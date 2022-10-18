What Is Supplemental Life Insurance?

Can I Cash Out My Supplemental Life Insurance?

Cashing out a supplemental life insurance policy involves your policy’s cash value. Depending on the type of policy you have through your employer or private insurer, you may be able to withdraw funds, take out a loan, or pay your premiums with your policy’s cash value. You may also surrender your policy and pocket the accumulated cash value.

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is a type of coverage that lasts for a limited time, and then expires. If you pass away within the time frame, or term, the policy will pay out the death benefit to your beneficiaries. With an individual term life policy, if you outlive the policy, it expires without a payout but can usually be renewed with a premium increase. These policies do not grow cash value and cannot be cashed out.

Group Term Life Insurance

Most employer-sponsored group plans are a form of annually renewable term life insurance. Employees get a certificate of insurance, while the employer holds the master policy. You may purchase supplemental life insurance coverage to increase the value of your death benefit, and the premiums may be taken from your paychecks. Like individual term life insurance, these policies do not accrue cash value.

Whole Life Insurance

Whole life insurance is any form of permanent life insurance that accumulates cash value on the premiums you pay. Traditional whole life policies have a guaranteed death benefit and grow cash value in the insurer ‘s general account, where it moderately grows in conservative investment assets. Cash value is guaranteed at a minimum rate, whereas the cash value of other types of whole life policies is dependent on the market.

Variable Life Insurance

Variable life insurance is a type of whole life insurance where premiums are put into investment subaccounts where they grow cash value. As the policyholder, you own the subaccounts, and the life insurance company guarantees a minimum death benefit, which is the face amount of the policy. However, the cash value and the death benefit fluctuate with market performance.

Universal Life Insurance

Universal life insurance is a flexible whole life policy where you can increase premiums, decrease premiums, or not pay any premiums. You may decrease or increase the death benefit, subject to insurability. These types of life insurance policies have a minimum interest guarantee and a specified death benefit. Like variable life insurance, the death benefit and the cash value rise and fall with the market.

Variable Universal Life Insurance

Variable universal life insurance plans have features of both universal life and variable life insurance. Like variable life insurance, premiums are placed into investment subaccounts where cash value depends on the performance of the subaccounts. Like universal life insurance, premiums are flexible and can be increased, decreased, or eliminated by using the cash value to pay premiums.

Group Whole Life Insurance

If you have a group whole life insurance policy through your employer, you may cash out on cash value. Group whole life insurance policies include group whole life, group variable life, group universal life, and group variable universal life. If you would like to purchase additional life insurance with these types of policies, life insurance rates will be higher than if you had a group term life policy.

Policy Loans and Withdrawals

You can cash out on your supplemental whole life insurance policy in a number of ways. Once your policy develops cash value, you can use it to cover your premiums, take out loans, or make withdrawals. You may also decide to partially or fully surrender your supplemental life insurance and receive the cash value.

Cash Value Loans

You can borrow against the cash value of your whole life insurance policy. In this process, you borrow money from your insurer, using your cash value as collateral. The loan provided by the insurer accrues interest, while your policy’s cash value continues to earn interest.

Although you are not required to pay back a cash value loan, your insurer will recover the outstanding loan balance. If you pass away, your loan will be paid from your death benefit. If you surrender the policy, the loan will be deducted from the cash value, and the balance will be given to you. Your loan plus interest must not be more than the cash surrender value, or the policy will be canceled.

Withdrawals

Universal life insurance allows for withdrawals but not loans from your cash value. You may withdraw any amount as long as it does not exceed the current cash value. A universal life policy will stay in force as long as your premiums can be deducted from your cash value.

Withdrawals are not loans; they do not grow interest, and you cannot repay them. If you try to repay your withdrawals, they will be treated as premium payments. Instead, the amount is taken from your policy’s cash value and death benefit. To minimize how often policyholder s take out small sums, insurers usually require withdrawals to exceed a stated amount.

Surrenders and Partial Surrenders

At any time, you can surrender your policy and receive the cash value; however, the policy cannot be reinstated. Some policies, excluding universal life insurance, allow for partial surrenders. Instead of surrendering the policy completely, you are essentially surrendering a portion of the death benefit and receiving a proportionate amount of the cash value that grew from your premiums.