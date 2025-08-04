Home>Device Insurance

Asurion Device Insurance Review: Is It Worth the Cost?

Asurion offers device protection for phones, electronics, and appliances. You’ll also receive unlimited tech support and repair services at uBreakiFix stores.

Asurion offers protection services for smartphones, tablets, home electronics, and household appliances. Thanks to hassle-free claims, in-person repairs, and 24/7 tech support, the company is one of the biggest names in device insurance.

While Asurion is known for fast, reliable service and next-day replacements, coverage details can vary. Before signing up for coverage, read through the plan details to understand what it includes.

Quick Facts

  • Plans start at $14.99 per month and cover various devices.

  • In-person support is available at more than 700 iBreakuFix stores.

  • You can file claims online or in person, and Asurion processes most claims quickly.

Our take on Asurion

Asurion offers protection plans for various devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, household appliances, and home electronics.[1] It partners with major phone carriers like Verizon and AT&T to provide phone insurance, and other Asurion plans cover home tech or household appliances.

Device coverage pays for accidental damage and mechanical or electrical failures. And several plans include next-day replacements, unlimited tech support, and repair services through uBreakiFix stores. Since coverage varies by plan, it’s a good idea to review the terms and conditions before enrolling.

Pros

  • Plans available for phones, electronics, tech, and home appliances

  • Same-day claims processing in many cases

  • 24/7 tech support and in‑person help at uBreakiFix

Cons

  • Monthly costs and deductibles can add up

  • No coverage for pre-existing damage and cosmetic issues

  • Some users report delays or denied claims

How Asurion works

You can buy Asurion coverage through major phone carriers, retailers like Amazon and Walmart, or directly from Asurion. Plans are billed monthly, and you may need to purchase a separate policy for each phone. But if you sign up for the Home+ plan, it’ll cover all eligible devices in your home.

If a covered device needs service, you can file a claim online — usually taking less than 10 minutes. After you file your claim and pay your deductible, Asurion may repair your device, send a replacement, or reimburse you.

What Asurion covers

Asurion insurance protects your devices and appliances from a variety of issues:

    • Accidental damage

    • Power surge damage

    • Battery failure

    • Mechanical and electrical breakdowns after the manufacturer’s warranty expires

    • Setup support, such as transferring data, contacts, and media

    • Mechanical and electrical failures

    • Normal wear and tear

    • Accidental damage from handling for portable electronics

    • Power surge damage

    • Unlimited 24/7 live tech support across all eligible home devices

    • Mechanical and electrical failures

    • Wear and tear on covered entertainment devices

    • Accidental damage from handling (for handheld gaming devices and audio headsets)

    • Power surge protection

    • Coverage for devices like TVs, gaming systems, and streaming devices

    • Mechanical and electrical breakdowns

    • Failures from normal wear and tear

    • Damage caused by power surges

    • Coverage for large appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washers, and dryers

What doesn’t Asurion cover?

    • Loss or theft

    • Cosmetic damage that doesn’t affect how the device works

    • Pre-existing issues or manufacturer-covered defects

    • Accessories not included with the original purchase

    • Software problems, viruses, or data loss unrelated to hardware failure

    • Damage from misuse, improper installation, or unauthorized repairs

    • Consequential losses

    • Cosmetic parts or decorative components

    • Routine maintenance

    • Damage from disasters, pests, or extreme weather

    • Items not located in your home

    • Consumables and parts meant for regular replacement

    • Cosmetic defects or parts that don’t affect performance

    • Loss, theft, or damage from negligence

    • Damage during transit or storage (unless at an Asurion repair center)

    • Minor pixel issues that don’t affect device function

    • Software-related problems, including viruses or firmware issues

    • Products located outside the U.S. or without a valid serial number

    • Breakdowns during delivery, storage, or transit

    • Plumbing or electrical systems not part of the appliance itself

    • Failure from improper coolant/lubricant use or contamination

    • Consumables like filters, hoses, brushes, coils, and belts

    • Liability for injuries, property damage, or appliance misuse

Asurion coverage plans and pricing

Each Asurion plan offers different levels of coverage, depending on the item. See an overview of Asurion’s plans and pricing below:

