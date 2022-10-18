How Much Life Insurance Do I Need?

How Much Should I Insure My Life For?

Before pinpointing the amount of life insurance you need, you should be clear on the type of life insurance you’ll need. There are two main types of life insurance, whole life insurance and term life insurance. Whole life insurance is permanent life insurance that lasts your entire life, and term life insurance lasts for a number of years and then expires.

Whole Life Insurance

A whole life insurance policy is any type of permanent policy that grows cash value. These policies are classified by the way they grow cash value. Traditional whole life policies grow cash value at a guaranteed rate in the insurer ’s general account. Variable life insurance, another type of whole life insurance, grows cash value in investment sub-accounts owned by the policyholder, and its returns depend on market performance.

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is usually less expensive than whole life insurance. It does not have a cash value component and only lasts for a term length, from as short as one year to as long as 30 years, or until you reach a certain age. If you pass away during the term, the policy pays the face amount. If you outlive the policy, it expires without a benefit payout. Most term policies can be renewed without evidence of insurability, with a premium increase.

Calculating Your Life Insurance Coverage

Most insurance agents will use a life insurance calculator to determine the amount of coverage you’ll need. Traditionally, there are two different approaches that agents use to calculate life insurance coverage needs, the human life value approach and the needs approach.

Human Life Value Approach

One of the first ways to decide a suitable amount of life insurance for a family was created by Dr. Solomon S. Huebner in 1924; it’s called the human life value approach. This method determines the death benefit by assessing your net future earnings, minus taxes and your living expenses until retirement, then discounting that into a present-day lump sum using a reasonable interest rate.

Discounting is a way of converting a predicted amount of money to a present-day equivalent. This handles the issue of dollar depreciation—$100 today may not be as valuable as $100 in the future. For example, $1 in the 1950s is about $10 today.

The human life value approach is flawed because it doesn’t take into account the actual needs of your loved ones. It excludes funeral expenses, possible wage increases, and inflation. This could leave you underinsured and your family without enough to cover their needs. The needs approach is more widely used today.

Needs Approach

When deciding how much life insurance you’ll need, insurance agents use the needs approach to look at your current and future finances more in-depth than with the human life value approach. Your life insurance agent will gather thorough information to determine a lump-sum amount needed upon the insured’s death and the ongoing income needs of their loved ones. Your agent will need to know:

Your current annual income

Your assets and debts

Your current and future expenses

Your financial goals

Your risk profile

Lump-Sum for Final Expenses

Instead of reviewing your annual salary for a broad number, the needs approach is a detailed review of your finances to ensure that your immediate and future needs are met. A lump-sum benefit will enable your beneficiaries to pay for critical expenses like funeral costs, estate taxes, and credit card debt. Funds would also be available for any other urgent needs, like paying your mortgage, dealing with emergencies, or setting up a child’s trust fund.

Income Replacement

If you are the primary earner in the family and your partner is a home parent, your surviving beneficiaries will most likely also need a stream of income to maintain a standard of living. Expenses such as childcare, food, clothing, and transportation are typical ongoing family needs. Social Security payments will cover some of your family’s lost income, but only for a limited time. A needs assessment will estimate your family’s continuing needs.

Additional Financial Needs

Lump-sum and ongoing financial needs are types of survivor protection that are covered in the needs approach. Additional insurance may be purchased for more expensive needs or other personal uses, such as estate creation, cash for living benefits, and long-term care. Some insurers offer an accelerated death benefit that will pay a portion of your death benefit should you face a terminal illness.