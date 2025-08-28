Home>Device Insurance

Game Console Insurance: Compare Coverage, Costs, and Value

Game console insurance typically only costs a few bucks a month, making it worth the investment if you can't afford to buy a new console immediately after damage or loss.

Featured in

media logo
Modern gaming consoles — particularly the popular PS5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles — can cost anywhere from $379 to $730, depending on the specs of the specific gaming system. That doesn’t even include the cost of additional controllers, games, and other accessories. You could pay more than $1,000 for your gaming setup and experience.

If your console ever breaks or has any problems, replacement and repair can get very expensive quickly. And manufacturer’s warranties typically only last a year or two.

Here’s what you should know about game console insurance, including whether or not the cost is worth it.

Quick Facts

  • Game console insurance comes in a few different forms, including warranties and separate insurance policies. Each option has different benefits.

  • Best Buy offers a two-year warranty for $80 for both the PS5 and the Xbox.

  • Asurion offers monthly electronics protection plans for $15 or $35.

Can you buy insurance for a game console?

Yes. You can buy insurance for game consoles. You have a few different options when it comes to coverage types for your gaming system: manufacturer warranties, extended warranties, and insurance policies.

A manufacturer’s warranty typically only covers defects for the first year, while extended warranties also cover additional hardware issues. Gaming console insurance policies cover just about every type of damage, including accidents and theft. Every policy has limits, though, and no electronics insurance policy will cover intentional damage to your gaming console.

Types of game console insurance

Here’s what you should know about the three main types of game console insurance:

  • Manufacturer warranty: This type of warranty comes with the gaming console but typically only lasts one year. It covers defects or hardware malfunctions and excludes accidental damage.[1] You don’t have to pay a deductible for it.

  • Extended warranty: More comprehensive than a manufacturer’s warranty, an extended warranty typically lasts two or three years past the original warranty period. It covers hardware damage, power surge damage, and controller replacement, but it doesn’t cover theft.[2] Coverage usually costs an average of a few dollars per month, or $68 to $120 for two years. Some plans have deductibles.

  • Stand-alone insurance policy: These policies cover hardware issues, theft, drops, water damage, breakdown, and more — typically on a monthly or yearly basis.[3] Most plans have deductibles that are higher than warranty deductibles, and coverage costs between $8 to $35 per month, on average. These plans don’t cover intentional damage.

Where to buy game console insurance

You can buy gaming console insurance through multiple companies, including console makers, retailers, and insurance companies. Some home insurance policies can even cover game consoles through certain riders.

Many retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, offer extended warranties with varying coverages and costs. Microsoft even offers its own extended warranty, Microsoft Complete, which extends your warranty coverage for up to three years.

Learn more about game console insurance and warranty options below.

Sony (PlayStation)Manufacturer’s warrantyDefects and hardware malfunctionsIncluded with console
Microsoft (Xbox)Manufacturer’s warrantyDefects and hardware malfunctionsIncluded with console
Best BuyExtended warrantyHardware failure, power surges, and controller replacement$80 (for 2 years) and no deductible
Target (through Allstate)Extended warrantyMechanical and electrical failures $68 (for 2 years) and no deductible
AsurionElectronics insuranceMechanical and electrical breakdowns, accidental damage, defects, power surges, spills, and cracked screens$15–$35 per month
ProgressiveElectronics insuranceDrops, theft, water damage, cracked screens, and accidental damage$8 per month or less

Buying a policy online is typically the most convenient option, but you can get also a policy in store if you have questions and want in-person customer service. Regardless of how you buy coverage, it’s crucial to understand exactly what your policy covers before buying it.

Consider how you use your console, what risks of damage it faces, and what you want your policy to cover.

What does game console insurance cover?

Game console insurance generally covers hardware defects or malfunctions, theft, accidental damage, and more. Here’s what it can cover:

  • Drops and accidents: It can cover physical damage from drops or accidental impacts.

  • Power surges: Your policy can cover damage costs from electrical surges that damage console components.

  • Liquid spills: Insurance can help pay for repair or replacement after damage caused by water or other liquid spills.

  • Theft of consoles or controllers: If someone steals your console or controller, insurance can typically cover the replacement cost.