Plan
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Fee
sort ascsort desc
Devices Covered
sort ascsort desc
Claim Limits
sort ascsort desc
Deductible/Service Fee
sort ascsort desc
Waiting Period
sort ascsort desc
Mobile phone plansVaries by carrierIndividual phones, including iPhone, Samsung, and Google modelsDepends on carrier — most limit claims to 2 or 3 within 12 monthsVaries depending on device and repair locationNone
Home+$34.99Unlimited home devices like TVs, laptops, tablets, and smart speakers$5,000 maximum every 12 months and $2,000 per approved claim$0, $29, $79, $99, or $129, depending on the deviceTech support starts immediately — protection begins after 30 days
Home+ Entertainment$14.99TVs, streaming devices, DVD players, handheld games, gaming consoles, routers, soundbars, and headphones$5,000 maximum every 12 months and $2,000 per approved claim$0, $49, or $99, depending on the deviceTech support starts immediately — protection begins after 30 days
Appliance+$34.99Major appliances like refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, washers, and dryers$5,000 maximum every 12 months$9930 days — coverage begins on day 31

How customers feel about Asurion

Asurion receives high scores on consumer rating sites. For example, it’s accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A+ rating.[2] It also has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot with more than 109,000 reviews.[3] Customers say it’s easy to file a claim and praise the company’s customer service. Many also appreciated receiving replacement devices as soon as the next day.

While reviews are generally positive, some customers complained about claim denials or delays, primarily due to misunderstandings about what the plans cover. A few also mentioned device repair quality issues.

Where Asurion stands out

Many customers have left positive reviews for Asurion — 78% of reviewers gave it 5 stars on Trustpilot. Users frequently mention fast service and helpful customer service reps. They also like that the company offers:

  • Quick claim approvals and next-day device replacements

  • Friendly, responsive customer service via chat, phone, and in-store repair partners

  • Convenient support options, including tech help and repair scheduling

Where Asurion falls short

While many customers report positive experiences with Asurion, negative reviews mention denied claims, confusion about what it covers, and problems canceling service. Some common complaints include:

  • Frustration with the overall claims process, including denied claims

  • Delays in repairs or replacements, especially during high-demand periods

  • Cancellation and billing issues, including trouble stopping service and unexpected charges

How to file a device insurance claim with Asurion

Follow these steps to file a claim with Asurion:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    1. Visit the Asurion website

    Call or visit Asurion’s website to start your claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    2. Provide your device details

    Enter the device type, carrier or retailer, and a description of the issue.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b023eca242/renewable-energy-96x96-green_037-smartphone.svg

    3. Upload documentation

    Provide proof of your device purchase or photos of the damage if requested.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/96ac3e2e7e/protection-and-security-96x96-blue_041-credit-card.svg

    4. Pay your deductible

    The amount you pay varies depending on your plan and device.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    5. Choose your replacement device or repair option

    Asurion will repair your device, replace it, or reimburse you, depending on your plan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/534f1a1e1c/banking-96x96-green_007-calendar.svg

    6. Track your claim

    Asurion resolves many claims within one or two days, and you’ll receive email or text updates.

Asurion device insurance FAQs

Below are answers to some frequently asked questions about Asurion’s coverage and costs.

  • Is Asurion device insurance worth it?

    Yes. Asurion device insurance can be worth it if you’re prone to breaking your devices and want fast, convenient replacements. Check to make sure the monthly cost and deductible are lower than what you’d pay out of pocket for repairs or replacements.

  • What kind of damage does Asurion cover?

    Asurion’s insurance covers drops, spills, cracked screens, power surges, and internal failures due to normal wear and tear. Some plans also include 24/7 tech support.

  • Which companies use Asurion?

    Asurion partners with major wireless phone carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. It also offers protection plans through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

  • Who owns Asurion?

    Asurion is a privately held company with multiple investors, including Berkshire Partners and CPP Investments.

  • Do you have to pay a deductible with Asurion?

    Yes. Most claims require a deductible or service fee, but the exact amount depends on your plan.

  • How can you contact Asurion?

    You can reach Asurion through its website, on its mobile app, or by phone. For claims and tech help, support is typically available 24/7.

