AppleCare vs. Verizon Insurance: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

Compare AppleCare vs. Verizon insurance device protection plans

AppleCare and Verizon insurance are both designed to protect your technical devices, such as smartphones and tablets. But AppleCare is specifically for Apple products. You can cover your iPhone with AppleCare+ or up to three devices with AppleCare One. No matter which plan you choose, you’ll get unlimited claims for accidental damage. But you’ll pay service fees, which vary by product type. You can also expect theft and loss protection for up to two instances per year and access to 24/7 support.

Similar to AppleCare, Verizon insurance lets you protect your smartphone with Verizon Mobile Protect or several mobile devices with Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device. Unlike AppleCare, which limits you to three devices (unless you want to pay more), Verizon’s Multi-Device plan covers up to 20 lines on eligible devices. In addition, you can file unlimited claims for both accidental damage as well as theft and loss coverage without worrying about service fees. Plus, you’ll enjoy 24/7 support through a tech coach.

Verizon insurance also offers Verizon Home Device Protect for qualifying home devices, such as tablets, game consoles, and smart thermostats. This plan includes coverage for an unlimited number of devices, in-home visits from tech experts for easy setup, and more.

Here’s a closer look at how AppleCare and Verizon insurance compare.