  • Repair costs: It can pay for repair costs if your console is malfunctioning due to something other than intentional damage.

  • Replacement value: If you can’t repair your console, your policy can cover the cost of a replacement.

Good to Know

Comprehensive electronics insurance plans will cover more than extended warranties, such as theft and accidental damage, but they’ll also cost more. When buying a policy, consider how you use your console and what potential damages could occur to it in your home.

What does game console insurance exclude?

It’s important to understand what your policy’s exclusions are so you can avoid denied claims. Game console insurance won’t cover the following:

  • Wear and tear: It won’t cover general wear and tear from usage.

  • Cosmetic damage: Your policy won’t cover scratches that don’t affect console performance.

  • Pre-existing conditions: Your insurance won’t help pay for any damage that occurred before you bought the policy.

  • Intentional damage: If you intentionally misuse or neglect your console, your insurer won’t cover any resulting damage.

  • Loss without proof of purchase and/or serial number: If you can’t prove that you purchased the console or provide the serial number, your insurer likely won’t cover your claim.

How game console insurance works

Game console insurance is pretty straightforward. At its core, game console insurance is any sort of policy, plan, or warranty that protects your console. In some cases, this coverage can also cover damage to game console accessories.

Here’s how it works:

    1. Buy a policy

    The first step is to buy an electronics insurance policy, warranty, or protection plan. You can get one from several retailers, manufacturers, and insurers.

    2. Register your console

    You must then submit your console’s details, such as the serial number and receipt, to your provider.

    3. File a claim

    If a covered issue damages your console, you can submit a claim for repair or replacement. Each company will have a unique process for this.

    4. Follow repair and replacement guidelines

    Your warranty provider or insurer will tell you who can repair your console.

    5. Provide documentation

    Most plans typically require specific documentation to process your repair, such as photos of the damage, proof of purchase, and the serial number.

Who needs game console insurance?

Game console insurance can be a smart investment for any gamer. Whether it’s right for you depends on your risk tolerance and financial situation. For example, if your kids are the primary users of the console, you have pets in the house, or you’re just prone to accidents, you may want to get game console insurance.

Similarly, if you live in a neighborhood with a history of break-ins, buying game console insurance can be a good investment. This is particularly the case if you have numerous video games or multiple controllers and accessories.

Ultimately, game console insurance is a low-cost, smart option for frequently used or expensive gaming systems — especially if you can’t afford to replace your console in the event of damage.

Game console insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about game console insurance, including whether it’s right for you.

  • Are game warranty plans worth it?

    Whether game warranty plans are worth it is entirely up to you. If you’re not worried about the cost to replace your console if it breaks, a warranty probably isn’t worth the extra money. But if you saved up for months to afford that new console, paying a small monthly fee to protect it can be well worth it.

  • How do I file a claim for my video game console?

    The first thing you should do is review your policy or warranty to see if it covers the damage. If it is, or you’re not sure whether it is, get in touch with your insurer or provider and inform them of the damage.

    You’ll likely need to provide proof of purchase, your console’s serial number, and pictures of the damage. Your insurer or warranty provider will then make a decision on what it’ll cover and your payout amount.

  • How do you take care of a video game console?

    Keep your video game console in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight or heat sources like radiators. Don’t let dust settle on it, either. Make sure to dust it off and blow out dust from any vents and ports regularly.

    It’s also a good idea to always keep your device updated to ensure that your system is running smoothly without any bugs. You can also plug your device into a surge protector to protect it from harmful power surges or outages that shut your system off incorrectly.

  • How much is insurance for a PS5?

    Insurance for a PS5 can range from a few dollars per month for stand-alone coverage to $15 to $35 per month for a plan from Asurion protecting all eligible home technology. You can also pay between $68 and $120 for a two-year warranty plan.

    A few different types of coverage exist, such as warranties and electronic insurance coverage. Warranties are typically cheaper, as they cover less than electronics insurance.

  • Can you put insurance on a Nintendo Switch?

    Yes. You can insure a Nintendo Switch. You can do so through a manufacturer’s warranty, a protection plan from an insurer like Asurion or a store like Best Buy, or you can buy electronics insurance through most insurance companies.

