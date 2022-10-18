Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts

What is an irrevocable life insurance trust?

The concept of an irrevocable life insurance trust is quite simple. An ILIT is a trust that has ownership of one or more life insurance policies. This trust can own policies that insure anyone in your family. The life insurance policies are usually purchased separately from the irrevocable trust.

If you already have an existing policy with you as the owner, it is never too late to transfer the ownership. But if you die in the first three years of the transfer, the IRS will consider it invalid, and your life insurance policies get combined with your taxable income.

The most effective way to get an ILIT if you’re purchasing both the trust and life insurance policy for the first time is to consult with an attorney to create your legal trust documents. You’ll follow the standard process when purchasing your life insurance policy.

Insurify can help you get started. Once you’ve chosen an insurer, you’ll need to provide your trust documents in order to name it as the owner.

The ILIT is made up of three main elements:

The grantor: the person who created the trust, who is typically the insured party, and supplies the initial investments into the trust

The trustee: the person you choose to manage the trust and has the power to make limited changes to the trust

The beneficiary: the person who will receive the assets or payout of the trust or life insurance policy

The trustee has the right to make changes and add or remove beneficiaries on your policy, with your written consent or as stated in your trust document. Many policyholders have the trust as the beneficiary, and that typically never changes.

Naming your spouse or adult children as a trustee is acceptable, but it’s better to name a financial advisor with experience to manage the funds. As the grantor, you still have control over the policy by outlining specific details and instructions in your trust document. You and your family will not receive the same estate tax exemptions on your trust-owned policy if you designate yourself as the trustee.

Setting up an ILIT as the beneficiary of your life insurance is a simple process. Many companies require a form, or you can just call customer service and make the change quickly. However, insurers do place some restrictions on how frequently beneficiaries can be changed to protect your policy from fraud.

The creator of the family trust, the grantor, has the power to name the trustee as the beneficiary. Trustees can be an individual or an institution. There are a few benefits to naming the trustee as the beneficiary. For instance, if your beneficiary is a member of your family, the court may take control of the money if that person is unavailable or is mentally or physically unable to make decisions at the time of your passing.

The same as changing or adding beneficiaries, transferring ownership is simple and usually requires a form. You can check with your life insurance company to see if this change can be made over the phone. Transferring ownership of your policy to your trust has no impact on your life insurance premiums.

Can changes be made to an ILIT?

As an irrevocable trust, changes generally cannot be made, but there are exceptions: changes in trustee and changes approved by your “trust protector.” A trust protector is a third-party service that examines trust documents and determines if a change can be made.