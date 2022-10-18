10 Largest Life Insurance Companies

What Are the Top 10 Worst Life Insurance Companies?

As mentioned, the biggest life insurance company may not be what’s best for your needs. The worst life insurance companies aren’t measured by their premiums, but by their conduct. Life insurance is regulated by the state. States set rules for insurance trade practices. Unfair claims settlement practices include not promptly settling claims and forcing policyholders to file lawsuits to have claims paid, among others.

States have disciplinary action for insurers who violate insurance trade practice laws. Almost all states follow model laws set by the NAIC. The NAIC ‘s Unfair Trade Practices Act states that if the commissioner suspects an insurer has used any unfair trade practices, the commissioner shall serve the insurer an explanation of charges and a notice of a hearing.

The American Association for Justice

The American Association for Justice (AAJ) provides education and advocacy for trial lawyers. At the beginning of 2021, the AAJ released its top 10 list of worst insurers based on its findings from investigating court documents, SEC and FBI records, statements from former insurance agents, and other reliable resources. The following insurers are the AAJs top 10 worst life insurance companies.

Allstate

In the 1990s, Allstate enlisted the aid of consulting firm McKinsey & Company. The firm suggested Allstate reduce policy payouts to insureds to increase their profit. Former Allstate employees reported combative litigation methods that were designed to deny claims no matter what the cost. Allstate received the largest fine in the history of Maryland for raising premiums and altering policies without telling their policyholders. The fine was $18.6 million.

Unum

Unum offers group life insurance policies through employee benefit packages. In 2003, the CEO of the company was forced to leave because of controversy over its claims settlement practices. In 2005, Unum settled with 48 different commissioners from 48 states to handle its delay and deny policies. Unum reopened over 200,000 cases and paid $15 million.

AIG

AIG has a long track record of getting more money in premiums than it pays in claims. Former employees alleged in court that AIG used all types of tactics to deny and delay claims. AIG ‘s antics also involve fraud, and in 2006, they paid $1.6 billion to settle charges. Two years after that, five of their executives were found guilty of fraud.

4. State Farm

State Farm has mainly come under fire for its handling of property and casualty claims after Hurricane Katrina. The CEO of the engineering firm that State Farm used to evaluate claims from Hurricane Katrina said he was asked to change reports when State Farm didn’t agree. In 2007, the company agreed to reopen over 3,000 Hurricane Katrina claims and paid an additional $30 million in settlements.

5. Conseco

Conseco’s long-term care policies cater to older individuals who buy the insurance later in life to cover the cost of assisted living care. Conseco denied and delayed claims, knowing that eventually, their policyholders would pass away or not be able to fight for themselves. In 2008, the company was fined $2.3 million and had to pay $4 million for restitution.

6. Wellpoint/Anthem

In 2004, Wellpoint health networks merged with Anthem Insurance, and in 2014, they changed their name to Anthem. Anthem offers group life insurance policies through employee benefit packages; however, it is one of the largest health insurers. The company was fined $1 million after investigations showed that Wellpoint consistently canceled the policies of pregnant women and the chronically ill.

7. Farmers

Farmers offer several types of life insurance, including term and universal life insurance. It also offers property and casualty insurance. Farmers ranks as one of the lowest companies for customer satisfaction of property and casualty insurance. It instilled incentive programs for adjusters who met low claim payment criteria. Farmers has been fined by several states for unfair claims settlement practices.

8. UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth provides life insurance products through group employer plans but is primarily a health insurance provider. It has been accused of continually valuing profit over policyholders by denying and delaying claims where the policyholders ‘ health was jeopardized. UnitedHealth has paid $4 million in fines to Texas, which has prompt pay laws.

9. Torchmark

Torchmark has admitted that the company was originally founded on a scam. Torchmark and its subsidiaries targeted low-income households throughout the South. It practiced unfair discrimination in a number of ways, including race-based underwriting. In 2006, a subsidiary of Torchmark had to pay $6 million in a class action suit for overcharging black policyholders.

10. Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual offers annuities and term and whole life insurance policies. It has predominatley been accused of denying and delaying claims and canceling policies across the country in hurricane-vulnerable areas and states in the north. It was also fined $2 million by Connecticut and $5.5 million by New York for bid-rigging, although it has not admitted guilt.