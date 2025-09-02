Home>Device Insurance

Guide to Cell Phone Insurance (2025)

The best cell phone insurance offers comprehensive protection at an affordable cost.

Ever accidentally crack your smartphone screen? Then you likely know repairs are costly, and a new smartphone can easily set you back more than $1,000. Fortunately, cell phone insurance is relatively affordable and covers most accidental damage and theft.[1]

Cell phone insurance can be especially beneficial if you have a high-end device like an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or foldable phone. Here’s a look at this coverage, how it works, how it protects your devices, and more.

Quick Facts

  • Cell phone insurance is available through phone manufacturers, cell phone carriers, and third parties.

  • Your homeowners or renters insurance may also offer coverage — and sometimes your credit card.

  • Cell phone insurance coverage options, cost, and exclusions vary widely.

Compare cell phone insurance plans

If you’re considering cell phone insurance, here’s an at-a-glance comparison of common two-year plans for full coverage on an iPhone or smartphone worth up to $800. 

Most plans offer monthly or annual contracts, and deductible amounts generally depend on the extent of the damage, according to Insurify data.

 
AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss$12/month or $119 per year$149 theft/loss; $29 screen; $99 damageTheft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
AT&T Protect Advantage$17/month (Tier 3 device) or $204 per year$225 deductible (Tier 3 replacement)Theft, loss, accidental damage, vandalism, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
SquareTrade (Allstate)$13/month or $156 per year$149 deductible per claimAccidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
Verizon Mobile Protect$16/month or $192 per year$99 damage deductible (loss/theft may be higher)Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
Worth Ave. Group$7/month or $89 per year$75 deductible per claimTheft, accidental damage, vandalism, water damage, fire/natural disaster damage
AKKO Phone Plan$10/month or $120 per year$75–$99 deductible (theft/replacement)Theft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
Upsie Smartphone$8/month flat or $120 per year$150 replacement ($0 screen; $75 other repairs)Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
Samsung Care+$10/month (Tier 3) or $96 per year$99 deductible (accidental damage repair/replacement)Accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage
T-Mobile Protection360$18/month (high-tier device) or $216 per year$0 screen repair; up to $99 other damage/theftTheft, loss, accidental damage, mechanical/electrical failure, water damage, screen damage

When shopping for cell phone insurance, you can buy coverage from a wireless company, manufacturer, or third party. Here’s a deeper look at each.

Carrier insurance

Carrier insurance is coverage you get through your wireless provider, and the cost is usually rolled into your monthly bill. Examples of this coverage include AT&T Protect Advantage, T-Mobile Protection360, and Verizon Mobile Protect. Plans from mobile carriers generally have different eligibility requirements, including time frame for activation and which devices qualify.

With Verizon Mobile Protect, for example, you need to enroll within 30 days of:[2]

  • Purchasing and activating a new device

  • Upgrading an existing device

  • Activating an eligible existing device on a new line of service

Pros

  • Convenient to purchase

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Unlimited claims may be available

Cons

  • May be more expensive

  • Enrollment period may be short

  • High deductibles may apply

Manufacturer protection

Manufacturer protection comes directly from your smartphone manufacturer and usually provides protection beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. Samsung Care+ and AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss are two examples of this coverage.

You can purchase Samsung Care+ for eligible Samsung watches, smartphones, and tablets, and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is available for Apple Watches, iPads, and iPhones. Eligibility requirements vary based on the type of plan you choose.

Pros

  • Convenient to purchase

  • May be cheaper than carrier insurance

  • Relatively low deductibles

Cons

  • Claim limits may apply for theft and loss

  • May be less comprehensive than carrier insurance

  • Third-party insurance may be cheaper

Third-party insurers

Cell phone insurance is also available from third-party insurers. These companies may include traditional insurers, such as Allstate operating as SquareTrade, or specialty insurers like Worth Ave. Group. 

