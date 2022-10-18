How to Buy Life Insurance Quick and Easy

Decide What Life Insurance Is Best for You

The first decision you need to make is whether you want a short-term policy or a long-term policy. Both types of financial products have distinct benefits, but only you will be able to determine which is best for you based on your current life situation and your plans for the future. Here’s how the two types of life insurance stack up:

Term Life Insurance: The Best Choice for Most People

Term life insurance is short- term, and policy terms last for 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years. Term life will give you the most bang for your buck. There are no frills with these policies, so premiums are inexpensive. As with other types of insurance, you don’t receive any financial benefit when it expires.

The death benefit will only be paid out to your beneficiaries when you pass away. Term life is not an investment. Its purpose is to be in place for a period of time when you need it most, typically when you have children to raise or debt that needs to be paid off with your income. You get life insurance so that your family has financial support when you’re gone.

Let’s say you’re 25 years old and married with $50,000 in business debt. Your plan is to have that paid off within 10 years, but if you pass away before then, your partner (or a cosigner, such as a parent) might be on the hook for paying the debt. Having a term life insurance policy above what you owe ensures that your spouse can quickly pay the debt.

After the 10 years pass and you’re out of debt, you have little need for life insurance, as long as you and your spouse are each able to live on your own salaries should one of you pass away. You can let the insurance expire, or if you’ve added to your family, you can get a new policy.

Most people will find that the younger and healthier they are, the cheaper term policies are. If you’re in excellent health at age 22 with no dependents but plan to pursue having a family within the next decade, it’s a good idea to get coverage in place now with a 30-year policy.

A term life insurance policy allows you to have an extra layer of financial protection, at a reasonable price, for when you need it most. Insurify helps you find the best prices on term life policies with just a few clicks.

Permanent Life Insurance: Good for People Who Have Lifelong Dependents

A permanent life insurance policy is just as it sounds: a permanent policy covering you until you cancel it or your beneficiaries file a claim after you pass away. Because there is a much higher chance of insurance companies paying out a claim, permanent life insurance is much more expensive than term life insurance.

There are two main types of permanent life insurance: whole life and universal life. Once you have a policy, both will stay in place for the rest of your life.

Whole life insurance is often called cash value life insurance because the policy builds money like a savings account. Let’s say you pay into it for 15 years but decide to cancel it and switch to a term life insurance policy. You can contact your insurer to find out the cash value. That’s the payout you will receive when you cancel your policy.

Universal life insurance offers an investment component as part of the policy. Rather than build up cash value like money in a savings account, the money that accrues is invested. These policies are complex and not for the average person who simply wants financial protection for their loved ones.

With permanent life insurance having higher premiums than term life insurance, why does anyone buy it? There are a few financial situations that might make it a better choice. People either need insurance beyond the scope of a term policy or have sophisticated estate plans in which permanent insurance plays an important role.

You will benefit from permanent coverage if you cannot get a term policy due to medical history, such as high blood pressure, which may lead to more serious issues or are at risk for developing a serious health condition. Some policies are guaranteed issue and will cover you without a medical exam and paperwork.

A whole life insurance policy is also useful if you have a lifelong dependent, like an adult child with disabilities. If there are no other funds for their care after you’re gone, a whole life policy is an invaluable part of your estate planning.

Tip: When switching from one life insurance policy to another, never cancel the old policy until you have confirmation that the new one is in effect. Shopping for a new, cheaper term life insurance policy is easy with Insurify.