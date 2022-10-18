How Does Term Life Insurance Work?

How Life Insurance Works

The reason most people buy a life insurance policy is for the financial protection of their loved ones. Life insurance offers a type of financial risk management of your assets. It is mainly used to ensure that the people who are financially dependent on your income can still pay the mortgage and cover funeral costs and living expenses.

Most people use life insurance to provide an amount of money to their beneficiaries should they pass away. Life insurance transfers the risk of financial loss due to your passing to your life insurance company. Insurers evaluate the chance of loss and any hazards that increase the chance, such as smoking, in underwriting, the process where life insurance rates are determined.

If you pay premiums on your life insurance policy and the policy stays in force until you pass away, your beneficiaries will receive the death benefit of the policy. Expressly, this is the way life insurance works as a financial tool. Life insurance may also be used as a savings and investment vehicle and a means to provide finances for long-term care due to disability or terminal illness.

Life insurance products are divided into two basic categories: whole life insurance (also called permanent life insurance) and term life insurance. Whole life insurance policies last the policyholder ’s entire life, and your premium payments grow cash value in the insurer ‘s general account. Term life insurance lasts for a period of time and pays out the death benefit only if you pass away within the term length.

Whole Life Insurance

Whole life insurance is any type of permanent life insurance policy. These types of policies are categorized by the way they accumulate cash value. Traditional whole life insurance policies grow cash value in your insurer ‘s general account at a guaranteed rate. Universal life insurance is a type of permanent coverage where the cash value grows in an investment account and the cash value is not guaranteed.

Cash value in life insurance is a living benefit and is meant to be used while you are alive. You can take out loans or make withdrawals from the cash value of a permanent life insurance policy. Cash value is a feature that makes permanent life insurance more expensive and complicated than term life insurance.

Term Life Insurance

If you are looking to keep things simple and your loved ones financially protected, term life insurance is the most straightforward type of life insurance on the market. Term life insurance lasts for a specific amount of time, as short as a year and as long as 20 years or more. The policy pays a guaranteed death benefit if you pass away within the term. Most term life insurance policies are renewable with a premium increase.

Term life insurance can also provide extra protection and added benefits to an existing policy. Called term life riders, these insurance products are a simple way to extend coverage to a spouse or children for a number of years at an affordable price. They may also enhance your base policy’s amount of coverage.