Eligibility requirements may be more flexible with third-party insurers. For instance, SquareTrade is available for any smartphone, no matter its age or model.[3]

Pros

  • Plans tend to be cheaper

  • Relatively affordable deductibles

  • Flexible eligibility requirements

Cons

  • Less convenient to purchase 

  • Limited coverage

  • Claim limits may apply

What cell phone insurance covers

In general, cell phone insurance covers you against losses from common mishaps and malfunctions. Depending on your plan, you might have protection against:

  • Accidental damage from liquids

  • Cracked screens

  • Damage from power surges, fire, or flood

  • Theft and vandalism

  • Battery replacement (for bad batteries)

  • Post-warranty malfunction

Your exact coverage will vary depending on the insurance provider and policy type. Some policies may have certain exclusions, like loss or theft. You might also need to pay a deductible for some services.

Cell phone insurance commonly covers a cracked screen, so you’ll likely be able to file a claim for repair or replacement. But you may have to pay a deductible before it can get fixed. Some insurers allow you to get your phone repaired locally, or you may have to send it away for repairs.

What cell phone insurance doesn’t cover

Cell phone insurance generally has some exclusions. Most smartphone coverage doesn’t cover:

  • Cosmetic damage

  • Intentional damage

  • Loss due to negligence

  • Problems due to unauthorized repairs

  • Software issues 

Plans are also unlikely to protect against gradual wear and tear. And there’s often a specified distinction between “repairable damage” and “non-covered damage.” For instance, a cracked screen typically falls into the repairable damage category, while a scratched screen may be considered non-covered damage. Read the fine print of your policy for a full picture of what’s covered, or check with your insurer.

How to buy cell phone insurance

Carrier insurance and manufacturer’s protection are often the most convenient coverages to purchase. Both are easily available when you purchase or upgrade your device. Keep in mind that some plans require purchase within a certain time frame of a new phone purchase or upgrade — often within 30 to 60 days. 

Here’s a general overview of the process of buying a cell phone insurance plan:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0f334ec089/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_045-document.svg

    1. Check your home and renters insurance or credit card

    Your homeowners and renters insurance might provide some protection for your cell phone. Check your policy’s personal property coverage for details. Certain credit cards provide cell phone protection as an added benefit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Compare costs

    If you decide to buy an independent policy, start by comparing costs. Don’t forget to research deductibles, too.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d9a467c166/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_040-mobile-phone.svg

    3. Check coverage types

    Consider which coverage types you want. For instance, is screen damage the most important to you? Do you want coverage for water damage, too?

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    4. Read reviews

    Look at reviews of different plans to see what past and current customers are saying.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1e2f48c956/confrontation-96x96-yellow_031-banned.svg

    5. Confirm the claim process

    Once you’ve narrowed your options, confirm the claims process so there are no surprises if your phone is damaged and you need to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    6. Buy a plan

    Finally, purchase your plan.

Is cell phone protection worth it?

Cell phone protection may be worth the cost, but it depends on several factors. One important thing to consider is whether your home and renters insurance or credit card offers sufficient coverage. As you weigh your options, be mindful of the value of your phone, your preferred risk level, and your ability to pay out of pocket for cell phone repair or replacement.

Let’s say you have a $1,000 iPhone. Your cell phone insurance costs $9 per month, and you have a $150 deductible. The cost of just $108 annually could be well worth it if you don’t have a repair fund set aside in savings. This is especially true if you’re insuring your teen’s phone, you’re prone to dropping your smartphone, or if your phone is likely to get damaged at work.

Cell phone insurance FAQs

If you’re still on the fence about buying cell phone insurance, the following information can help you decide if it’s a good fit for your needs and budget.

  • Does your homeowners insurance policy include cell phone insurance?

    Your homeowners insurance likely provides some protection for your personal property, which may extend to your cell phone. Check your policy or contact your home insurance company to understand your coverage.

  • Does renters insurance cover cell phones?

    Similar to your home insurance, the personal property portion of your renters insurance may cover your cell phone against damage or theft. But exclusions often apply, so it’s best to review your policy or contact your renters insurance company to determine what’s covered.

  • Do you have to pay a deductible if you submit a claim?

    Yes. Most cell phone insurers require that you pay a deductible when you submit a claim. But some plans, like T-Mobile Protection360, offer a $0 deductible for screen repair.

  • How much is insurance for a cell phone?

    The cost of cell phone insurance varies widely depending on several factors, including the plan you choose, your device, your coverage needs, and more. Shopping around can help you compare plans and rates.

