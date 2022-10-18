How does SelectQuote work?

Although insurance aggregators are available for all types of insurance (including auto, home, and more), life insurance can be a different beast entirely. That’s because it’s more common to be denied life insurance coverage based on factors that are often out of your control. For example, people with certain chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, can be denied coverage or quoted exorbitant rates.

On SelectQuote, you’ll begin the free quote process by entering your ZIP code in the designated box on the SelectQuote homepage. Once you start the form, you’ll likely find the process to be streamlined and straightforward. However, the form’s automatic progression to the next page once you’ve entered your information can be frustrating, especially if you realize you made a mistake.

Expect to answer several questions about your lifestyle. While not as comprehensive as a questionnaire for health insurance, you can anticipate several queries about past or present health conditions, your lifestyle, and other factors that could, in the eyes of life insurance companies, affect your lifespan.

You’ll also be asked a few questions about what type of coverage you’d like. The process is quick and feels fairly low-pressure, although there’s no option to specify how you’d like to receive your quotes. If an insurance agent calls you (versus an email), you may be on the receiving end of a sales pitch. Obtaining a life insurance policy with SelectQuote isn’t as easy as plugging a few numbers into a form, although the company would like you to believe that’s all that’s required.