What Is Cash Value Life Insurance?

How Cash Value Life Insurance Works

While considering your loved ones’ best interests, choosing a cash value life insurance policy can give you the ability to grow your money. Essentially, the cash value of a life insurance policy is a part of the premium payments deposited into a cash-value account, which is either an investment account or a bank account that grows interest.

If your policy premium is divided and a part of your premium goes into a bank account that grows interest, the interest rate agreed upon with your insurer is guaranteed cash value. If you have two percent interest on your cash value, it will never fall below this line.

You can determine how much cash value you will gain over a period of time based on this interest rate. Your life insurance agent can inform you of your interest rate and the type of account your premiums are deposited to.

If a portion of your premium goes into an investment account, then the gains on your cash value will depend on market conditions. It also helps to refer to the cash value chart provided by most life insurance companies.

If you outlive the maturity of your whole life insurance policy, meaning that the premiums paid are equal to the death benefit and there are no premiums left, then the premium payment schedule has been satisfied. Your insurance policy is paid up.

Once your policy is paid up, the insurance coverage continues for the rest of your life, the death benefit is secured, and the cash value of your policy continues to grow in the cash-value account.

Cash value is a living benefit. This means the cash value of your insurance policy is meant to be used while you are alive. It is designed to withdraw, loan against, pay premiums, or purchase more insurance coverage.

After your premiums grow cash value, you can take out a policy loan. You aren’t required to pay yourself back. But it is a loan nonetheless, and it comes with interest. If you pass away before repaying the loan, the outstanding loan will be subtracted from the death benefit plus interest.

If you pass away and the cash value of your policy is left in your account, it does not roll over to the death benefit. Beneficiaries will receive the face value of the death benefit. This means a policy with a death benefit of $50,000 and a cash-value accumulation of $1,000 in the account when the policyholder passes away will not increase the death benefit. Beneficiaries will receive the $50,000 face value amount of the death benefit, and the remaining $1,000 is left with the insurance company.

Also, if your policy allows you to make a partial withdrawal, the death benefit will decrease and can only be repaid with premium payments toward insurance cost. It cannot be repaid the same as a loan.

Since cash value life insurance works as a living benefit, policy owners can cancel or surrender the policy and receive the cash value in a lump sum. If you decide to cancel your policy in exchange for the surrender value, take into consideration that the terms of the contract will be nullified and your policy cannot be reinstated.

If you decide to buy a cash value insurance product, the cash value of your policy is not subject to income tax. Interest grows on a tax-deferred basis, and the policy’s death benefit is also tax-free, meaning your beneficiaries won’t have to pay taxes on the payout they receive.

What is the cash surrender value of a life insurance policy?

The cash surrender value is the money you receive if you surrender the policy.

Basically, this is when you cancel the policy and the interest grown on your account must be paid to you. As the cash value grows in your investment or savings account, it is tax-deferred, so you don’t have to pay taxes on it. But when it comes to surrendering the policy for the cash value or making a withdrawal, the issue of taxation becomes more complex. Some money taken from your cash-value account could be considered income.

If you surrender the policy, the cash value you receive is subject to income tax. If you make a withdrawal or a partial surrender, the amount you withdraw over premiums paid is taxable. For example, if the cash value of your life insurance policy has grown to $10,000, and you’ve paid $5,000 in premiums, and you make a withdrawal of $6,000, you will have to pay income tax on $1,000.