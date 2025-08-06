Best iPhone Insurance Plans and Protection Guide (2025)

Types of iPhone insurance plans

You have a lot of options for iPhone insurance: AppleCare+, phone carriers, third-party companies, and even your existing homeowners insurance policy. The best choice depends on your budget, the length of time you’ve owned your phone, and the type of protection you want.

Here’s an overview of what you can expect from each coverage.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is the only insurance plan directly from Apple. Because Apple designs the phones, some people may prefer direct support from the company. Pricing depends on your iPhone model and whether you pay monthly or annually.[1]

What it covers: Technical support, theft or loss, accidental damage, battery service

Enrollment window: Within 60 days of purchase

Deductible amounts: $29 for screen or back glass, $99 for other accidental damage, and $149 for theft or loss

Third‑party mobile insurance companies

Stand‑alone policies from insurance companies that protect devices are another option. AKKO and Upsie are popular companies. Some large insurance companies, such as Progressive, partner with specific insurers, like Worth Ave Group, to offer coverage for phones.

You can save money with multi‑device discounts and get coverage for used phones with third-party companies, which are unique perks you can’t find with other insurance options.[2]

What it covers: Theft or loss, accidental damage, and cracked screens

Enrollment window: No limit

Deductible amounts: $29–$99 based on model for damage and $75–$99 for theft or loss

Carrier‑provided phone protection plans

Major phone carriers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, also offer iPhone insurance. You need to have cell phone coverage from the company to set up protection. The coverage typically comes with helpful extras, which may include identity protection, unlimited screen protector replacements, and low-cost upgrades.[3]

What it covers: Theft or loss, accidental damage, device malfunction, and cracked screens

Enrollment window: None, but the device must pass a visual inspection

Deductible amounts: $250 for loss or theft and $99 for damage or failure

Homeowners insurance, credit card, and bank account perks

You probably already have some protection for your iPhone included as part of your homeowners insurance or credit card benefits. But it’s not the same as a separate insurance policy or AppleCare+.

For example, your home insurance can help cover the cost of replacing your phone if damage happens at or away from home, as long as it’s due to vandalism, theft, fire, or extreme weather. But it doesn’t cover accidental damage, like dropping the phone.[4]

You also need to consider whether the coverage costs more than it’s worth. Your homeowners deductible might be more expensive than the up-front cost of a new phone. Or credit card fees and interest charges might equal more than you would pay for a separate policy.