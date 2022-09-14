>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheap Auto Insurance in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance for Tuscaloosa drivers, with minimum-coverage policies starting at $40 per month.









Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located in the heart of West Alabama, the historic city of Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama. With about 38,000 students enrolled, it’s not surprising that Tuscaloosa residents pay slightly higher car insurance rates than the Alabama average.[1]

Drivers in Tuscaloosa pay an average of $181 per month for full-coverage auto insurance, and $67 for liability-only coverage. Those rates are in line with the state averages of $166 and $63, respectively.

Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies could help Tuscaloosa drivers find even cheaper rates. Here's what to know about car insurance in Tuscaloosa.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Tuscaloosa drivers.

  • Tuscaloosa is the fifth-largest city in Alabama, with a population of around 100,000. A city’s population size and density can affect how much its residents pay for car insurance.

  • Tuscaloosa county had more than 7,500 traffic accidents in 2022, the latest data available from the Alabama Department of Transportation.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa drivers have no shortage of affordable and highly rated auto insurance companies to choose from. When identifying the best insurance companies in Tuscaloosa, Insurify specifically looked for insurers that offered excellent coverage at an affordable rate, as well as at factors such as customer satisfaction, claims processes, Insurify Quality (IQ) scores, and more.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$69$37Overall
USAA4.5$69$37Military community
GEICO4.2$102$55Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer overall: State Farm

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

State Farm offers some of the cheapest insurance rates in Alabama. It also has the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best. State Farm has a solid reputation — it’s the largest auto insurer in the country and has one of the best customer satisfaction rankings in the Southeast region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • More than 100 years in the insurance business

  • Superior financial strength rating from A.M. Best

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors 

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo

If you or your immediate family member are a military service member or veteran, you’re eligible to get insurance coverage through USAA, which is a full-service financial institution for military families. USAA offers some of the cheapest insurance premiums for Tuscaloosa drivers. It also offers other insurance products, including life insurance and homeowners insurance. Additionally, the company offers a SafePilot program that can save members up to 30% on their insurance premiums.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot program rewards safe driving

  • Access to other services and member perks

Contras

  • Only available to veterans and service members

  • No 24/7 live customer support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$114/mo

GEICO doesn’t have the cheapest insurance premiums in Tuscaloosa, but it does offer drivers many ways to save. GEICO has an impressive lineup of discounts that includes standard discount options, plus a military discount, a discount for federal employees, a discount for daytime running lights, and more.

Ventajas

  • Large number of available discounts

  • Robust digital tools

Contras

  • Higher premiums than some insurers 

  • Rideshare and gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tuscaloosa

Alabama drivers already enjoy insurance premiums that are lower than the national average, but you have ways to save even more money on car insurance.

One of the most important ways to save money on insurance is to shop around. Insurance premiums can vary significantly from one insurer to the next, even for the same driver. Similarly, the cheapest company for one person may not be the cheapest for another. An insurance-comparison website can help you shop for rates from multiple insurers at once.

Other ways to save money on insurance include:[3]

  • Bundle your auto insurance with your home insurance or renters insurance.

  • Take advantage of the discounts insurers offer. Talk to your insurance agent to see what discounts you might be eligible for.

  • Boost your credit score.

  • Reduce your insurance coverage limits.

  • Raise your insurance deductible.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tuscaloosa: Auto-Owners

Liability car insurance is the cheapest type of policy you can buy. When you buy this type of auto insurance policy, you’ll only have two coverages: bodily injury liability and property damage liability. These coverages will pay for injuries to others or damage to other people’s property when you’re at fault for an accident. However, liability insurance won’t cover any of your injuries or damage to your vehicle.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners40
USAA40
State Farm41
Allstate44
COUNTRY Financial44
Travelers55
National General59
GEICO60
Direct Auto65
State Auto68
Nationwide69
Progressive73
AssuranceAmerica74
Farmers74
Safeco77
Clearcover79
Foremost83
Midvale Home & Auto97
Liberty Mutual105
Bristol West133
GAINSCO150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tuscaloosa: Auto-Owners

