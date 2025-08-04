Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Asurion offers protection services for smartphones, tablets, home electronics, and household appliances. Thanks to hassle-free claims, in-person repairs, and 24/7 tech support, the company is one of the biggest names in device insurance.
While Asurion is known for fast, reliable service and next-day replacements, coverage details can vary. Before signing up for coverage, read through the plan details to understand what it includes.
Quick Facts
Plans start at $14.99 per month and cover various devices.
In-person support is available at more than 700 iBreakuFix stores.
You can file claims online or in person, and Asurion processes most claims quickly.
Our take on Asurion
Asurion offers protection plans for various devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, household appliances, and home electronics.[1] It partners with major phone carriers like Verizon and AT&T to provide phone insurance, and other Asurion plans cover home tech or household appliances.
Device coverage pays for accidental damage and mechanical or electrical failures. And several plans include next-day replacements, unlimited tech support, and repair services through uBreakiFix stores. Since coverage varies by plan, it’s a good idea to review the terms and conditions before enrolling.
Pros
Plans available for phones, electronics, tech, and home appliances
Same-day claims processing in many cases
24/7 tech support and in‑person help at uBreakiFix
Cons
Monthly costs and deductibles can add up
No coverage for pre-existing damage and cosmetic issues
Some users report delays or denied claims
How Asurion works
You can buy Asurion coverage through major phone carriers, retailers like Amazon and Walmart, or directly from Asurion. Plans are billed monthly, and you may need to purchase a separate policy for each phone. But if you sign up for the Home+ plan, it’ll cover all eligible devices in your home.
If a covered device needs service, you can file a claim online — usually taking less than 10 minutes. After you file your claim and pay your deductible, Asurion may repair your device, send a replacement, or reimburse you.
What Asurion covers
Asurion insurance protects your devices and appliances from a variety of issues:
Accidental damage
Power surge damage
Battery failure
Mechanical and electrical breakdowns after the manufacturer’s warranty expires
Setup support, such as transferring data, contacts, and media
Mechanical and electrical failures
Normal wear and tear
Accidental damage from handling for portable electronics
Power surge damage
Unlimited 24/7 live tech support across all eligible home devices
Mechanical and electrical failures
Wear and tear on covered entertainment devices
Accidental damage from handling (for handheld gaming devices and audio headsets)
Power surge protection
Coverage for devices like TVs, gaming systems, and streaming devices
Mechanical and electrical breakdowns
Failures from normal wear and tear
Damage caused by power surges
Coverage for large appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washers, and dryers
What doesn’t Asurion cover?
Loss or theft
Cosmetic damage that doesn’t affect how the device works
Pre-existing issues or manufacturer-covered defects
Accessories not included with the original purchase
Software problems, viruses, or data loss unrelated to hardware failure
Damage from misuse, improper installation, or unauthorized repairs
Consequential losses
Cosmetic parts or decorative components
Routine maintenance
Damage from disasters, pests, or extreme weather
Items not located in your home
Consumables and parts meant for regular replacement
Cosmetic defects or parts that don’t affect performance
Loss, theft, or damage from negligence
Damage during transit or storage (unless at an Asurion repair center)
Minor pixel issues that don’t affect device function
Software-related problems, including viruses or firmware issues
Products located outside the U.S. or without a valid serial number
Breakdowns during delivery, storage, or transit
Plumbing or electrical systems not part of the appliance itself
Failure from improper coolant/lubricant use or contamination
Consumables like filters, hoses, brushes, coils, and belts
Liability for injuries, property damage, or appliance misuse
Asurion coverage plans and pricing
Each Asurion plan offers different levels of coverage, depending on the item. See an overview of Asurion’s plans and pricing below:
Plan
Monthly Fee
Devices Covered
Claim Limits
Deductible/Service Fee
Waiting Period
Mobile phone plans
Varies by carrier
Individual phones, including iPhone, Samsung, and Google models
Depends on carrier — most limit claims to 2 or 3 within 12 months
Varies depending on device and repair location
None
Home+
$34.99
Unlimited home devices like TVs, laptops, tablets, and smart speakers
$5,000 maximum every 12 months and $2,000 per approved claim
$0, $29, $79, $99, or $129, depending on the device
Tech support starts immediately — protection begins after 30 days
Home+ Entertainment
$14.99
TVs, streaming devices, DVD players, handheld games, gaming consoles, routers, soundbars, and headphones
$5,000 maximum every 12 months and $2,000 per approved claim
$0, $49, or $99, depending on the device
Tech support starts immediately — protection begins after 30 days
Appliance+
$34.99
Major appliances like refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, washers, and dryers
$5,000 maximum every 12 months
$99
30 days — coverage begins on day 31
How customers feel about Asurion
Asurion receives high scores on consumer rating sites. For example, it’s accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A+ rating.[2] It also has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot with more than 109,000 reviews.[3] Customers say it’s easy to file a claim and praise the company’s customer service. Many also appreciated receiving replacement devices as soon as the next day.
While reviews are generally positive, some customers complained about claim denials or delays, primarily due to misunderstandings about what the plans cover. A few also mentioned device repair quality issues.
Where Asurion stands out
Many customers have left positive reviews for Asurion — 78% of reviewers gave it 5 stars on Trustpilot. Users frequently mention fast service and helpful customer service reps. They also like that the company offers:
Quick claim approvals and next-day device replacements
Friendly, responsive customer service via chat, phone, and in-store repair partners
Convenient support options, including tech help and repair scheduling
Where Asurion falls short
While many customers report positive experiences with Asurion, negative reviews mention denied claims, confusion about what it covers, and problems canceling service. Some common complaints include:
Frustration with the overall claims process, including denied claims
Delays in repairs or replacements, especially during high-demand periods
Cancellation and billing issues, including trouble stopping service and unexpected charges
How to file a device insurance claim with Asurion
Follow these steps to file a claim with Asurion:
1. Visit the Asurion website
Call or visit Asurion’s website to start your claim.
2. Provide your device details
Enter the device type, carrier or retailer, and a description of the issue.
3. Upload documentation
Provide proof of your device purchase or photos of the damage if requested.
4. Pay your deductible
The amount you pay varies depending on your plan and device.
5. Choose your replacement device or repair option
Asurion will repair your device, replace it, or reimburse you, depending on your plan.
6. Track your claim
Asurion resolves many claims within one or two days, and you’ll receive email or text updates.
Asurion device insurance FAQs
Below are answers to some frequently asked questions about Asurion’s coverage and costs.
Is Asurion device insurance worth it?
Yes. Asurion device insurance can be worth it if you’re prone to breaking your devices and want fast, convenient replacements. Check to make sure the monthly cost and deductible are lower than what you’d pay out of pocket for repairs or replacements.
What kind of damage does Asurion cover?
Asurion’s insurance covers drops, spills, cracked screens, power surges, and internal failures due to normal wear and tear. Some plans also include 24/7 tech support.
Which companies use Asurion?
Asurion partners with major wireless phone carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. It also offers protection plans through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Who owns Asurion?
Asurion is a privately held company with multiple investors, including Berkshire Partners and CPP Investments.
Do you have to pay a deductible with Asurion?
Yes. Most claims require a deductible or service fee, but the exact amount depends on your plan.
How can you contact Asurion?
You can reach Asurion through its website, on its mobile app, or by phone. For claims and tech help, support is typically available 24/7.
