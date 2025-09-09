Laptop Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and If You Need It

|AKKO
|Accidental damage, mechanical breakdown
|Smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, Gaming consoles and handhelds, streaming devices, and more
|Starting at $144 for a laptop/tablet-only plan (monthly costs start at $60, depending on plan level)
|Renews monthly until canceled
|$49 and up per claim, based on 20% of repair cost
|Allstate Protection Plus
|Accidental damage (drops, spills, liquid), mechanical/electrical failures
|Smartphones, tablets, TVs, appliances, furniture, gaming consoles, cameras, car electronics, scooters, drones
|$60–$346, depending on device value
|Two and four years
|$25–$75, based on device value; $0 deductible available
|Asurion Home+
|Mechanical and electrical breakdowns, normal wear and tear, and more
|All home tech included in one plan
|$840 (based on monthly at $35 til you cancel)
|Renews monthly until canceled
|$0, $29, $79, $99, or $129, plus tax; charged as a per-claim service fee/$2,000 per claim up to $5,000 every 12 months
|Geek Squad
|Accidental damage, battery replacement, hard drive/electrical/hardware failure, screen damage, power surge damage
|Smartphones, appliances, other devices by brand (Apple, Samsung, etc.)
|$189 (to protect $500 laptop)
|One-, two-, three-, and four-year plans
|No deductible/limit up to the retail price of your product at the time of purchase
|Securranty
|Loss, theft, fire, natural disaster, power surge, accidental damage
|Appliances, smartphones, home electronics, gaming laptops, mobile hotspots, smart watches, TVs, and cameras
|Starts at $59 ($2/month for two years)
|Monthly or annual plans until cancellation
|Deductible varies by plan; no claim limits
|Upsie
|Drops, liquid damage, power failure, Wifi failure, RAM failure, screen failure (doesn’t cover theft or loss)
|Most electronic devices, appliances, and fitness equipment
|$168 ($7/month for two years)
|Monthly
|$50 deductible; Limit two claims per year, with a 90-day waiting period for first claim; Coverage maximums by product
|Worth Ave. Group
|Cracked screens, damage from liquids, accidental damage, theft, vandalism, natural disaster, power surge, and damage from lightning
|Laptops, smartphones, tablets, cell phones, e-readers, gaming systems, smart watches, cameras, iPods
|$165 (sample quote for $1,000 laptop in North Carolina); Varies by state
|Two years, cancel anytime
|No claim limits; $100 deductible