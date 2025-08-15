The Best Cell Phone Insurance Plans and Protection (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Gone are the days when a cell phone was just for calls and texts. Now, you can do so much more from your phone, including arming a security system, creating presentations, and paying your bills through an app.
As smartphones have become more a part of everyday life, they’ve also skyrocketed in cost. Today, a cell phone can easily cost more than $1,000.[1] If your phone breaks, repairs can be expensive, and replacement costs can run in the four figures. A minor accident causing a broken screen can cost anywhere from $50 to $350 to fix.[2]
The best cell phone insurance plans can help provide peace of mind for a relatively low cost, and you can buy plans for new or used phones.
Quick Facts
Cell phone insurance plans are available through manufacturers, phone carriers, third-party companies, and some credit card companies.
Plan premiums usually cost $60 to $240 per year.
Plans may cap the number of claims you can make per year.
Top cell phone plans: How they compare
Insurify evaluated leading insurance companies and plans and selected AppleCare+, Verizon Wireless Phone Protection, and Akko as the top providers of cell phone coverage.
Out of all the companies considered, these providers had some of the cheapest options, with plans costing between $5 and $10 per month.
All three companies also had easy online claims processes and offered perks like low deductibles and next-day replacement.
Plan
Monthly Cost
Best For
AppleCare+
Starts at $9.99 per phone
iPhone users
Verizon Wireless Phone Protection
Starts at $7.95 per line
Unlimited claims
Akko
Starts at $5 per device
Used phones
Types of cell phone insurance plans
You have several options for purchasing cell phone insurance. Device protection options include coverage through your phone manufacturer, your cell carrier, or a third-party company or credit card issuer.
When you buy a new phone, you usually can purchase a manufacturer protection plan like AppleCare+ or Samsung Care+. But eligibility is usually exclusive to phones enrolled within 60 days of the purchase date. These plans usually provide protection beyond the manufacturer’s warranty, covering damages related to theft, drops, and spills.[3]
Your cell phone carrier may have a protection plan you can add to your service. For example, you can purchase a protection plan through carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Plans from carriers are often relatively inexpensive and can provide perks like global coverage for losses you experience while traveling.
Stand-alone or third-party insurers like Akko, Worth Ave Group, and Upsie sell cell phone insurance as individual products. An independent cell phone insurance company can be a good option for people who purchase used or secondhand phones. You can usually choose from several plan tiers to fit your budget.
Some credit cards give cardholders cell phone protection as an added perk. To qualify for coverage, you must use the credit card to pay for your cell phone bill each month. Credit card cell phone insurance policies usually protect against theft or damage, up to a preset maximum each year.
What cell phone insurance covers
Although plan coverages vary, cell phone insurance usually covers accidental damage, such as drops or spills, as well as theft. Cell phone policies can come in handy in the following scenarios:
Cracked screens: If your phone gets knocked off the table by accident and the screen breaks, the insurance plan will pay for screen repairs or replacement.
Liquid submersion: If your phone gets knocked into the pool while you’re swimming, your plan would pay to replace it if it has water damage.
Loss or theft: Your phone was stolen during your commute home on the train. If you file a police report for the phone theft, your plan would pay for a new phone.
Mechanical damage: If your phone has a mechanical or electrical breakdown, your plan will cover your repair costs.
Good to Know
You’ll generally have to pay a deductible with any of these coverage options before the insurance plan will cover the repairs.
What cell phone insurance won’t cover
Cell phone insurance can come in handy, but it won’t cover everything. Plans usually have a list of exclusions in their terms and conditions.
These are some of the most common exclusions:
Damages related to wear and tear
Software defects
Viruses
Unauthorized repairs
Theft if not reported to the police within 24–48 hours
Repairs or replacement costs that exceed the plan’s reimbursement limits (depending on your device’s value, you may have to cover some of the cost yourself)
How much does phone insurance cost?
Phone insurance is usually a monthly cost, and policies can range from $8 to $20 per month. If you have several devices or want to insure family members’ phones, you may benefit from a multi-device policy, which can be more cost-effective than buying plans for each individual device.
A deductible will apply for most issues. Depending on the coverage provider, plan, and claim type, claim deductibles can range from $0 to $279.
Here’s a breakdown of the premiums and other costs of some of the most popular cell phone insurance plans.
Plan
Up-Front / Monthly Cost
Screen Repair Deductible
Theft / Loss Deductible
Other Repairs
Akko
$5–$12
$29
$99
$99
Allstate
$12.99
$149
$149
$149
AT&T Protect Advantage
$14–$17
$0
$99
$99
Securranty
$12.95
$149
$149
$149
Upsie
$7.99
$0
$150
$75
Verizon
$7.95
$0
$19–$279
$19–$99
Worth Ave Group
$19.25
$75
$75
$75
Plan costs and deductibles were quoted for an iPhone 16.
Popular cell phone insurance plans and who they’re best for
You can choose from many different kinds of cell phone protection plans or insurance policies, but their coverages, deductibles, service fees, and exclusions may vary.
Here you can learn more about certain plan types.
If you purchased a new iPhone, you can buy AppleCare+ within 60 days of your purchase date. The deductible is $29 for screen damage and $99 for most other repairs. If your phone is lost or stolen, the deductible is $269.
If you purchase insurance through your carrier, you may qualify for cheaper coverage, tech support, and cloud backups. Wireless carrier insurance plans tend to be best for people with new devices purchased through the carrier.
Third-party companies, like Akko and Worth Ave Group, are usually best for people who purchased their phones secondhand or have several phones to insure. You can often get a multi-device protection policy for a relatively low price from an independent cell phone insurance company.
Your homeowners or renters insurance can protect your phone against damage related to natural disasters or theft, but it won’t cover mechanical failures, screen repairs for dropped phones, liquid damage from an accident, or wear and tear.
