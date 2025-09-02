Guide to Cell Phone Insurance (2025)

Compare cell phone insurance plans

If you’re considering cell phone insurance, here’s an at-a-glance comparison of common two-year plans for full coverage on an iPhone or smartphone worth up to $800.

Most plans offer monthly or annual contracts, and deductible amounts generally depend on the extent of the damage, according to Insurify data.

Price Range Deductible Coverage AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss $12/month or $119 per year $149 theft/loss; $29 screen; $99 damage Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage AT&T Protect Advantage $17/month (Tier 3 device) or $204 per year $225 deductible (Tier 3 replacement) Theft, loss, accidental damage, vandalism, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage SquareTrade (Allstate) $13/month or $156 per year $149 deductible per claim Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage Verizon Mobile Protect $16/month or $192 per year $99 damage deductible (loss/theft may be higher) Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage Worth Ave. Group $7/month or $89 per year $75 deductible per claim Theft, accidental damage, vandalism, water damage, fire/natural disaster damage AKKO Phone Plan $10/month or $120 per year $75–$99 deductible (theft/replacement) Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage Upsie Smartphone $8/month flat or $120 per year $150 replacement ($0 screen; $75 other repairs) Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage Samsung Care+ $10/month (Tier 3) or $96 per year $99 deductible (accidental damage repair/replacement) Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage T-Mobile Protection360 $18/month (high-tier device) or $216 per year $0 screen repair; up to $99 other damage/theft Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage

When shopping for cell phone insurance, you can buy coverage from a wireless company, manufacturer, or third party. Here’s a deeper look at each.

Carrier insurance

Carrier insurance is coverage you get through your wireless provider, and the cost is usually rolled into your monthly bill. Examples of this coverage include AT&T Protect Advantage, T-Mobile Protection360, and Verizon Mobile Protect. Plans from mobile carriers generally have different eligibility requirements, including time frame for activation and which devices qualify.

With Verizon Mobile Protect, for example, you need to enroll within 30 days of:[2]

Purchasing and activating a new device

Upgrading an existing device

Activating an eligible existing device on a new line of service

Pros Convenient to purchase

Comprehensive coverage

Unlimited claims may be available Cons May be more expensive

Enrollment period may be short

High deductibles may apply

Manufacturer protection

Manufacturer protection comes directly from your smartphone manufacturer and usually provides protection beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. Samsung Care+ and AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss are two examples of this coverage.

You can purchase Samsung Care+ for eligible Samsung watches, smartphones, and tablets, and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is available for Apple Watches, iPads, and iPhones. Eligibility requirements vary based on the type of plan you choose.

Pros Convenient to purchase

May be cheaper than carrier insurance

Relatively low deductibles Cons Claim limits may apply for theft and loss

May be less comprehensive than carrier insurance

Third-party insurance may be cheaper

Third-party insurers

Cell phone insurance is also available from third-party insurers. These companies may include traditional insurers, such as Allstate operating as SquareTrade, or specialty insurers like Worth Ave. Group.

Eligibility requirements may be more flexible with third-party insurers. For instance, SquareTrade is available for any smartphone, no matter its age or model.[3]