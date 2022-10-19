Liberty Mutual Renters Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?

Liberty Mutual Renters Insurance: The Basics

Here’s the basics on Liberty Mutual renters insurance.

What does Liberty Mutual renters insurance cover?

Liberty Mutual ’s standard renters insurance policies grant tenants the three basic renters insurance coverages. You’re protected against the following losses:

Fire

Lighting

Severe Storms

Smoke

Theft

Vandalism

Water damage not from a flood

Note: Earthquake and flood damage are not covered. You can get a separate policy for flood insurance. For a full list, contact your agent.

You can customize your policy by purchasing add-on insurance products:

Earthquake damage covers damage to your belongings caused by an earthquake.

Blanket jewelry Coverage replaces lost or stolen jewelry without a deductible or an appraisal.

Replacement cost coverage (RCC) gives the full amount to replace your damaged items instead of factoring in depreciation like the policy’s standard actual cash value (ACV). For example, the 4K TV you bought two years ago for $1,500 and worth $1,000 today would be replaced for $1,500 with RCC and $1,000 with ACV. RCC is better coverage, but it costs more.

Special Deals and Discounts

Here are seven ways to save with Liberty Mutual:

Affinity Discount. Pay less because of your college, university, workplace, or professional organization.

Claims-Free Discount. Get a price break when you haven’t filed a renters claim with any insurance provider for the last five years.

Early Shopper Discount. Quote with Liberty before your previous policy expires, and you could save when you sign up.

Multi-Policy Discount. Bundle with auto insurance to save even more of the green stuff.

Online Purchase Discount. Buy a policy online to save time and money.

Preferred Payment Discount. Enroll in automatic bill payment with your bank account and stack even more savings.

Safety Devices Discount. Protect your home and save when you have a burglar alarm, deadbolts, fire extinguisher, fire alarm, smoke alarm, or sprinkler system.

Where does Liberty Mutual offer renters insurance?

If you’re a renter who moves frequently, you’re in luck. Liberty Mutual renters insurance is available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia (D.C.).

Liberty Mutual Renters Insurance Ratings

Liberty Mutual ranked 10th for overall customer satisfaction on the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study. The company’s A.M. Best rating is an “A” for excellent financial strength, and the insurer has an “A+” rating with BBB.

J.D. Power 825/1,000 A.M. Best A (Excellent) BBB (Better Business Bureau) A+

Liberty Mutual Renters Insurance Customer Reviews

Customers said Liberty Mutual has various coverages at competitive pricing, but people wished the company rewarded loyalty. The claims process is about average, and the customer service is good, not great.

Although the company holds an “A+” rating with the BBB , it also has 1.13 out of 5 from BBB customer reviews. To be fair, that’s common for insurance companies; upset policyholders are usually the ones who leave comments on the site. For example, State Farm, the #1 home insurer in the nation, had a BBB rating of 1.34 out of 5. And Allstate, the #2, had a BBB rating of 1.2 out of 5. Aside from BBB, Consumer Affairs gives Liberty Mutual a 4 out of 5 after 1,347 reviews.

Average Cost of Liberty Mutual Renters Insurance

The average cost of renters insurance is approximately $180 per year or $15 per month in the U.S., according to the Insurance Information Institute. Liberty Mutual advertises a price as low as $5 per month.

To find the price, we took a sample property in California because the state’s average yearly cost is only $2 above the nation’s, and it’s the most populous state. Our sample property was a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. And we chose $25,000 in personal property coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Here’s the price we found, along with quotes from a few other renters insurance companies:

Insurer Monthly Price Liberty Mutual $19.50 Lemonade $13.34 State Farm $16.42 Allstate $19.00

Positives and Negatives of Liberty Mutual Renters Insurance

Pros:

Choice. Provides online, telephone, and in-person agents to answer your insurance questions.

Discounts. Grants at least seven ways to save.

Nationwide. Lets you stay with the same company if you move.

Coverage Options. Gives customizable quotes and policies for your needs.

Stability. Has an “A” excellent rating with A.M. Best, so you can have peace of mind with a company that’s been around since 1912.

Website. Offers quick quotes and an easy set-up process.

Cons:

Price. Is competitive but not the cheapest.

Loyalty. Doesn’t reward loyal customers with lower prices year after year.

Customer Service. Has good, not great customer service.

Is Liberty Mutual renters insurance right for me?

It depends. Liberty Mutual is a financially strong company that competes on price and adds solid coverage with various options, but its customer service is good, not great.

Liberty Mutual would be a base hit in baseball terms, but it’s not knocking any single thing out of the park. Its real home run would be for its target demographic of college-educated homeowners who own multiple cars and have auto, home, and life insurance with the company.

Expect to save the most when you bundle renters and car insurance together and have safety devices in your home. And look to see if your college, university, job, or professional association gets you an added discount. It would be a mistake to choose Liberty Mutual without checking at least two or three other carriers.