Credit card or debit card cell phone insurance is a good option if you use your card to pay your cell phone bill, because you automatically get coverage at no added cost. Review your card agreement for details on coverage, deductibles, and how to file a claim.
Do you need cell phone insurance?
Although cell phone insurance isn’t required or mandatory, it can come in handy when you have a pricey phone. Whether it’s worth the cost depends on your phone’s replacement cost, your risk tolerance, and how much of a financial cushion you have in your savings account.
Below is a guide to help you make a decision.
Decision Factor
One-Sentence Self-Check
If Your Answer Is “Yes”
If Your Answer Is “No”
Device value
Did your phone cost $1,000 or more?
Purchase insurance
Self-insure
Risk profile
Do unexpected repairs make you nervous or cause stress?
Purchase insurance
Self-insure
Self‑insurance ability
Do you have at least $1,500 in an emergency fund?
Self-insure
Purchase insurance
Best plans for common scenarios
The best plans and insurance options for you depend on your phone, carrier, and smartphone insurance needs. Here, you can see which company is a good fit for each option.
Scenario
Top Pick
Why
Key Trade‑Off
New flagship phone
AppleCare+ or SamsungCare+
Manufacturer plans provide the most comprehensive coverage
Higher monthly or annual cost
Refurbished phone
Third-party companies like Akko
Allows you to insure used phones
Higher deductibles
Multi‑device family
Carrier protection, like AT&T or Verizon
Relatively low-cost plans for multiple devices
Can be more expensive with higher deductibles
How to enroll in a cell phone insurance plan
With some phone plans, such as AppleCare+ coverage for iPhones, you must enroll in a plan within 60 days of purchasing your device. After that, the only way to get coverage is to purchase a plan through another company, such as Akko or Worth Ave.
With third-party insurers, you can enroll in an insurance plan online or by calling the insurer directly. The company will ask for your phone make and model, give you several plans to choose from, and ask you to pay your first premium.
If you’re buying a used or secondhand device, document its condition. Take photos of the phone to show any cosmetic issues, and keep a record of any problems.
How to file a cell phone insurance claim
To start the claims process on a cell phone insurance policy, follow these steps:
1. If necessary, contact the police
If your phone was stolen, your insurer will likely require a police report. You’ll need a copy of the report showing the case number, the officer’s name and badge number, and the date of the reported incident. Some companies have clauses that state you must file a police report within 24 to 48 hours of the theft, so don’t delay.
2. Gather documentation and details
When you file a claim, your insurer will ask you for the make and model of your device, the date the incident occurred, the last time you used the device, a government-issued ID (such as your driver’s license), and proof of ownership (such as a receipt).
3. Contact your insurance company
You can usually file a claim online, through a mobile app, or over the phone.
4. Submit your phone for inspection
If the phone is damaged, you may need to mail it in to your insurer or take it to an approved repair center for an inspection. The inspection will reveal what damage occurred and whether they can repair the phone.
5. Wait for repairs
If the phone can be fixed, the insurer will schedule repairs. You’ll have to pay your deductible, and the insurer will cover the remaining eligible costs. If you’re eligible for a replacement, the company may send you a refurbished version, or you may get a check for the reimbursed amount so you can buy a new phone on your own.
Review your policy documents for coverage specifics on the claims process. Some phone insurance providers have coverage limits or reimbursement limits for certain repairs or require you to visit only an authorized repair shop.
Cell phone insurance alternatives
Cell phone insurance is an added cost. If you want to avoid ongoing insurance premiums, your other options include:
Invest in a strong protective cell phone case. Cases can cost anywhere from $40 to $100 and can protect a phone from damage related to drops, falls, and liquid damage. Though cases can prevent screen cracks or other basic damage, they don’t provide device protection for issues like theft or mechanical breakdowns.
Purchase a DIY repair kit. You can buy repair kits online and use tutorials on YouTube or TikTok to learn how to do basic repairs, like replacing a broken screen. But this option doesn’t pay for replacement devices if your phone is beyond repair.
Utilize tempered-glass warranties. Some phones come with warranties for their tempered-glass screens, or you may be able to purchase a warranty for a nominal fee. These plans will pay for screen repairs but not for other damages.
Build an emergency fund. Building up a safety net in a savings account can help cover unexpected repair service fees or the cost of a new cell phone.
Alternative to Insurance
Pros
Cons
Cases
Inexpensive
Doesn’t protect against theft or mechanical failures
Tempered‑glass warranties
Often included with cost of phone
Covers only screen repairs
DIY repair kits
Inexpensive for basic repairs
Requires some skill, and not all damage is fixable
Emergency fund
No added cost
Takes time to build savings
Best cell phone insurance FAQs
If you’re still on the fence about purchasing cell phone insurance, the following information can help you make the right decision for your needs and budget.
Can you insure a phone that you bought used?
Yes, you can purchase cell phone insurance for phones you purchased secondhand. You’ll likely need to go through a third-party phone insurance company.
Does renters or homeowners insurance cover your phone?
Although renters and homeowners insurance policies provide some coverage for cell phones, they’ll reimburse you only for covered events, such as damage related to a fire or theft. On the other hand, mobile phone insurance policies provide theft coverage, loss coverage, and coverage for accidental damage, such as a cracked screen from dropping your phone.
How many claims can you file per year?
The maximum number of claims varies by insurance company and plan. With some, you’re limited to two claims per year, while others allow for unlimited claims.
Will insurance replace your phone with the newest model?
How your insurer handles your claim depends on the plan. Typically, you’ll receive reimbursement up to a set limit, and the company will replace your phone with a refurbished version, if available. If no refurbished option exists, you’ll get a new phone up to the plan’s maximum limit.
