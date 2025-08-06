Home>Device Insurance

Best iPhone Insurance Plans and Protection Guide (2025)

iPhone insurance is optional coverage that costs between $5 and $25 per month. It’s an extra expense, but it can save you from an unexpected repair bill or replacement cost.

Taylor Milam-Samuel
Written byTaylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

The average iPhone repair costs approximately $300, and replacing a phone is even pricier, with new phones ranging from $600 to $1,600. iPhone insurance helps protect the expensive device in your pocket.

You can get coverage for cracked screens, water damage, theft, or loss. But insurers offer different types of policies, so it’s important to find the best fit.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best iPhone insurance.

Quick Facts

  • AppleCare+ doesn’t cover used or refurbished phones.

  • The value and model of your phone affect how much you pay for insurance.

  • Your home insurance or credit card company may cover damage to your phone.

Types of iPhone insurance plans

You have a lot of options for iPhone insurance: AppleCare+, phone carriers, third-party companies, and even your existing homeowners insurance policy. The best choice depends on your budget, the length of time you’ve owned your phone, and the type of protection you want.

Here’s an overview of what you can expect from each coverage.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is the only insurance plan directly from Apple. Because Apple designs the phones, some people may prefer direct support from the company. Pricing depends on your iPhone model and whether you pay monthly or annually.[1]

  • What it covers: Technical support, theft or loss, accidental damage, battery service

  • Enrollment window: Within 60 days of purchase

  • Deductible amounts: $29 for screen or back glass, $99 for other accidental damage, and $149 for theft or loss

Third‑party mobile insurance companies

Stand‑alone policies from insurance companies that protect devices are another option. AKKO and Upsie are popular companies. Some large insurance companies, such as Progressive, partner with specific insurers, like Worth Ave Group, to offer coverage for phones.

You can save money with multi‑device discounts and get coverage for used phones with third-party companies, which are unique perks you can’t find with other insurance options.[2]

  • What it covers: Theft or loss, accidental damage, and cracked screens

  • Enrollment window: No limit

  • Deductible amounts: $29–$99 based on model for damage and $75–$99 for theft or loss

Carrier‑provided phone protection plans

Major phone carriers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, also offer iPhone insurance. You need to have cell phone coverage from the company to set up protection. The coverage typically comes with helpful extras, which may include identity protection, unlimited screen protector replacements, and low-cost upgrades.[3]

  • What it covers: Theft or loss, accidental damage, device malfunction, and cracked screens

  • Enrollment window: None, but the device must pass a visual inspection

  • Deductible amounts: $250 for loss or theft and $99 for damage or failure

Homeowners insurance, credit card, and bank account perks

You probably already have some protection for your iPhone included as part of your homeowners insurance or credit card benefits. But it’s not the same as a separate insurance policy or AppleCare+.

For example, your home insurance can help cover the cost of replacing your phone if damage happens at or away from home, as long as it’s due to vandalism, theft, fire, or extreme weather. But it doesn’t cover accidental damage, like dropping the phone.[4]

You also need to consider whether the coverage costs more than it’s worth. Your homeowners deductible might be more expensive than the up-front cost of a new phone. Or credit card fees and interest charges might equal more than you would pay for a separate policy.

The best iPhone insurance plans

The best insurance plan for your iPhone depends on two factors: the type of coverage you want and the age of your phone. Consider your unique situation and the value of your phone when making a decision.

Here’s a look at some everyday situations and the best iPhone insurance options for each.

Situation
sort ascsort desc
Best Plan
sort ascsort desc
Why It Wins
sort ascsort desc
Used or refurbished iPhone ownerAKKO or Worth Ave GroupOnly options for used iPhones
Brand-new iPhone 16 Pro ownerAppleCare+ with Theft and LossFull coverage for high-cost device; free technical support for new features
Family with teenagers and multiple iPhonesCredit card with purchase protectionLow-cost protection against loss and theft
Budget-conscious owner with carrier loyaltyCarrier‑provided phone protection plansIncludes free perks like identity theft protection and screen protector replacement; low bundle price
1-year-old iPhone 16e ownerAKKO, Worth Ave Group, or UpsieNo enrollment window requirement; pricing based on phone model

What iPhone insurance covers

Most iPhone insurance policies include protection for accidental damage, technical malfunction, and theft or loss.

