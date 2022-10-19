8 Dazzling Tips to Make Buying Jewelry Insurance Easy

Two: Learn the Lingo

Insurance policies are filled with terms that are important to know when trying to understand your coverage. Here’s what you need to know.

Premium

An insurance premium is an amount a policyholder pays monthly, quarterly, or annually to maintain insurance coverage with a particular provider. Some factors affecting your renters insurance premium are outside your control, like your location and residence type. But you can lower your premium by lowering your coverage limits, raising your deductible, or taking advantage of bundling discounts.

Deductible

An insurance deductible is a way for the policyholder to share some of the risk with the insurance provider. The deductible associated with your policy is the amount you’ll be responsible for when you file a claim. So if your $1,000 necklace is stolen and your deductible is $500, your insurance company will only pay you $500 to replace the necklace, assuming it’s covered under your policy.

Coverage Limit

Each type of coverage that comes with your renters policy has a limit on the dollar amount that’s covered. For example, you might be covered for up to $30,000 in personal property, $10,000 in additional living expenses, and $100,000 in liability coverage.

Within each type of coverage, there are also sub-limits for categories and individual items. So while your renters policy may cover $30,000 in personal property, you may only be covered up to $1,500 to replace stolen jewelry.

Valuable Articles Coverage

Valuable articles coverage, also known as scheduled personal property coverage or an insurance rider, is an add-on to a renters policy that covers specific items for almost any reason. While standard policies only cover against named perils, valuable articles coverage for your jewelry will likely cover it even if your cat swallows it or you drop it down the sink drain.

Cash Value and Replacement Cost

Some policies cover your belongings up to the replacement cost, while others only cover up to the cash value of each item. The actual cash value of an item is how much it’s worth now, including depreciation. This is nearly always less than you paid for it and less than what it would cost to replace.

Replacement cost coverage, on the other hand, covers the cost to replace the item with something similar. Some insurance companies pay out the actual cash value first and then reimburse you for the replacement cost once you’ve provided receipts.