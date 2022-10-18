Do I Need Term Life Insurance?

Think you need life insurance, but struggling to decide whether you should purchase term life insurance or not? Let Insurify’s guide to term life insurance help you out.

There are a couple of different types of life insurance coverages you may be looking at, like a whole life policy, a universal life insurance policy, and a term life policy.

Regardless of what you end up deciding is best for you, buying a life insurance policy is one of the smartest things you can do to safeguard your family’s interests. These policies provide your family with financial protection and help them pay off any mortgages, loans, or other debts you may pass on to them if you die.

In short, term life insurance pays a death benefit (a predetermined amount of money) to your dependents should you pass away during the policy term. Unlike permanent life insurance, term life insurance does not last forever. However, it is almost always cheaper and, for many people, the best option.

