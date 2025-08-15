Home>Device Insurance

AppleCare vs. AppleCare+: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

Between AppleCare and AppleCare+, AppleCare+ is the superior option for its enhanced coverage. Customers generally agree it’s worth the extra cost.

  • 3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos

  • Artículos en destacadas publicaciones financieras

Alani es una escritora independiente especializada en finanzas personales. Su objetivo es hacer que los temas complejos sean más accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos y digestibles.

Updated

If you’ve just bought a new Apple device, you may be wondering if you need extra protection through AppleCare+. After all, it sounds like just another extended warranty plan, and you already spent a lot on your new device. So, is it really worth the cost?

Every new Apple device comes with a one-year limited warranty plan, which used to be called AppleCare. The warranty offers basic hardware protection if your device or accessory stops working due to manufacturing defects. AppleCare+ is an upgrade to that, covering incidents such as accidental damage and theft protection. You have 60 days from purchase to enroll in AppleCare+.

Here’s what to know about AppleCare and AppleCare+ before you decide whether the device warranty is worth it.

Quick Facts

  • AppleCare+ might be especially worth it for your teen’s or children’s devices.

  • You still have to pay a deductible for repairs and replacements with AppleCare+.

  • AppleCare+ starts at $10 per month.

Compare AppleCare vs. AppleCare+ device protection plans

Apple offers a default limited warranty plan, which used to be called AppleCare. You get it for free with every device purchase, but it doesn’t cover accidental damage.

AppleCare+ is an extended product protection service. This plan starts at $10 per month or $100 per year for iPhones, but costs vary depending on the device. You may also have to pay a service fee for repairs or replacement. Both plans allow multiple repair options, including mail-in service and visits to an authorized repair location.[1]

Here’s how the AppleCare and AppleCare+ device warranties compare:[2]

Feature
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare+
sort ascsort desc
Plan typeLimited warrantyExtended protection plan 
Coverage Hardware defectsAccidental damage (unlimited), theft and loss (two claims per year), battery service
Coverage costsFree$10 per month or $100 per year
Common repair feesN/A$29 for screen replacement, $99 for other types of damage, $149 for device replacement
Support access 90 days of phone support24/7 tech support (app, phone, online, or in store)
Repair optionsMail in or in storeMail in, in person, same-day repairs (select products)

AppleCare at a glance

Apple’s standard warranty program comes free with every device and lasts one year from the date of purchase. It covers hardware repairs and replacements due to manufacturing defects.

If your device stops working because of a hardware defect, you can file a service request for repair or replacement service without additional repair fees. Your limited warranty also comes with technical support for up to 90 days after you purchase your device.

But it doesn’t offer any damage protection if you drop, crack, or lose your device. While it’s a decent basic warranty option, it’s not a full protection plan.

How customers feel about AppleCare

Reddit users suggest skipping the extra warranty if you’re usually careful with your devices or if you plan to trade in your phone frequently. On the other hand, most device owners say that the upgraded warranty is a must-have if you want to save money on repair prices.[3]

Pros and cons of AppleCare insurance

Apple’s limited warranty is a free coverage that comes with your iPhone purchase, but it doesn’t cover anything. Here are the pros and cons of the warranty.

Pros

  • Comes free with your device

  • Various repair options

  • Covers hardware defects from manufacturing issues

Cons

  • No accidental damage or theft protection

  • Limited protection for up to one year

  • Only 90 days of tech support

AppleCare+ at a glance

The premium warranty service, AppleCare+, includes accidental damage coverage across all devices. So, if you crack your screen, drop your phone in water, or experience other everyday mishaps, AppleCare+ shoulders your repair costs and replacements.

On top of that, it offers battery service coverage if your battery capacity drops below 80%.

With your plan, you have 24/7 access to technical and software support via text, phone, Apple’s support app, web browser, or in store. For select devices, you can even get same-day repair service at an authorized Apple Store.

Just keep in mind that you may have to pay service fees as part of the claims process. And don’t wait too long — you only have 60 days to enroll in AppleCare+.

How customers feel about AppleCare+

Reddit threads indicate that customers highly recommend AppleCare+ — especially those who are prone to accidents, have kids, or live in areas with high theft rates.

On the flip side, others feel AppleCare+ may not be worth the added coverage costs if you’re generally careful with your devices. For some, a sturdy case and tempered glass offer enough protection without needing an extended warranty plan. A few users also drew attention to its limited service coverage when traveling, which is something to consider if you often go abroad.

Pros and cons of AppleCare+ insurance

AppleCare+ is a relatively affordable coverage, but it may not be a worthwhile expense. Here are some pros and cons of this warranty.

Pros

  • Accidental damage protection

  • Theft and loss protection for iPhones

  • 24/7 customer support

Cons

  • Extra cost

  • Still have to pay repair fees

  • Can only sign up within 60 days after purchase

AppleCare vs. AppleCare+: Which plan should you choose?

Consider your budget, lifestyle, and repair history when deciding between the two service plans. If you’re prone to accidents or want an extra layer of device protection, AppleCare+ is a solid choice. It could save you hundreds in repair costs with just one cracked screen or stolen phone.

In contrast, if you’re someone who’s generally careful with their phone, AppleCare’s basic warranty coverage may be enough. You could set aside money in case you ever need to pay for repairs or replacements out of pocket.

AppleCare vs. AppleCare+ FAQs

You may be wondering whether to buy AppleCare+ or stick with your existing AppleCare plan. Here’s some additional information that can help you decide.

  • How do AppleCare and AppleCare+ differ?

    Apple offers a free, one-year warranty covering hardware defects. This used to be called AppleCare. AppleCare+ is a paid warranty policy that adds accidental damage coverage, theft protection, and extended service coverage.

  • Is it worth buying AppleCare+?

    Yes. AppleCare+ can be worth the cost if you’ve ever dropped your phone, spilled coffee on your charging port, or had a device stolen. The savings from one repair service could pay for the policy itself.

  • Does AppleCare have a deductible?

    It’s unclear if Apple’s limited warranty (formerly known as AppleCare) has a deductible. But it doesn’t cover accidental damage, like a cracked screen, so you’d have to pay for that kind of damage out of pocket. AppleCare+ and AppleCare One, on the other hand, have deductibles for repair and replacement claims.

  • What’s the difference between warranty and AppleCare?

    Apple’s warranty is the one-year coverage you get by default when you buy an Apple product. It used to be known as AppleCare. AppleCare now refers to Apple’s line of extended warranty products, including AppleCare+ and AppleCare One.

    AppleCare+ is a paid upgrade offering more coverage and repair options.

Sources

  1. Apple.com. "Apple One Year Limited Warranty."
  2. Apple.com. "AppleCare."
  3. Reddit. "r/iphone."
