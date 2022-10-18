Why Do I Need Universal Life Insurance?

Comparing the Different Types of Life Insurance

To truly determine whether universal life insurance is the right life insurance type for you, you'll need to learn about the most common alternatives!

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is the cheapest and most straightforward type of insurance policy. When you purchase a term life insurance policy, you agree to pay a premium for a set term length––often 20 or 30 years. If you pass away during that period, the insurance company pays out a death benefit to your beneficiaries. Once the term length is up, the policy and its coverage end. If you want to continue your life insurance coverage, you will have to reapply for a new policy––and the premiums will likely be higher for an older applicant.

Because you do not contribute to an investment account with this type of policy, you don't get any money back once the term ends. This is what makes it less expensive than other alternatives.

Whole Life Insurance

A whole life insurance policy is a permanent policy like universal life insurance. It also has an investment component; you can accrue a policy's cash value while paying your premium. Unlike universal life insurance, though, your premiums are fixed when you purchase a whole life policy: they won't go up as you age. That said, the level premiums, fixed death benefits, and generous living benefits can make this type of policy quite expensive.