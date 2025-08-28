Tablet Insurance: What It Covers and How It Works

What is tablet insurance?

For an annual or monthly premium, tablet insurance helps you pay less to repair or replace your device than you would out of pocket. Tablet insurance is also called gadget insurance or a device protection plan.

A tablet warranty will help with malfunctions and breakdowns due to manufacturing defects and software problems for a limited time after your purchase.[1] But tablet insurance policies cover a wider variety of scenarios, from water damage to loss and theft.

Your policy’s coverage will vary, as will elements like claims, deductibles, and how to proceed with replacements or repairs.

Cellphone providers, retailers, and traditional insurance companies all offer tablet insurance. Companies that specialize in device coverage, like AKKO, also offer it.

How tablet insurance works

Your device retailer may offer you a device insurance policy at checkout, which is separate from the product’s warranty. Otherwise, you can buy tablet insurance from a third party.

Getting a policy takes a little paperwork but not much. First, you’ll register your device using its serial number or IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. Then, you’ll choose the coverage terms (taking note of coverage limits and exclusions) and your deductible. Finally, you’ll pay your first premium to begin coverage.

It’s best to get device insurance before you need it. Tablet protection plans typically have a waiting period after you purchase the policy before coverage starts.

When something happens to your tablet, you’ll contact your insurer to file a claim. If it approves the claim, you’ll ship or drop off your device at a service center. Then, you’ll get back a repaired device or replacement.

Most tablet insurance plans come with a deductible or service fee for each claim. You’ll know these in advance from the terms and conditions of the plan.