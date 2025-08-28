Home>Device Insurance

Tablet Insurance: What It Covers and How It Works

Tablet insurance coverage ranges from screen repairs to complete water damage and theft.

Every tablet owner feels a jolt of panic when their device doesn’t turn on, falls on the floor, or a beverage spills near it on the table. Accidents and malfunctions damage tablets all the time — and unexpected repairs or replacements can punch a hole in your monthly budget.

Enter tablet insurance. Here’s what you should know about the tablet protection plans on the market, what they cost, and what to expect from device coverage.

Quick Facts

  • Tablet insurance covers malfunctions and accidental damage to your device, though specifics vary by policy.

  • Tablet insurance costs range between $5 and $15 per month, or approximately $100 per year.

  • When the insurance company approves your claim, it’ll repair your tablet or send you a replacement.

What is tablet insurance?

For an annual or monthly premium, tablet insurance helps you pay less to repair or replace your device than you would out of pocket. Tablet insurance is also called gadget insurance or a device protection plan.

A tablet warranty will help with malfunctions and breakdowns due to manufacturing defects and software problems for a limited time after your purchase.[1] But tablet insurance policies cover a wider variety of scenarios, from water damage to loss and theft. 

Your policy’s coverage will vary, as will elements like claims, deductibles, and how to proceed with replacements or repairs.

Cellphone providers, retailers, and traditional insurance companies all offer tablet insurance. Companies that specialize in device coverage, like AKKO, also offer it.

How tablet insurance works

Your device retailer may offer you a device insurance policy at checkout, which is separate from the product’s warranty. Otherwise, you can buy tablet insurance from a third party.

Getting a policy takes a little paperwork but not much. First, you’ll register your device using its serial number or IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. Then, you’ll choose the coverage terms (taking note of coverage limits and exclusions) and your deductible. Finally, you’ll pay your first premium to begin coverage.

It’s best to get device insurance before you need it. Tablet protection plans typically have a waiting period after you purchase the policy before coverage starts.

When something happens to your tablet, you’ll contact your insurer to file a claim. If it approves the claim, you’ll ship or drop off your device at a service center. Then, you’ll get back a repaired device or replacement.

Most tablet insurance plans come with a deductible or service fee for each claim. You’ll know these in advance from the terms and conditions of the plan.

What tablet insurance covers

If an accident or malfunction makes your tablet unusable, tablet insurance helps you get your device repaired or replaced quickly. But your insurer will only approve your claim if the damage comes from a covered accident.

Tablet insurance policies typically cover the following situations, but you should always read your policy to be sure:

  • Drops and cracked screens: You’ll usually pay a fixed, discounted repair cost.

  • Liquid damage or water damage: Spills are a common tablet-killer.

  • Power failure or internal malfunction: If a power surge zaps your iPad, you’ll have coverage.

  • Theft coverage: Check your plan to make sure you have this coverage.

  • Replacement for total loss: If the damage renders your tablet beyond repair, most plans will replace your device altogether.

Keep in Mind

For your tablet policy to work for you, the service fees or repair costs specified in your plan should be significantly less than the replacement cost of the device itself.

What tablet insurance doesn’t cover

Device coverage doesn’t apply to every accident or situation. Every tablet insurance policy has exclusions and restrictions. You’ll want to read your plan’s terms carefully to understand its limits.

These are some common exclusions:

  • Damage from wear and tear: Normal deterioration is rarely covered.

  • Issues caused by neglect or misuse: Accidents are accidents, but they have to be the result of a reasonable mistake in order to be covered.

  • Unregistered devices: Not every company will ask for a receipt for your device, but you’ll likely need a serial number or some other proof of purchase or ownership.[2]

  • Claims beyond the claim limit or coverage limit: Companies tend to limit the number of claims they’ll cover per year, along dollar limits they’ll reimburse — per claim and per year.

Where to buy tablet insurance

Tablet owners can buy coverage for their devices from several insurance companies:

  • Retailers: Some device retailers, like Best Buy and Verizon, offer device coverage at the point of sale in the form of an extended warranty or some other kind of expanded coverage policy.

  • Device manufacturers: Programs such as AppleCare+ provide device repair and replacement options that mirror those of a typical insurance policy.

  • Third-party providers: Companies such as Asurion and AKKO provide insurance policies that cover electronics for a whole household, including smartphones, with one premium.

If you’re on the fence about getting insurance for your tablet, take stock of your coverage options and note their restrictions, premiums, and claim limits. In general, the higher the replacement cost of your device, the more value you’ll get from an insurance policy.

Tablet insurance cost

Tablet insurance generally costs between $5 and $15 per month, or approximately $100 per year.

When you apply for a tablet insurance policy, the company will set your rates and deductible based on the value of the device and the scope of protection you want. Plan terms that cover more situations and underwrite more valuable electronics will cost more.

When you’re estimating the cost of a tablet insurance policy, don’t forget to factor in deductibles, or service fees, that’ll kick in if you have to make a claim. For some companies, those deductible amounts also depend on the device you want to insure.[3]

How to file a tablet insurance claim

Most insurers accept claims 24/7 online or through a mobile app.

When it’s time to make a claim on your policy, follow these instructions. Call your insurance company’s customer support number with questions.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    1. Log in to your account

    Most insurers have a portal where you can view your policy terms, bill payment, and registered devices. Use the same portal to make a claim

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    2. Submit device info

    If your device isn’t already registered on your policy, you’ll need to provide details that offer proof that the device exists, such as a serial number or IMEI, and that you own it, usually in the form of a receipt.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d9a467c166/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_040-mobile-phone.svg

    3. Explain the issue, and attach any required paperwork

     If a claims agent needs to know more details later, they’ll reach out and ask.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    4. Pay the deductible

    Most repairs or replacement procedures have a service fee or deductible associated with them that you’ll need to pay before your claim moves forward.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/30da54ce95/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_015-laptop.svg

    5. Wait for repair or replacement

    Hopefully before too long, you’ll have a working tablet.

Tablet insurance FAQs

Below, you’ll find answers to common questions about tablet insurance.

  • How much is tablet insurance?

    Insurance for a single tablet costs between $5 and $15 per month, or approximately $100 per year. Premiums will vary depending on the value of the device, the number of devices on the policy, and the plan terms and claim limits.

  • What kinds of devices does tablet insurance cover?

    Tablet insurance covers any approved device that you own and register on the policy. While manufacturers and retailers will only insure the devices you bought directly from them, third-party policies will also protect computers, TVs, smartphones, and other electronics in your household.

  • Is tablet insurance worth it?

    If you have an expensive tablet that has a high risk of liquid damage or theft, tablet insurance is probably worth it. If you only expect to use insurance for screen repairs, you’re probably OK without it.

  • Can you get insurance on a used tablet?

    Yes. You can buy an insurance policy for a tablet anytime. But there’s a 30-day waiting period before you can make a claim.

  • Is your tablet covered under home or renters insurance?

    Home and renters insurance cover your personal belongings, which includes damage and theft of your tablet. But many policies have exclusions for electronics, and deductibles that are too high to justify claims.

