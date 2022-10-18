Mortgage Protection Insurance: What to Know Before You Buy

What is mortgage protection insurance?

Mortgage protection insurance, also known as mortgage protection life insurance, mortgage life insurance, or MPI, is a type of life insurance that helps cover a homeowner’s mortgage balance if they die before paying off their mortgage. Some MPI policies even temporarily cover a homeowner’s mortgage payments in case of short-term disability or job loss.

These policies provide a safety net for the homeowner’s loved ones in case of death and peace of mind to homeowners who work in dangerous professions and those with health issues. Similar to life insurance, or any insurance policy, mortgage protection insurance policies come at monthly premiums that depend on factors like the homeowner’s age and credit score. The main difference between mortgage protection insurance and traditional life insurance is that an MPI policy only covers a homeowner’s mortgage balance.

Homeowners interested in MPI policies but looking for additional coverage can purchase contract riders, or add-ons, to their policy. There are various contract rider options, including long-term disability riders and return of premium riders. A long-term disability rider will help cover the cost of a mortgage (and sometimes helps with living expenses) if a homeowner loses their job due to an injury or health issue.

Return-of-premium riders allow policyholders who outlive their MPI policy to receive a cash value refund of their premium payments in a lump sum after their policy ends. These add-ons increase your monthly premium but allow you to customize your MPI policy to fit your unique needs. The best way to make sure you’re getting a great premium with the best mortgage protection insurance company is to check the MPI provider’s AM Best rating before purchasing an MPI policy.

Many homeowners confuse MPI policies with PMI, or private mortgage insurance, policies. PMI is intended to protect mortgage lenders if borrowers don’t make their mortgage payments on time, or at all. Mortgage companies will require homeowners to purchase a PMI policy if they can’t make a down payment of at least 20 percent of their mortgage loan. These PMI payments can help homeowners qualify for a mortgage even if they don’t have a ton of money to put down up front, and these payments end once a homeowner’s mortgage loan balance is less than 78 percent of their home’s original value.

MPI, on the other hand, is meant to protect homeowners if they can’t afford their mortgage payments. These policies are not required by mortgage companies but are available to homeowners seeking extra protection.

Mortgage protection insurance policies are great for homeowners with pre-existing health conditions and those with reasons to be concerned about dying and leaving their families with the financial burden of paying off their mortgage.

If you aren’t able to purchase a regular term life insurance policy or if medical conditions leave you facing high life insurance quotes, mortgage protection insurance may be for you.

MPI policies are granted based on “guaranteed acceptance,” so it is much easier to qualify for these policies than life insurance policies because nearly everyone qualifies for MPI. An MPI policy will also ensure you have the perfect coverage amount to cover the balance of your mortgage regardless of your mortgage amount or state of health.