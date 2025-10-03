AppleCare vs. Verizon Insurance: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
MBA from Roosevelt University
Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Updated
Table of contents
If you’re looking for a way to protect your devices, AppleCare and Verizon insurance are two options you might explore. Both offer plans for mobile devices, tablets, and smartwatches.
While AppleCare’s plans are cheaper, Verizon insurance offers more comprehensive coverage. Here’s a closer look at AppleCare versus Verizon insurance so you can make the most informed decision based on your usage habits, coverage goals, budget, and risk tolerance.
AppleCare offers two plans: AppleCare+ for your iPhone and AppleCare One for up to three devices.
Verizon’s insurance plans include Verizon Mobile Protect, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, and Verizon Home Protect.
AppleCare plans start at $10 per month, while Verizon Mobile Protect plans start at $16 or $19 per month, depending on your device.[1] [2]
Compare AppleCare vs. Verizon insurance device protection plans
AppleCare and Verizon insurance are both designed to protect your technical devices, such as smartphones and tablets. But AppleCare is specifically for Apple products. You can cover your iPhone with AppleCare+ or up to three devices with AppleCare One. No matter which plan you choose, you’ll get unlimited claims for accidental damage. But you’ll pay service fees, which vary by product type. You can also expect theft and loss protection for up to two instances per year and access to 24/7 support.
Similar to AppleCare, Verizon insurance lets you protect your smartphone with Verizon Mobile Protect or several mobile devices with Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device. Unlike AppleCare, which limits you to three devices (unless you want to pay more), Verizon’s Multi-Device plan covers up to 20 lines on eligible devices. In addition, you can file unlimited claims for both accidental damage as well as theft and loss coverage without worrying about service fees. Plus, you’ll enjoy 24/7 support through a tech coach.
Verizon insurance also offers Verizon Home Device Protect for qualifying home devices, such as tablets, game consoles, and smart thermostats. This plan includes coverage for an unlimited number of devices, in-home visits from tech experts for easy setup, and more.
Here’s a closer look at how AppleCare and Verizon insurance compare.
AppleCare
Verizon Insurance
|Available plans
|AppleCare+; AppleCare One
|Verizon Mobile Protect; Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device; Verizon Home Device Protect
|Cost
|AppleCare+ (starting at $10 per month or $100 per year); AppleCare One ($20 per month for 3 devices plus $6 per month for extra devices)
|Verizon Mobile Protect ($16 per month for Tier 2 devices, and $19 per month for Tier 1 devices); Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device ($38 to $68 per month, depending on how many devices/lines); Verizon Home Device Protect ($25 per month)
|Deductible
|Varies by claim and device type; $15–$299
|$99 for all mobile phone damage that doesn’t qualify for cracked screen or back glass repair; $0, $49, or $99, depending on the home device
|Accidental damage protection
|Yes, unlimited claims (service fees apply)
|Yes, unlimited claims
|Theft/loss coverage
|Yes, up to two incidents per year
|Yes, unlimited claims
|Tech support access
|24/7 priority care
|24/7 through a tech coach
|Repair service
|Same-day service at Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers
|Same-day repairs
|Replacement service
|Express replacement service
|Same-day delivery
AppleCare at a glance
AppleCare plans (AppleCare+ and AppleCare One) extend the one-year limited warranty that comes with most Apple products. AppleCare+ covers your iPhone with theft and loss insurance for up to two instances per year and provides unlimited repairs for spills, drops, and accidents. AppleCare One, on the other hand, offers the same benefits as AppleCare+ for up to three Apple devices. It also includes theft and loss protection for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.
If you have more than three devices, you could also protect them through AppleCare One for an additional fee. Other perks for both AppleCare plans include 24/7 priority support, same-day service at any Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, express replacement service, mail-in repairs, and replacement battery service any time your iPhone holds less than 80% of its battery capacity.
How customers feel about AppleCare
If you search third-party review sites, you’ll find that AppleCare reviews are mixed. On Reddit, users discuss how AppleCare is worth it, especially if you tend to break phones often and value high-quality repairs.[3] But on Trustpilot, reviewers share complaints about poor customer service, claim denials, and slow resolution times.[4]
Pros and cons of AppleCare insurance
Can buy online, in person at Apple Store, or via App Store
Repairs by mail or in person at an Apple Store or authorized Apple provider
Same-day iPhone repairs available in most metropolitan areas
Service fees for certain situations, like damaged screens or back glass
Theft and loss coverage limited to two instances per year
Must pay extra if you want to cover more than three devices with AppleCare One
Verizon insurance at a glance
Administered by Asurion, Verizon insurance offers three plans: Verizon Mobile Protect, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, and Verizon Home Device Protect. With Verizon Mobile Protect, you can insure a single device through an unlimited number of claims and enjoy same-day delivery and setup. Depending on your device, you may also get cracked screen and back-glass repairs. Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device is for up to 20 lines on an unlimited number of eligible devices.
Verizon Home Device Protect protects an unlimited number of connected home products, like laptops, TVs, game consoles, tablets, headphones, smart thermostats, and more. It comes with Complete Tech Care, which includes virus removal and tune-ups, as well as in-home visits from experts who can help set up your gadgets. All plans include in-person repairs at more than 700 uBreakiFix stores and access to a Verizon Tech Coach who can help you out through chat or phone.
How customers feel about Verizon insurance
Online reviews for Verizon insurance are mixed. Reddit users share positive claim experiences and state that they’ve never had a claim denial.[5] On Trustpilot, customers complain of poor customer service, pushy sales reps, and slow response times.[6]
Pros and cons of Verizon insurance
Verizon Home Device Protect covers an unlimited number of products
Unlimited claims for accidents, as well as theft and loss coverage
Easy access to advice on setup, security, and more
Verizon Home Device Protect doesn’t include smartphone devices
Cracked screen and back-glass repairs for certain smartphones only
Insurance is through Asurion, a third party, rather than Verizon
AppleCare vs. Verizon insurance: Which plan should you choose?
If you’re an avid Apple user, AppleCare is likely your best bet. You’ll get affordable coverage with fast service from any Apple Store or authorized Apple Store retailer, plus 24/7 priority support. Verizon insurance is likely a better fit if you own devices from various brands and prefer more comprehensive coverage — especially if you don’t mind paying more for it.
To zero in on the ideal plan, consider how many devices, and what types, you want to insure, as well as your budget, risk tolerance, and personal preferences.
AppleCare vs. Verizon insurance FAQs
If you still can’t decide between AppleCare and Verizon insurance, check out the additional information below.
What is the best insurance for an iPhone?
The best insurance for an iPhone depends on your particular budget, needs, and preferences. For cheaper coverage, AppleCare might make sense. But if you prefer more comprehensive coverage, you may want to explore Verizon insurance.
Is AppleCare better than Verizon protection?
Your unique situation will determine whether AppleCare is a better fit than Verizon insurance. If you only use Apple devices and want to save some money, AppleCare can be a smart investment. For greater protection for devices from Apple and other manufacturers, Verizon insurance might be your best bet.
How much is the Verizon insurance deductible?
Verizon insurance comes with a $99 deductible for mobile phone damage that’s unrelated to a cracked screen or back-glass repair. For home devices, the deductible depends on the device and may be $0, $49, or $99.
Does AppleCare provide free repairs?
No. You’ll have to pay a service fee to get a repair with AppleCare. The service will depend on the product and repair type but will likely range from $15 to $299.
