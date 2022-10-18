Bestow Life Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
This new kid on the block in life insurance could be your saving grace.
But is Bestow the right choice for you and your family? Let’s delve into the details.
About Bestow Life Insurance
Bestow is a Dallas -based startup that launched in 2017, offering term life insurance policies across the nation (except to New York ). Its founders were inspired to give people an easier way to get life insurance coverage. So, they integrated AI and data to develop a product that delivers instant quotes, without ever requiring a medical exam.
With such an expedited underwriting process, there are several restrictions at play as to who can be approved for a term life insurance policy with Bestow. You can get a quote on the company website in less than 10 minutes by entering some basic personal information— no medical exam required.
Anyone looking for a short-term temporary life insurance policy will appreciate the two- year term option. Few, if any, other life insurance companies offer such a short term policy. This is ideal for anyone in transition between jobs who needs interim coverage or even those who just aren’t sure what long-term plan is best for them yet.
Overall, the hassle -free and speedy application process is worth the time to find out if you qualify for an affordable term life insurance policy. An easy to navigate website, positive customer reviews, and strong financial ratings make Bestow an appealing option for those who qualify for coverage.
Even if it seems like Bestow has everything you need, your rates and policy options can vary between companies.
Bestow Life Insurance Reviews: Here’s what customers are saying…
Overall, Bestow has an above-average online review record. Customers seem to agree that the application process is quick and easy and that the website is user friendly. A major highlight for many is the fact that no medical exam is required to get covered. Additionally, Bestow ’s underwriting partner, North American Company, has a lower than average complaint ratio for a company its size.
Hardly any negative reviews have surfaced, but the chief complaint seems to be a lack of transparency from the company itself as to who could be eligible. However, it’s important to note that no one is guaranteed approval for a life insurance policy from any company, which makes shopping around all the more important.
Bestow Life Insurance Quotes
How to get a quote from Bestow
You can get a quote from Bestow online in minutes with just a few personal details. Simply visit the website at bestow.com and click “ Get Quote ” to get started.
There are several stages of the application process, but all-in-all, it should take you less than 10 minutes to complete the process. The best part? No medical exam is required to apply.
To get your initial estimate, you’ll need to enter basic personal information like your height, weight, date of birth, and whether or not you use nicotine products. This will produce an estimate based on the term length and coverage amount you choose.
If you choose to move forward with the application, you’ll need to input your personal data like your name and address. Although a medical exam isn’t required to apply, you do need to answer a few questions about your medical history. Bestow mainly wants to know if you have a history of any serious health conditions like HIV or depression. Then you’ll have to provide some lifestyle information, as well as your social security number to confirm your identity.
Once you’ve completed the application, you’ll know within a few minutes if you’ve been approved for a policy and be able to view your final quote. Some reviews note that this last number is higher than the initial estimate based on the added medical history, so don’t take the estimate too seriously at first.
Bestow: Life Policies Offered and What Sets It Apart
Bestow offers term life insurance policies entirely online, using AI and data to provide affordable policies without a medical exam. With a quoting process set 100 percent online, busy people will appreciate the ease of getting a quote in 10 minutes or less right from home. If you have questions, Bestow has a handy chat tool on the website, but you can speak to a live person if you prefer: the customer service line is staffed with licensed insurance agents. It’s important to note that these agents aren’t paid by commission, so you don’t have to worry about ulterior sales motives.
Bestow Life Insurance Policies
Bestow currently only offers term life insurance policies. While Bestow only works with younger applicants under 45, term life insurance policies are a good fit for anyone in this demographic who is looking to save on costs. Whole life insurance policies are more expensive, and other policies are designed to protect policyholders’ finances during a specific time (like while raising children). However, if it’s permanent coverage you want, Bestow may not be the best choice for you.
Policies are available in two-, 10-, and 20- year terms. While 10- and 20- year policies are industry standards, two- year term life insurance is a unique offering for those who are in a transitional period. For example, if you’re between jobs and just need interim coverage, this short term option can keep you covered for an affordable price while you sort out your longer-term needs.
Bestow Financial Strength
Bestow has an A+ (superior) rating by A.M. Best, so you can feel confident that during hard times your policy will be paid out. Currently, its policies are provided by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, which has a lower than average complaint ratio for a company its size.
Bestow Claims
Beneficiaries can easily file a life insurance claim right from Bestow ’s website, adding a little ease in what is otherwise a very challenging time. The initial form is simple and straightforward and only requires basic policyholder and beneficiary information. Bestow aims to process claims documents within 10 business days to speed along the payment of any owed death benefit.
Frequently Asked Questions: Bestow Life Insurance
Bestow might be a newer player in the life insurance industry, opening up shop in 2017, but it is certainly legit. It has an A+ (superior) rating from A.M. Best for financial strength and is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating for customer interaction. The underwriting process is done by outside partners with stable histories in life insurance, like North American Company and Munich Re.
Bestow’s term life insurance policies are only available to younger adults. Currently, you have to be between 21 and 45 years old to apply for a policy, and policies are not available to convicted felons. Like other life insurance companies, Bestow may impose a higher rate or deny a policy based on nicotine use and other medical history.
Bestow only offers term life insurance policies, and you can get covered for a two-, 10-, or 20-year term. Coverage options range from $50,000 to $1 million.
Conclusion: The best way to compare quotes and save on life insurance
Getting life insurance coverage is a crucial decision you'll make that can have a significant impact on your loved ones.
To make sure your family is adequately protected, don't forget to compare life insurance quotes before selecting a policy. Be sure to weigh all of your options, like term life or whole life coverage, coverage amounts, and costs.
Insurify does the work for you, comparing personalized life insurance quotes so you can get a life insurance policy that protects your family and brings you peace of mind.
