How to Buy Kickass Life Insurance Online (The Easy Way)

Why Should I Buy Life Insurance?

The most prevalent reasons people buy life insurance are survivor protection, creating an estate, and utilizing cash value in a permanent life insurance policy. Other reasons include long-term care insurance for disability or terminal illness. There are different types of life insurance policies on the market to meet your needs and allow peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Before you get your free quote and fill out an application for life insurance, you should have a clear picture of what you want your policy to cover. Survivor protection deals with the loss of income due to the insured’s death. Life insurance can provide income, ensure your child’s education fund, pay off your mortgage and debts, and cover final expenses.

If you would like to provide your family with monthly income rather than a lump sum, you can choose a family income term life insurance policy. Term life insurance policies are in effect for a period of time. The benefit will only have a payout if you pass away during the term. If you pass away during the term of a family income policy, it will pay your beneficiaries a monthly income for the rest of the policy term.

Another type of term policy, a decreasing term policy, can be used to ensure your child’s college tuition, your mortgage, or your debt is covered should you pass away before the balance is paid off. The benefit amount and premium decrease along with your debt, mortgage, or child’s tuition.

Another priority for life insurance consumers is the creation of an estate. For life insurance purposes, an estate is what you own at the time of your death. When you pass away, a lump sum death benefit will be paid to your beneficiaries to provide an inheritance. Beneficiaries can use the benefit to cover estate taxes, pay for funeral and medical costs, or for whatever they choose.

Benefits of Life Insurance By Type of Policy

A term life insurance policy provides a lump sum death benefit if you pass away during the term. It provides your beneficiaries with an inheritance to cover final expenses or to use as they choose. A whole life policy is a form of permanent life insurance that provides a lump sum death benefit. It has higher premiums than a term life policy, as it lasts your lifetime and grows cash value.

Not only can you protect your loved ones with a whole life insurance policy, but you can also use the cash value that grows on your premium payments as living benefits. A traditional whole life policy grows cash value at a minimum rate of interest in a general account. But you may also choose a permanent coverage with an investment feature, such as a universal life policy.

A universal life insurance policy grows cash value in a savings and investment account. Depending on market conditions, a universal life policy could grow cash value at a higher rate than a traditional whole life policy. You can use the cash value to cover premiums and ensure your policy doesn’t lapse due to a financial situation that would result in missed payments.

Living benefits are an effective component of permanent life insurance policies because the policy lasts for your whole life. You can use cash value while you are alive to supplement your Social Security benefits, as an emergency fund, or for whatever you choose. Depending on the policy, policyholders can take a loan out on their cash value or make a withdrawal.

Another type of policy that delivers living benefits is a long-term care life insurance policy. Long-term care ensures protection for the cost of medical expenses related to long-term care. Benefits are used to pay expenses such as assisted living care and nursing home services. Once the insured develops an illness or disability that requires long-term care, such as loss of cognitive ability, the benefits are paid out.