If you want more coverage than liability insurance can provide, you probably want full-coverage insurance. A full-coverage policy includes liability insurance but also includes coverages like collision and comprehensive, which pay for damage to your own vehicle. Full coverage can also include uninsured motorist coverage, medical payments, and more.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners77
USAA77
State Farm78
Allstate83
COUNTRY Financial85
Travelers106
GEICO114
Clearcover128
Nationwide130
Safeco133
AssuranceAmerica135
National General135
Progressive140
Farmers142
Direct Auto149
Midvale Home & Auto168
State Auto168
Liberty Mutual194
Foremost217
GAINSCO246
Bristol West307
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Tuscaloosa car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Alabama

Nearly every state, including Alabama, requires drivers to have a certain amount of liability insurance. Under Alabama law, the driver who’s at fault for an accident is also financially responsible for any damages, both to people and property.

Alabama drivers must have the following auto insurance coverage:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $25,000 per accident

In addition to the insurance coverages Alabama drivers are required to have, many types of optional insurance coverage are also available, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    This covers damage that doesn’t result from a car accident, such as theft and weather-related events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    This pays for damages to your car if you collide with another car or object, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    If you’re in an accident with someone who has no insurance, or who doesn’t have enough insurance, this will help cover the costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay)

    This optional add-on can help pay for medical expenses, funeral expenses, and more for you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you total your car but still owe money on it, gap insurance will cover the difference between your outstanding loan balance and what insurance pays you for your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance generally covers towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, and more, though exact coverage varies by insurer.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is an important factor insurance companies consider when setting rates. Having a clean driving history can help you get lower insurance premiums. On the other hand, any incidents on your driving record, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and more, can increase your rates.

The amount your rates will increase depends on the severity of the incident and any previous violations on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you’re caught speeding, your insurance premiums are likely to increase. The number of tickets you have and how much over the speed limit you were driving will both affect how much your rates increase. You can expect a ticket to affect your rates for anywhere from three to five years, but its effect may lessen over time.

Tuscaloosa drivers with speeding tickets pay, on average, 282 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $104 for liability-only policies. The following table shows monthly liability quotes for Tuscaloosa drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners4056
USAA4054
State Farm4155
Allstate4459
COUNTRY Financial4461
Travelers5575
National General5980
GEICO6081
Direct Auto6590
Nationwide6994
Progressive73102
AssuranceAmerica74106
Farmers74100
Safeco77112
Clearcover79115
Liberty Mutual105152
Bristol West133183
GAINSCO150198
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

If you’re involved in a car accident, your insurance premiums may increase. Your rates are most likely to increase if you were the driver at fault for the accident. A more expensive accident may have a greater effect on your premiums. However, you could even see your insurance premiums increase after an accident where someone else was at fault.

An accident pushes average full-coverage car insurance rates to $291 per month for Tuscaloosa drivers. Liability-only policies average $108 per month with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4057
USAA4057
State Farm4158
Allstate4462
COUNTRY Financial4465
Travelers5579
National General5985
GEICO6085
Direct Auto6595
Nationwide6999
Progressive73107
AssuranceAmerica74109
Farmers74105
Safeco77119
Clearcover79132
Liberty Mutual105159
Bristol West133189
GAINSCO150210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Certain driving offenses have a greater effect on your insurance premiums because of their severity. Driving under the influence generally comes with a larger rate increase than many other violations. Some insurers may deny you coverage altogether. It’s worth noting that if you’re convicted of a DUI in Alabama, you’ll also have your license suspended and could face fines and jail time.[5]

