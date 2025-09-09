Home>Device Insurance

Laptop Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and If You Need It

Laptop insurance can cover costs a warranty won’t, like theft or accidental damage. But not everyone may need it.

Charlie Hope D'Anieri
Written byCharlie Hope D'Anieri
Charlie Hope D'Anieri
Charlie Hope D'Anieri

Charlie Hope DAnieri is an experienced copywriter, researcher, and journalistHe has written about business formation and home and auto insurance for several years and covered agriculture and politics for outlets including The Guardian, The New Republic, and many others. A graduate of Middlebury College, he also holds a masters degree in English Language & Literature from The University of Maryland-College Park.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Updated

Losing a laptop, dropping it, or dousing it with hot coffee is the stuff of nightmares. Most of us depend on these devices every single day. And they’re expensive to repair or replace.

Laptop insurance can reduce the financial risk that comes with owning a laptop. For a small monthly premium, you can be assured that if a covered accident damages your laptop or someone steals it, you won’t have to pay the full cost to fix it or buy a new one.

Here’s what you should know about how laptop insurance works, when it’s a good idea, and what companies and policies you can check out if you’re interested.

Quick Facts

  • Laptop insurance is different from your device’s warranty, which typically doesn’t cover accidents or theft.[1]

  • Renters and homeowners insurance policies can pay to replace a stolen laptop or repair one if a covered event damages it. But the claim amount may be less than your deductible, and filing a claim can lead to higher rates in the future.

  • A two-year laptop insurance premium is about $170, or $7 per month, on average.

What is laptop insurance?

A laptop insurance policy is a type of electronics insurance that can provide reimbursement, repairs, or replacement services for your laptop. This type of policy goes into effect if you lose your laptop, someone steals it, or an accident damages it. These policies are sometimes called device protection plans or computer insurance.

Laptop insurance is different from a manufacturer’s warranty, which addresses mechanical, software, or electrical issues that originated with the factory. A device insurance policy covers accidents that happen to your laptop in your home or out in the world — like a cracked screen from a drop or liquid damage from spills.

How laptop insurance works

Laptop insurance works like most insurance policies. As the policyholder, you pay a premium on a monthly or annual basis. Your policy spells out the kinds and causes of damage it’ll cover and the amount of coverage it provides.

Then, if a covered event damages your laptop, such as an accidental drop or power surge, you can file a claim. You may be able to file a claim online or over the phone.

If your insurer approves your claim, you’ll first pay any deductible your policy might have. Some plans call this a service fee. Then, the insurance company will provide the repairs or reimbursement services specified in the policy.

Learn More: Tablet Insurance: What It Covers and How It Works

What laptop insurance covers

Specific coverages can vary based on insurer, but laptop insurance generally covers:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2c500fdca3/accidental-discharge-of-water.svg

    Damage from accidents

    Typical incidents include drops, cracked screens, and spills. Most policies have a specific repair process for screen damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e4d42601c7/recovery-and-repair-96x96-green_005-cog.svg

    Hardware damage and mechanical failure

    This can include damage from power surges and battery replacement from wear and tear (with exclusions and claim limits).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9c7560177c/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_037-theft.svg

    Theft, loss, and vandalism

    This can happen at home or wherever you travel.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/1883c5aa7c/fire-and-lighting.svg

    Damage from natural disasters

    Laptop insurance commonly covers flood damage, fire damage, and damage from other natural disasters.

Keep in mind that every policy is different, and some may not provide all these coverages. Always check coverages and exclusions before you buy a policy.

What laptop insurance doesn’t cover

Laptop insurance policies typically don’t cover defects that a manufacturer’s warranty would, like malfunctions that aren’t the result of a specific accident or incident. Some other common exclusions usually apply:

  • Neglect: If your laptop gets damaged because you haven’t taken care of it, your policy may not cover the damage.

  • Manufacturer defects: Your laptop warranty covers defects from the manufacturing process.

  • Intentional damage: Laptop insurance covers accidents, not damage from intentional acts.

  • Computer viruses: Laptop coverage generally won’t pay for software issues, including computer viruses.

