Game Console Insurance: Compare Coverage, Costs, and Value

Modern gaming consoles — particularly the popular PS5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles ��— can cost anywhere from $379 to $730, depending on the specs of the specific gaming system. That doesn’t even include the cost of additional controllers, games, and other accessories. You could pay more than $1,000 for your gaming setup and experience.

If your console ever breaks or has any problems, replacement and repair can get very expensive quickly. And manufacturer’s warranties typically only last a year or two.

Here’s what you should know about game console insurance, including whether or not the cost is worth it.