Tuscaloosa drivers with DUI convictions see average car insurance rates of $327 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordHas DUI
Auto-Owners4067
USAA4067
State Farm4169
Allstate4474
COUNTRY Financial4474
Travelers5592
National General5999
GEICO60101
Direct Auto65109
Nationwide69116
Progressive73123
AssuranceAmerica74124
Farmers74124
Safeco77129
Clearcover79133
Foremost83139
Liberty Mutual105176
Bristol West133223
GAINSCO150252
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Car insurance rates tend to fall as a driver ages, but then they begin to increase again once a driver reaches their 70s, as their risk of an accident increases.[6] To lower insurance rates, seniors can look into pay-per-mile insurance or take a defensive driving course to score a discount.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Tuscaloosa is $128 per month for full coverage and $47 for liability only. The following table shows monthly quotes from some top insurers for Tuscaloosa seniors.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2956
State Farm2956
USAA3057
Allstate3362
COUNTRY Financial3364
Travelers4077
GEICO4484
National General44101
Direct Auto46106
Nationwide4890
Progressive4893
AssuranceAmerica5193
Farmers54103
Safeco61105
Clearcover69111
Liberty Mutual80148
Bristol West99229
GAINSCO115188
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Teens and young drivers pay more for car insurance than any other age group, as they’re at the highest risk of getting into an accident. Teen drivers — especially males — tend to engage in more high-risk driving activities, including distracted driving, speeding, driving without a seat belt, and more. The increased risk results in significantly higher insurance premiums.[7]

Teens can stay on their parents’ insurance policy and look into good student discounts to bring down their car insurance costs. Tuscaloosa teens with their own car insurance policies see average monthly rates of $334 for full coverage and $123 for minimum coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial64123
Auto-Owners68131
USAA68130
State Farm72136
Allstate79149
GEICO97184
Travelers101195
National General114261
Direct Auto121277
Nationwide121227
Farmers132252
Progressive134256
Safeco140242
Clearcover144233
AssuranceAmerica145264
Foremost151395
Liberty Mutual181334
Bristol West226521
GAINSCO274449
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Tuscaloosa car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit score is another factor that insurance companies use to help set premiums. The higher your credit score, the better your insurance rates are likely to be. On the other hand, a poor credit score is likely to land you higher rates.

Some states have prohibited insurers from using credit scores as a determining factor for car insurance, but Alabama isn’t one of these states.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Tuscaloosa?

Tuscaloosa's car insurance costs are comparable to Alabama state average costs, but lower than national averages. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Tuscaloosa is $181 per month, while liability-only policies average $67. That's less than the national averages of $213 and $104, respectively.

Rates vary by city based on several factors, including crime rate, ZIP code, the number of car accidents, the percentage of uninsured drivers, and more.

More cities in Alabama

Insurance rates vary across the state of Alabama. Factors like population density, local weather patterns, accident rates, and rates of vehicle theft all affect the cost of car insurance in different cities. The following table illustrates average monthly car insurance rates in some other Alabama cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Birmingham$192$71
Huntsville$156$66
Madison$163$65
Mobile$200$72
Montgomery$195$70
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Tuscaloosa car insurance FAQs

Before buying car insurance in Tuscaloosa, read the answers to these frequently asked questions.

  • How much is car insurance in Tuscaloosa?

    Car insurance in Tuscaloosa averages $181 per month for full coverage and $67 for liability-only policies. Your actual rates may be higher or lower than your city's averages based on factors that are individual to you, such as your age, gender, and driving history.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Tuscaloosa?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company for Tuscaloosa drivers, with liability-only policies as low as $40 per month. Tuscaloosa drivers can also find affordable coverage with the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, USAA and State Farm which have liability rates starting at $40 and $41, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Tuscaloosa?

    State Farm is one of the best overall car insurance companies in Tuscaloosa because of its affordable rates and highly rated customer satisfaction. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO. However, the best insurer for you may be different based on your coverage needs, your budget, and other factors.

  • Is it illegal to drive without insurance in Alabama?

    Yes. It’s illegal to drive without insurance in Alabama. A driver caught without insurance can expect to pay a fine of up to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second or subsequent offense.[8]

  • What is the minimum car insurance requirement in Alabama?

    Alabama drivers are required to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $50,000 per accident of property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. University of Alabama. "Quick Facts."
  2. Alabama Department of Transportation. "2022 Crash Facts."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  4. Alabama Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance FAQs."
  5. Nolo. "Alabama's DUI Laws and the Penalties for a Conviction."
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  8. Alabama Department of Revenue. "Mandatory Liability Insurance Law."






