Guide to Cell Phone Insurance (2025)

Compare cell phone insurance plans
If you’re considering cell phone insurance, here’s an at-a-glance comparison of common two-year plans for full coverage on an iPhone or smartphone worth up to $800.
Most plans offer monthly or annual contracts, and deductible amounts generally depend on the extent of the damage, according to Insurify data.
|AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss
|$12/month or $119 per year
|$149 theft/loss; $29 screen; $99 damage
|Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|AT&T Protect Advantage
|$17/month (Tier 3 device) or $204 per year
|$225 deductible (Tier 3 replacement)
|Theft, loss, accidental damage, vandalism, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|SquareTrade (Allstate)
|$13/month or $156 per year
|$149 deductible per claim
|Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|Verizon Mobile Protect
|$16/month or $192 per year
|$99 damage deductible (loss/theft may be higher)
|Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|Worth Ave. Group
|$7/month or $89 per year
|$75 deductible per claim
|Theft, accidental damage, vandalism, water damage, fire/natural disaster damage
|AKKO Phone Plan
|$10/month or $120 per year
|$75–$99 deductible (theft/replacement)
|Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|Upsie Smartphone
|$8/month flat or $120 per year
|$150 replacement ($0 screen; $75 other repairs)
|Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|Samsung Care+
|$10/month (Tier 3) or $96 per year
|$99 deductible (accidental damage repair/replacement)
|Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
|T-Mobile Protection360
|$18/month (high-tier device) or $216 per year
|$0 screen repair; up to $99 other damage/theft
|Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
When shopping for cell phone insurance, you can buy coverage from a wireless company, manufacturer, or third party. Here’s a deeper look at each.
Carrier insurance
Carrier insurance is coverage you get through your wireless provider, and the cost is usually rolled into your monthly bill. Examples of this coverage include AT&T Protect Advantage, T-Mobile Protection360, and Verizon Mobile Protect. Plans from mobile carriers generally have different eligibility requirements, including time frame for activation and which devices qualify.
With Verizon Mobile Protect, for example, you need to enroll within 30 days of:[2]
Purchasing and activating a new device
Upgrading an existing device
Activating an eligible existing device on a new line of service
Manufacturer protection
Manufacturer protection comes directly from your smartphone manufacturer and usually provides protection beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. Samsung Care+ and AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss are two examples of this coverage.
You can purchase Samsung Care+ for eligible Samsung watches, smartphones, and tablets, and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is available for Apple Watches, iPads, and iPhones. Eligibility requirements vary based on the type of plan you choose.
Cons
Claim limits may apply for theft and loss
May be less comprehensive than carrier insurance
Third-party insurance may be cheaper
Third-party insurers
Cell phone insurance is also available from third-party insurers. These companies may include traditional insurers, such as Allstate operating as SquareTrade, or specialty insurers like Worth Ave. Group.
Eligibility requirements may be more flexible with third-party insurers. For instance, SquareTrade is available for any smartphone, no matter its age or model.[3]