  • Normal wear and tear: Your laptop insurance policy is there to cover accidental damage, but it won’t pay for normal aging of your device, such as corrosion.

How much does laptop insurance cost?

Laptop insurance premiums can vary greatly, ranging between $60 and approximately $200 for two years of coverage. A common two-year premium is about $170, or $7 per month. Deductibles range between $0 and $100. Some device insurance plans have a “service fee” that functions like a deductible.

The cost of laptop insurance depends on a variety of factors, including the value of the device, the types of coverage on the policy, the deductible, pay schedule, insurance provider, and more.

Most laptop protection plans have a claim limit — a cap on the number of claims you can make per year, or the per-year or per-claim dollar value of replacement and repair costs that the insurer has to pay.

Where to buy laptop insurance

You can purchase laptop insurance from several types of providers:

  • Manufacturers: Consider programs like AppleCare or Samsung Care+.

  • Retailers: Best Buy or another store that sold you your laptop might offer insurance or an extended warranty at the point of sale.

  • Insurance companies: National insurers like Progressive and Allstate sell device protection plans.

  • Third-party online providers: Some specialized insurance companies sell policies geared toward electronics.

It’s a good idea to evaluate each laptop insurance policy that’s available to you. Weigh the coverage details against the monthly or annual premiums and deductibles that come with various claims and repairs.

Here’s some general information to help you get a sense of the companies that sell laptop insurance and other device insurance policies:

AKKOAccidental damage, mechanical breakdownSmartphones, smartwatches, TVs, Gaming consoles and handhelds, streaming devices, and moreStarting at $144 for a laptop/tablet-only plan (monthly costs start at $60, depending on plan level)Renews monthly until canceled$49 and up per claim, based on 20% of repair cost
Allstate Protection PlusAccidental damage (drops, spills, liquid), mechanical/electrical failuresSmartphones, tablets, TVs, appliances, furniture, gaming consoles, cameras, car electronics, scooters, drones$60–$346, depending on device valueTwo and four years$25–$75, based on device value; $0 deductible available
Asurion Home+Mechanical and electrical breakdowns, normal wear and tear, and moreAll home tech included in one plan$840 (based on monthly at $35 til you cancel)Renews monthly until canceled$0, $29, $79, $99, or $129, plus tax; charged as a per-claim service fee/$2,000 per claim up to $5,000 every 12 months
Geek SquadAccidental damage, battery replacement, hard drive/electrical/hardware failure, screen damage, power surge damageSmartphones, appliances, other devices by brand (Apple, Samsung, etc.)$189 (to protect $500 laptop)One-, two-, three-, and four-year plansNo deductible/limit up to the retail price of your product at the time of purchase
SecurrantyLoss, theft, fire, natural disaster, power surge, accidental damageAppliances, smartphones, home electronics, gaming laptops, mobile hotspots, smart watches, TVs, and camerasStarts at $59 ($2/month for two years)Monthly or annual plans until cancellationDeductible varies by plan; no claim limits
UpsieDrops, liquid damage, power failure, Wifi failure, RAM failure, screen failure (doesn’t cover theft or loss)Most electronic devices, appliances, and fitness equipment$168 ($7/month for two years)Monthly$50 deductible; Limit two claims per year, with a 90-day waiting period for first claim; Coverage maximums by product
Worth Ave. GroupCracked screens, damage from liquids, accidental damage, theft, vandalism, natural disaster, power surge, and damage from lightningLaptops, smartphones, tablets, cell phones, e-readers, gaming systems, smart watches, cameras, iPods$165 (sample quote for $1,000 laptop in North Carolina); Varies by stateTwo years, cancel anytimeNo claim limits; $100 deductible

Do you need laptop insurance?

Laptop insurance can be a lifesaver for certain types of users. For example, if you have a high-value computer, laptop insurance might be a good idea. 

