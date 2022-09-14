Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs cause car insurance companies to judge you as a high-risk driver. For this reason, they’ll often charge you higher car insurance rates. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, for example, your premiums could increase by 33% or more compared to drivers with a clean record.

In these sections, you’ll see how your premiums can change based on individual incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

With a speeding ticket on your record in Conway, you can expect to pay more for car insurance but still enjoy lower premiums than with other incidents. On average, Conway drivers see monthly car insurance rates of $342 for full coverage and $160 for minimum coverage after a speeding ticket.

Here you can see how liability-only quotes change from several insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket State Farm 28 36 USAA 34 44 GEICO 43 56 Auto-Owners 48 64 Safeco 56 79 National General 57 75 Shelter 62 89 Allstate 63 82 Farmers 64 84 Nationwide 64 84 Progressive 67 91 Travelers 67 89 Liberty Mutual 82 115 GAINSCO 95 121 Dairyland 102 138 Direct Auto 106 143 The General 125 169 Bristol West 149 198 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause a car accident in Conway, you’ll likely have to pay more for your auto policy. The average cost of car insurance for Conway drivers with at-fault accidents is $351 per month for full coverage, and $164 for liability-only policies. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident affects the liability insurance quotes you’ll receive from leading insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident State Farm 28 38 USAA 34 47 GEICO 43 59 Auto-Owners 48 66 Safeco 56 83 National General 57 79 Shelter 62 92 Allstate 63 86 Farmers 64 88 Nationwide 64 88 Progressive 67 95 Travelers 67 93 Liberty Mutual 82 120 GAINSCO 95 128 Dairyland 102 143 Direct Auto 106 150 The General 125 177 Bristol West 149 204 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction often comes with serious consequences, like hefty fines, jail time, and higher car insurance premiums. In most cases, having a DUI on your record will raise your insurance premiums more than having a speeding ticket or at-fault accident.

Conway drivers convicted of DUI may see average car insurance rates of $397 per month for full coverage and $186 for minimum coverage. Here, you can see the type of quotes you can expect to get in Conway with a DUI on your record.