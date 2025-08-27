Computer insurance is a stand-alone policy or add-on that pays to repair or replace your computer if it’s stolen, damaged, or destroyed. It can protect computers of all types, including laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, and gaming rigs.

Considering that computers are high-value items and could cost hundreds of dollars to repair, insurance is worth considering if you’re planning to buy, or have recently bought, a new computer.

This guide will help you decide if computer insurance or a computer protection plan makes sense for you and how to choose and buy coverage.