10 Best & Worst Sites to Compare Life Insurance Quotes

Choosing and maintaining a life insurance policy is an essential part of financial planning, especially if you have loved ones depending on you for income.

Your life insurance cost depends heavily on the company you’re getting a quote from since different companies emphasize different factors when pricing your policy. This can make for a frustrating shopping experience, not to mention one that takes hours, if not days to complete.

In the end, you’ll have a list of companies and policies that are vastly different from one another in terms of coverage, death benefits, payouts, and pricing. Comparing these quotes is like comparing apples to oranges.

Comparison shopping, however, makes everything a lot easier — and faster. This is because life insurance comparison websites make you fill out a single form but give you quotes from multiple companies. Not to mention, these sites can sometimes churn out deals you wouldn’t find on company-specific websites.

The best comparison sites provide a variety of life insurance options with accurate and personalized rates, discounts, and coverage options all on one site.

These comparison sites ask you for necessary information such as your age, occupation, smoking history, and other health conditions to provide an accurate list of options. Such details allow the site to provide a realistic list of different rates, options, and insurers so that you can easily compare life insurance quotes. Typically, younger people, nonsmokers, and those in excellent health have cheaper monthly premiums.

Sadly, however, not all sites that claim to provide life insurance quotes are the real thing….