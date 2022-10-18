Do You Need Life Insurance? | Compare Quotes

Who should buy life insurance?

Not everyone needs life insurance, but chances are it is something you should seriously consider. The simple question to ask yourself is “Does anyone depend on my income?” If the answer is yes, you need it. Even if no one depends on your income, single people or couples who don’t have kids or whose kids are adults can find life insurance useful to their overall financial plan.

Couples with Children

Raising a family is expensive and requires a lot of hard work. You work tirelessly to have money for necessities, vacations, and college funds. Parents need life insurance and should keep it in place until their last child is an adult. Life insurance gives you peace of mind knowing that if you pass away, your partner can take time off from work to grieve and give the kids extra attention without worrying how the bills will get paid.

It’s not just working parents who need life insurance coverage. Your partner may temporarily give up their career to save on child care costs. In doing this, they also take on a larger share of getting the kids to school and activities, cooking, cleaning, shopping, and dozens of smaller tasks that get overlooked but provide an economic value to your family.

But when the stay-at-home parent suddenly passes away, the surviving parent needs to hire or outsource tasks previously handled by the stay-at-home parent. Life insurance will cover the expenses of things like hiring a nanny and a house cleaner and using a meal prep service. These services all cost money that wasn’t accounted for in the family budget. A life insurance payout will give the surviving partner the freedom to focus on the family, hire the help they need, and not worry about finances while grieving.

Married Couples

The benefit of life insurance for couples who don’t have kids or whose children are grown is additional financial protection. If one partner passes away before retirement age, the other will have access to money that’s not tied up in retirement accounts. Not all pension plans have survivor benefits, so if a couple lived easily on a pension and Social Security before the wife’s passing, would the husband be able to live in a similar way when her portion of the money went away?

Additionally, if you and your partner are homeowners, you should definitely buy life insurance so the mortgage can be paid off if one of you passes away. This alleviates the financial burden on the surviving partner.

Single People

Single people may want life insurance to cover final expenses like funeral and burial costs or caring for and rehoming a pet.

Life insurance is essential if you have debt, are a cosigner on a car or mortgage, or are a part-owner of a business. Receiving a life insurance payout upon your passing ensures your business partner or creditors get paid what they are owed.

Additionally, you can use your life insurance payout to support a charity, museum, or even an educational institution if you’d prefer.

There’s really no reason not to take out a term life insurance policy since you can lock in a low rate for the next 10 to 30 years. You can always change the beneficiary in the future to account for a partner and children, and if health issues arise as you get older, your coverage can’t be taken away.

It never hurts to buy a life insurance policy, and with a comparison site like Insurify, buying a policy takes mere minutes! Compare life insurance quotes on Insurify today, to secure your future tomorrow.