  • Accidental damage: This type of damage occurs when you drop your phone, accidentally submerge it in water, or otherwise break it.

  • Technical malfunction: When the internal hardware stops functioning, it’s usually due to a technical malfunction. Your phone might stop taking photos or no longer connect to any signal.

  • Theft or loss: This happens when someone steals your phone or you lose it. You no longer have the phone and need a replacement.

  • Screen repair: Some insurers offer this as a separate coverage option. Scratches, dents, and other screen issues fall into this category.

You always have to pay a deductible when filing a claim, but the amount varies depending on the insurer. The type of claim also affects the cost.

Good to Know

Some insurance options, like AppleCare+, don’t offer coverage for secondhand phones. And even when you have coverage through a company like AKKO, you might need to provide proof of purchase when you file a claim for a used iPhone.

Here’s an in-depth look at how iPhone coverage works with some of the most common insurance options.

Carrier/Plan (Single-Device)
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Cost
sort ascsort desc
Accidental Damage
sort ascsort desc
Post-Warranty Malfunction
sort ascsort desc
Theft
sort ascsort desc
Loss
sort ascsort desc
Claims Limits (12 mo.)
sort ascsort desc
Repair Deductible
sort ascsort desc
Theft/Loss Deductible
sort ascsort desc
AT&T Protect Advantage$14–$17Unlimited$0$275
T-Mobile Protection 360$7–$25Unlimited repairs; 5 incidents of theft or loss$99$249
Apple Limited WarrantyFree✖️✖️✖️✖️Unlimited malfunction repairsFreeN/A
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss$9.99–$13.99Unlimited repairs; 2 incidents of theft or loss$99$149
AKKO$5–$12Unlimited repairs; 1 incident of theft or loss$29–$99$75–$99
Worth Ave$5–$10Unlimited$75$75

How much iPhone insurance costs

Most iPhone insurance costs between $5 and $25 per month. You usually don’t have to pay any up-front costs when you set up insurance. Instead, the first installment is due the following month. Some insurance companies offer a discount if you pay in full.

The exact cost depends on your phone model and year. Phones with higher price tags are more expensive to replace, so coverage costs more.

Here’s a breakdown of average monthly costs for different types of insurance coverage for several iPhone models.

iPhone Model
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare+ T&L
sort ascsort desc
Carrier Plans
sort ascsort desc
Third-Party Plans
sort ascsort desc
iPhone 15$11.99$14–$17$8–$12
iPhone 15 Pro$13.99$15–$19$9–$15
iPhone 14$11.99$15–$18$8–$12
iPhone 14 Pro$13.99$15–$18$9–$15
iPhone 13$11.99$10–$15$7–$12
iPhone 13 Pro$13.99$10–$15$7–$12
iPhone SE$7.99$7–$10$6–$10

How to decide if you need iPhone insurance

iPhone insurance isn’t required, but it’s often worth the extra expense if you’re someone who’s hard on your phone or you want to protect a pricey phone model.

When deciding whether to pay for protection, consider the device’s value, your risk profile, and your ability to self-insure.

The following examples can help you determine whether purchasing phone insurance is a good idea.

Decision Factor
sort ascsort desc
One-Sentence Self-Check
sort ascsort desc
If Your Answer Is “Yes”
sort ascsort desc
If Your Answer Is “No”
sort ascsort desc
Device value“Am I ready for an upgrade, or do I want to replace my phone when it eventually breaks?”It makes sense to insure expensive or new phones since you don’t want to rebuy a pricey item you just purchased.Insurance isn’t necessary if your phone is old or not worth much. Plus, the payout might not cover the cost of a new phone.
Risk profile“Is the phone user (myself or my kids) rough on the device, or do they travel regularly?”Insurance is likely worth it and can help you save thousands of dollars on replacing broken or lost phones.Careful phone owners with adequate protection, like screen protectors and cases, often don’t need any repairs during ownership.
Ability to self-insure“Do I have enough flexibility in my budget to easily replace my phone if it unexpectedly breaks?”You probably don’t need insurance since the worst-case scenario of self-funding a replacement wouldn’t hurt your budget.Insurance is likely a good call since a low-cost deductible is easier to afford than a $1,000+ new phone.

