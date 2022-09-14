Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is an important factor insurance companies consider when setting rates. Having a clean driving history can help you get lower insurance premiums. On the other hand, any incidents on your driving record, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and more, can increase your rates.

The amount your rates will increase depends on the severity of the incident and any previous violations on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you’re caught speeding, your insurance premiums are likely to increase. The number of tickets you have and how much over the speed limit you were driving will both affect how much your rates increase. You can expect a ticket to affect your rates for anywhere from three to five years, but its effect may lessen over time.

Tuscaloosa drivers with speeding tickets pay, on average, 282 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $104 for liability-only policies. The following table shows monthly liability quotes for Tuscaloosa drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 40 56 USAA 40 54 State Farm 41 55 Allstate 44 59 COUNTRY Financial 44 61 Travelers 55 75 National General 59 80 GEICO 60 81 Direct Auto 65 90 Nationwide 69 94 Progressive 73 102 AssuranceAmerica 74 106 Farmers 74 100 Safeco 77 112 Clearcover 79 115 Liberty Mutual 105 152 Bristol West 133 183 GAINSCO 150 198 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

If you’re involved in a car accident, your insurance premiums may increase. Your rates are most likely to increase if you were the driver at fault for the accident. A more expensive accident may have a greater effect on your premiums. However, you could even see your insurance premiums increase after an accident where someone else was at fault.

An accident pushes average full-coverage car insurance rates to $291 per month for Tuscaloosa drivers. Liability-only policies average $108 per month with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 40 57 USAA 40 57 State Farm 41 58 Allstate 44 62 COUNTRY Financial 44 65 Travelers 55 79 National General 59 85 GEICO 60 85 Direct Auto 65 95 Nationwide 69 99 Progressive 73 107 AssuranceAmerica 74 109 Farmers 74 105 Safeco 77 119 Clearcover 79 132 Liberty Mutual 105 159 Bristol West 133 189 GAINSCO 150 210 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Certain driving offenses have a greater effect on your insurance premiums because of their severity. Driving under the influence generally comes with a larger rate increase than many other violations. Some insurers may deny you coverage altogether. It’s worth noting that if you’re convicted of a DUI in Alabama, you’ll also have your license suspended and could face fines and jail time.[5]

Tuscaloosa drivers with DUI convictions see average car insurance rates of $327 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability only.