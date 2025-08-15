AppleCare vs. AppleCare+: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

AppleCare+ at a glance

The premium warranty service, AppleCare+, includes accidental damage coverage across all devices. So, if you crack your screen, drop your phone in water, or experience other everyday mishaps, AppleCare+ shoulders your repair costs and replacements.

On top of that, it offers battery service coverage if your battery capacity drops below 80%.

With your plan, you have 24/7 access to technical and software support via text, phone, Apple’s support app, web browser, or in store. For select devices, you can even get same-day repair service at an authorized Apple Store.

Just keep in mind that you may have to pay service fees as part of the claims process. And don’t wait too long — you only have 60 days to enroll in AppleCare+.

How customers feel about AppleCare+

Reddit threads indicate that customers highly recommend AppleCare+ — especially those who are prone to accidents, have kids, or live in areas with high theft rates.

On the flip side, others feel AppleCare+ may not be worth the added coverage costs if you’re generally careful with your devices. For some, a sturdy case and tempered glass offer enough protection without needing an extended warranty plan. A few users also drew attention to its limited service coverage when traveling, which is something to consider if you often go abroad.

Pros and cons of AppleCare+ insurance

AppleCare+ is a relatively affordable coverage, but it may not be a worthwhile expense. Here are some pros and cons of this warranty.