insurance. Still, about 20% of drivers in the state are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council. To drive legally in Arkansas, your insurance coverage must meet the following requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident3
Property damage liability$25,000

While a liability-only policy meets the requirements listed above, you can enhance your car insurance coverage with the following optional solutions:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision insurance

    Collision insurance can help repair or replace your vehicle after an accident with another vehicle or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle damage that comes from non-accident incidents, including vandalism, weather, and falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance may protect you when you’re in an accident with an at-fault party who doesn’t have insurance or is underinsured.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs cause car insurance companies to judge you as a high-risk driver. For this reason, they’ll often charge you higher car insurance rates. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, for example, your premiums could increase by 33% or more compared to drivers with a clean record.

In these sections, you’ll see how your premiums can change based on individual incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

With a speeding ticket on your record in Conway, you can expect to pay more for car insurance but still enjoy lower premiums than with other incidents. On average, Conway drivers see monthly car insurance rates of $342 for full coverage and $160 for minimum coverage after a speeding ticket.

Here you can see how liability-only quotes change from several insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm2836
USAA3444
GEICO4356
Auto-Owners4864
Safeco5679
National General5775
Shelter6289
Allstate6382
Farmers6484
Nationwide6484
Progressive6791
Travelers6789
Liberty Mutual82115
GAINSCO95121
Dairyland102138
Direct Auto106143
The General125169
Bristol West149198
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause a car accident in Conway, you’ll likely have to pay more for your auto policy. The average cost of car insurance for Conway drivers with at-fault accidents is $351 per month for full coverage, and $164 for liability-only policies. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident affects the liability insurance quotes you’ll receive from leading insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm2838
USAA3447
GEICO4359
Auto-Owners4866
Safeco5683
National General5779
Shelter6292
Allstate6386
Farmers6488
Nationwide6488
Progressive6795
Travelers6793
Liberty Mutual82120
GAINSCO95128
Dairyland102143
Direct Auto106150
The General125177
Bristol West149204
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction often comes with serious consequences, like hefty fines, jail time, and higher car insurance premiums. In most cases, having a DUI on your record will raise your insurance premiums more than having a speeding ticket or at-fault accident.

Conway drivers convicted of DUI may see average car insurance rates of $397 per month for full coverage and $186 for minimum coverage. Here, you can see the type of quotes you can expect to get in Conway with a DUI on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm2846
USAA3455
GEICO4370
Auto-Owners4878
Safeco5691
National General5793
Shelter6295
Allstate63103
Farmers64104
Nationwide64104
Progressive67109
Travelers67109
Liberty Mutual82133
GAINSCO95155
Dairyland102166
Direct Auto106172
The General125203
Bristol West149242
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Generally, age causes vision, mobility, and cognitive changes that can increase the risk of getting into an accident. As a result, car insurance rates tend to begin rising again when a driver reaches age 70. Still, seniors have the cheapest car insurance rates overall of any age group.

In Conway, car insurance for senior drivers averages $163 per month for full coverage and $76 for liability-only. The following table shows quotes from top insurers for senior drivers in Conway.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2041
USAA2552
GEICO3164
Auto-Owners3572
Shelter4186
National General43112
Nationwide4491
Progressive4492
Safeco4499
Farmers4695
Allstate4797
Travelers4995
Liberty Mutual62153
GAINSCO72153
Direct Auto75154
Dairyland76175
The General95194
Bristol West111256
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenagers typically pay some of the highest car insurance premiums. This is because they don’t have as much experience behind the wheel as older drivers and are more likely to cause an accident. Fortunately, young drivers can save money if they stay on their parents’ policy, drive a safe car, and lock in a good student discount.

Car insurance for teen drivers in Conway costs, on average, $417 monthly for full coverage and $195 for liability-only policies. The following table shows quotes from top insurers for teen drivers in Conway.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm48100
USAA56118
GEICO68140
Auto-Owners80166
Safeco101226
Shelter107221
National General109284
Nationwide110225
Allstate111230
Farmers112229
Progressive121251
Travelers121235
Liberty Mutual139343
Dairyland166382
GAINSCO171362
Direct Auto194396
The General201412
Bristol West249577
Conway car insurance quotes by credit tier

Research shows that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than those with poor credit. For this reason, many insurance agencies consider the credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine premiums. Considering credit scores is illegal in a few states, but the practice is legal in Arkansas.[4]

The chart below shows that a Conway driver with excellent credit may pay $211 per month on average, while a driver with poor credit might be charged an average of $424 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Conway?

The average cost of an auto policy in the U.S. is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 per month for liability-only coverage. Arkansas' averages are $247 and $103, respectively.

Conway's average car insurance rates of $233 for full coverage and $109 for minimum coverage are higher than national averages, but on par with the state's.

Auto insurance rates vary by ZIP code within Arkansas due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers. Premiums in Jonesboro and Springdale, for example, are more expensive than in Conway.

More cities in Arkansas

Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for other Arkansas cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Benton$246$114
Fayetteville$241$100
Jonesboro$254$112
Little Rock$296$139
Pine Bluff$288$116
Springdale$239$107
Conway car insurance FAQs

Finding the insurance policy that provides the right coverage for you can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, the information below should answer any questions you still have and help you make an informed decision.

  • How much is car insurance in Conway?

    On average, Conway drivers pay $109 per month for a liability-only car insurance policy. Meanwhile, a full-coverage insurance policy averages $233 per month. Your actual rates may be more or less than the average in your area, based on individual factors like your gender, age, driving history, and vehicle.

  • Which are the cheapest car insurance companies in Conway?

    State Farm is the cheapest insurer for Conway drivers. Its liability-only rates start at $58 per month. USAA and GEICO also have cheap rates for Conway residents, with monthly minimum-coverage rates of $71 and $88, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Conway?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Conway. It has a 4.4 Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, an A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best, and solid rankings in J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction studies. Other top insurers in the city include USAA and GEICO.

  • Is car insurance cheaper with two cars?

    Yes and no. If you insure two cars, you’ll inevitably pay more than if you insured a single car. But having two cars allows you to bundle your coverages together, meaning you should pay a lower premium for each insured vehicle than you would if you insured them separately.

  • What comes first: Buying a car or getting car insurance?

    You must have insurance coverage to drive a car in Arkansas. Most insurers in Arkansas will allow you a grace period of two to 30 days, during which you can drive your new vehicle on your existing policy before adding it. However, you must have an existing policy to drive any vehicle, new or old, in Arkansas.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Arkansas Department of Transportation. "Traffic Safety."
  2. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. A.M. Best. "USAA."
  4. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?."