How to buy iPhone insurance after purchasing one

You can always purchase iPhone insurance, but you may not be eligible for AppleCare+ if you’ve owned your device for more than 60 days.

Here’s how to set up coverage based on the age of your phone.

If you recently bought a new phone:

1. Add AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss.

  • Go to Settings → General → AppleCare & Warranty.

  • You can also visit an Apple Store or call 1 (800) 275-2273.

2. Or purchase insurance from your phone carrier.

  • Call or visit in person.

If you have an older phone or bought it several months ago:

1. Buy coverage from one of the following third-party companies.

  • Select a plan and complete registration with AKKO.

  • Pick a coverage amount and sign up with Worth Ave Group.

  • Add a plan to your cart and check out with Upsie.

2. Or purchase insurance from your phone carrier.

  • Call or visit in person.

How to file an iPhone insurance claim

Hopefully, you’ll never need to file a claim, but it’s essential to know how. The exact process depends on your insurance company, but in general, you’ll follow these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/56164c3d59/contact-us-96x96-yellow_039-click.svg

    1. File online or in the app

    Download the company’s app or sign in to your online account to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b023eca242/renewable-energy-96x96-green_037-smartphone.svg

    2. Provide proof of damage

    You might need to provide pictures of the damage as proof.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/340cccf72f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_009-tools.svg

    3. Schedule repair or replacement

    Most insurers offer a mail-in option for repairs, or you can schedule an in-person appointment. Both options often have a same-day turnaround.

Make sure you file a claim for lost or stolen phones within 60 days. Most insurers have deadlines for when you need to submit the claim. If you miss it, you won’t have coverage.

Alternatives to iPhone insurance

Phone cases, local repair shops, and self-funding repairs are alternatives to iPhone insurance. You can save money in the short term by picking one of the alternative options, but it can come with a long-term cost.

Here’s what to consider if iPhone insurance isn’t the right fit for you.

Alternative
sort ascsort desc
Pros
sort ascsort desc
Cons
sort ascsort desc
Protective gear
  • Low cost
  • Easy to use
  • Limited effectiveness
  • No protection against theft or loss
DIY repair
  • Free
  • User-friendly videos and guides
  • Requires technical skill
  • Time intensive
Self-funding
  • No monthly insurance payment
  • Only spend money if necessary
  • Requires large emergency fund
  • Opportunity cost

iPhone insurance FAQs

iPhone insurance is a monthly expense, so it’s essential to understand how it works and whether it makes sense for you before buying it.

  • Is it worth getting insurance for an iPhone?

    Yes, it’s often worth getting insurance for an iPhone. The monthly fee for coverage is a solid investment if you have a new phone or can’t afford to self-fund a repair or replacement.

  • Can you insure a refurbished iPhone?

    You can insure a refurbished iPhone that’s in good condition with a third-party insurance company, but you can’t get insurance directly from Apple.

  • Does your existing renters or homeowners insurance protect your iPhone?

    Your existing renters or homeowners insurance policy protects against theft, fire, and damage from natural disasters. But it doesn’t cover other accidental damage, so it’s not as comprehensive as a separate policy.

  • Does iPhone insurance cover the battery?

    Some iPhone insurance plans cover battery replacement. For example, AppleCare+ includes coverage for battery service. It depends on the details of your policy, and you may need to ask directly or review the fine print to determine the specifics.

  • How many claims can you file per year?

    Nearly every iPhone insurance plan includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage each year. Still, there’s usually a limit for theft and loss claims. You can typically file between one and five replacement claims every 12 months, depending on the insurer.

Sources

  1. Apple. "AppleCare+."
  2. AKKO. "Phone and Device Protection Plans."
  3. T-Mobile. "Cell Phone Insurance & Protection Plans."
  4. III. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