Generally, you should consider laptop insurance if you:

  • Regularly take your laptop to work or school

  • Carry your laptop around regularly

  • Take your laptop when you travel

  • Own a very expensive laptop

  • Depend on your laptop for work or school

  • Have a high risk of accidents or spills at home

  • Wouldn’t be able to afford repair costs out of pocket

If you already have a renters insurance policy or homeowners insurance, that’s relevant. But as you can see below, renters and homeowners insurance only offers a small slice of the full coverage that a laptop insurance plan can provide:

Fires, floods, and natural disastersYesYes
Theft, vandalismYesYes
Mechanical failureYesNo
Screen damage and other repairsYesNo
Water damage, including spillsYesNo
Drops and other accidentsYesNo

Keep in mind that filing a homeowners or renters claim for a laptop may not always make sense.

If the cost to repair or replace your laptop is less than your renters or home insurance deductible, your policy won’t pay for it, even if a covered reason caused the damage. And filing a homeowners insurance or renters insurance claim could cause your rates to increase when your policy comes up for renewal.

Pros and cons of laptop insurance

In plenty of situations, laptop insurance is a smart idea. But it’s important to consider the advantages and disadvantages of the coverage before buying a policy.

Pros

  • Broader coverages: Laptop insurance covers things your manufacturer’s warranty or renters or homeowners policy won’t, like drops, spills, and other accidental damages.

  • No surprise expenses: A small monthly payment can be easier to manage than paying hundreds of dollars at once.

  • Longer protection: Manufacturer’s warranties have time limits. Laptop insurance can cover your device for as long as you want — and many plans cover used devices.

Cons

  • You may never use it: You have to pay the premium even if you never file a claim.

  • Limits apply: Laptop insurance plans typically have deductibles and claim limits.

  • Paying out of pocket may be cheaper: The actual cost to repair your laptop may be less than your annual premium.[2]

How to choose the best laptop insurance

If you decide a laptop insurance policy is a good idea for your needs, here are some tips to help you find one that works for you:

  1. Consider how you use your laptop and your risk of damage.

  2. Review any current coverages you might have through a manufacturer’s warranty or renters or homeowners insurance. You’ll want to find a laptop policy that fills any coverage gaps.

  3. Consider other possibilities, like covering your laptop under a whole-home warranty that protects devices and appliances.

  4. Compare quotes from at least three laptop insurance companies, paying close attention to deductibles, limits, and exclusions.

When you’ve answered these questions for yourself, pay close attention to the available insurance policies — especially the fine print. Focus on these factors:

  • Coverage details: What types of damage does the policy cover?

  • Claim limits: This is the number of claims and/or total reimbursement amount.

  • Exclusions: These can limit your policy substantially.

  • Customer reviews: Unhappy customers may be a red flag.

Laptop insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about laptop insurance, check out the additional information below.

  • Does renters or homeowners insurance cover your laptop?

    Your renters or homeowners insurance policy covers your personal belongings, which include your laptop. But only theft, vandalism, fire, and water damage from burst pipes or a similar catastrophe (not floods) will qualify for coverage. And your deductible could be prohibitively high.

  • What’s the difference between a warranty and laptop insurance?

    A warranty on your laptop repairs or replaces parts of your laptop or the entire device if it malfunctions or proves defective. It typically expires after a year.[1] While a laptop insurance policy sometimes covers these malfunctions, most policies also cover accidents, theft, and other types of damage. And they’re usually renewable.

  • How much does it cost to insure a laptop?

    Laptop insurance costs about $170 for two years of coverage, but premiums can vary significantly based on the value of your device and the types of coverage you want. Deductibles vary as well but tend to range between $50 and $100.

  • Your work laptop was stolen. Whose insurance is liable?

    Your work laptop is your employer’s property, so they’re responsible for insuring it. If it’s stolen, lost, or damaged by a covered event, your employer’s insurance would kick in.

Sources

  1. Consumer Action. "Computer, tablet and smartphone warranties: Understanding and exercising your rights."
  2. PC Mag. "Don't Waste Money on Extended Warranties for Your PCs and Electronics."
Charlie Hope D'Anieri
Charlie Hope D'Anieri

Charlie Hope DAnieri is an experienced copywriter, researcher, and journalistHe has written about business formation and home and auto insurance for several years and covered agriculture and politics for outlets including The Guardian, The New Republic, and many others. A graduate of Middlebury College, he also holds a masters degree in English Language & Literature from The University of Maryland-College Park.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

