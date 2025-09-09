Laptop Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and If You Need It

What is laptop insurance?

A laptop insurance policy is a type of electronics insurance that can provide reimbursement, repairs, or replacement services for your laptop. This type of policy goes into effect if you lose your laptop, someone steals it, or an accident damages it. These policies are sometimes called device protection plans or computer insurance.

Laptop insurance is different from a manufacturer’s warranty, which addresses mechanical, software, or electrical issues that originated with the factory. A device insurance policy covers accidents that happen to your laptop in your home or out in the world — like a cracked screen from a drop or liquid damage from spills.

How laptop insurance works

Laptop insurance works like most insurance policies. As the policyholder, you pay a premium on a monthly or annual basis. Your policy spells out the kinds and causes of damage it’ll cover and the amount of coverage it provides.

Then, if a covered event damages your laptop, such as an accidental drop or power surge, you can file a claim. You may be able to file a claim online or over the phone.

If your insurer approves your claim, you’ll first pay any deductible your policy might have. Some plans call this a service fee. Then, the insurance company will provide the repairs or reimbursement services specified in the policy.