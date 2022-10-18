Life Insurance for Diabetes: Special Plans for Unique Needs 

Can You Get Life Insurance If You Have Diabetes?

You can get life insurance if you have diabetes, but life insurance policies may be a bit trickier to navigate than if you didn’t have a health condition. The definition of an acceptable risk differs between insurers. An insurer may find type 2 diabetes an acceptable risk but not type 1, or vice versa. But type 1 diabetes is generally considered a higher risk, and applicants may have a harder time qualifying for a policy.

Life insurance companies also take into consideration the age you were diagnosed, your lifestyle, your health history, and your current health, including your blood glucose levels. Keeping your diabetes under control is the best way to ensure that you qualify for an affordable life insurance policy. Both term and permanent life insurance products are available for people with diabetes.

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is a type of life insurance that lasts for a specific amount of time, and if you pass away in that time frame, it pays a death benefit to your beneficiaries. If you outlive the term, the policy expires without paying out a benefit. Most term life insurance policies can be renewed at the end of the term, usually with a premium increase. Traditional term life insurance policies require a medical exam.

No-Exam Term Life Insurance

No-medical-exam term life insurance coverage amounts can be as much as $1 million, and this type of policy is usually available to applicants between the ages of 20 and 60. Though it is not necessary to take a medical exam, insurers may ask medical questions, request medical records, and collect information from public records, such as your prescription drug history and information gathered from the Medical Information Bureau (MIB).

Term Life Insurance Riders

Because diabetes can cause severe illnesses, such as kidney failure, neuropathy, and blindness, applicants may want to consider adding a term rider to their policy for long-term care and disability protection. Accelerated benefits along with long-term care riders allow your policy to pay out to cover long-term care while you are still living. Long-term care riders may have benefits separate from the base policy.

Policy riders for disability protection include waiver of premium and disability income benefit riders. A waiver of premium rider waives your life insurance policy ‘s premium if you become disabled. A disability income benefit rider pays out a monthly benefit if you become disabled and includes a waiver of premium provision.

Permanent Life Insurance

Permanent life insurance, also called whole life insurance, lasts for the policyholder ‘s lifetime. The policies are typically more expensive than term life insurance policies. They provide a guaranteed death benefit and grow cash value that can be used as a living benefit. Forms of permanent life insurance can be distinguished by how they grow cash value.

Universal Life Insurance

Universal life insurance is permanent life insurance that grows cash value in a savings and investment account. Traditional whole life policies grow cash value in a savings account at a minimum interest rate. Universal life insurance policies have an investment feature as well as a minimum interest guarantee. These policies also have adjustable premiums, and you may increase (subject to insurability) or decrease the death benefit.

Simplified Issue Life Insurance

Simplified issue life insurance is a form of no-medical-exam permanent life insurance designed to be inclusive for people with health conditions. Coverage is usually lower, and premiums are typically higher than for other types of policies. Insurers require applicants to fill out a health questionnaire and may request medical records and collect information from public records.

Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance

A guaranteed issue policy is permanent life insurance designed to cover people with medical conditions. Policies are usually available to older applicants between 45 and 85. No medical exam or health questionnaire is required, and acceptance is guaranteed. Premiums are higher and death benefits lower, usually up to $25,000 for final expenses. Policyholders typically have a waiting period before benefits can be paid out.

Whether you qualify for a traditional life insurance policy, a no-medical-exam policy, or a policy designed for people with medical conditions or diabetes, your life insurance rates will not be the same as applicants of the same age and sex as you. Life insurance providers also consider your overall health, current health, and lifestyle when issuing premiums.