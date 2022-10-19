Pet Dental Insurance: Do You Really Need it?

Common Dental Diseases

When it comes to pet dentistry, pets experience more than just bad breath. Pet parents may not even realize that buying their pet its own little toothbrush and toothpaste can save them thousands of dollars in the future. Unfortunately, experts believe that over 80 percent of pets develop some gum disease variation by the time they’re three years old. Common conditions include:

Plaque

Pets develop plaque buildup along their gums from food and other debris, just like humans. Pet parents can remove plaque with consistent brushing or certain dental chew toys, but plaque will turn into tartar if left untreated. Tartar buildup can lead to other dental problems, especially if it develops under the gumline. Pets with tartar and plaque buildup require professional teeth cleanings. These can cost anywhere from $500 to over $1,000 without insurance, depending on the teeth’s status. It also requires anesthesia, which can cause adverse reactions.

Infected teeth

When tartar buildup goes untreated, pets can develop infections around the gums and teeth. Normally, when a cat or dog gets sick, their body sends white blood cells to the infection site to help fight the disease. But when a pet’s body is trying to fight dental infections, these white blood cells can create painful abscesses in the gums. These abscesses usually make it difficult for pets to eat or groom themselves.

Tartar buildup can also cause infections in the roots of teeth. Older cats or cats with a history of dental injuries are at a higher risk for infections within the teeth. Tooth-root abscesses are incredibly painful and incurable. Root canals or tooth removal are usually the only options in most cases. Depending on the number of teeth affected, these operations can cost between $1,500 and $6,000 without insurance.

Periodontal disease

Periodontal disease is one of the most common dental illnesses faced by dogs and cats. It refers to an infection that happens in the spaces created between the gums and teeth. Typically, the gums should fully wrap around a tooth, but tartar buildup can cause pockets under the gums.

If a vet can catch periodontal disease early on, treatments can lead to a full recovery and even reattach the gum tissue to the teeth. The later stages of gum disease occur when bone loss begins. At that point, vets can only treat it with experimental treatments or tooth extraction. Periodontal disease can cause debilitating harm to a pet, and leaving it untreated can even cause heart, kidney, and liver disease. Depending on the disease stage, pet parents will likely have to pay around $1,500 to treat the very worst of periodontal disease.

Gingivitis

Gingivitis is another common dental disease and occurs when the gums become infected and painful. It is the clinical name for the early stages of periodontal disease when the spaces between the gums and teeth become infected. Gingivitis can be very painful and cause a pet to avoid eating. Treating gingivitis out of pocket can cost between $300 and $1,400.