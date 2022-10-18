The Best & Cheapest Arizona Life Insurance Quotes & Companies

What are the Best and Cheapest Life Insurance Companies in Arizona?

The best life insurance company is the one that has the best policy that fits your individual needs and your budget. Life insurance producers are required to make sure all recommendations are suitable to customers, including your personal finances. Financial advisors usually recommend buying at least 10 times your yearly income in life insurance coverage.

For life insurance companies to fulfill their end of the contract in exchange for your premiums, they must have the financial strength to pay claims. Independent rating services, such as A.M. Best, assign grades (usually from A to D) to alert consumers to a life insurance company ‘s financial strength. A is superior financial strength, and D is insolvent.

If your life insurance company goes insolvent, the state of Arizona ‘s Guaranty Funds may pay your claims. State laws give limitations on how much guaranty funds may pay policyholders with claims from insolvent companies. Arizona pays a maximum of $300,000 for death benefits and $300,000 for long-term care insurance. They also pay for property and casualty claims, disability income insurance claims, and more.

Term life insurance policies are usually less expensive than whole life insurance policies. Term policies typically range from one year to 30 years and are usually renewable with a rate increase. Since you can lock down rates for the entire term, a 10-year term life insurance policy ‘s rates will not increase during the term, and with a face amount of $100,000, premiums should remain affordable.

Best and Cheapest Life Insurance for Teens

Life insurance coverage can cover a child from one day old, depending on the life insurance company. Life insurance for teens is usually inexpensive and can act as a tool to teach your child about savings and investments. Term policies that can be converted to permanent policies with cash value and nonforfeiture options features. When discussed with your teen, this can give them an early start in financial management.

Protective Life

Protective Life offers insurance to cover the needs of a growing family. It’ll help you determine the right coverage for major life events, like having a baby, starting a business, and retirement. You can discuss a life insurance policy for your teen with one of its life insurance agent s by phone or get a free online quote.

Haven Life

Haven Life insurance offers an online application process. It is backed by its parent company MassMutual, which with over a century on the life insurance market, is financially strong. If you are under the age of 65, some policies do not require a medical insurance exam. Visit Haven Life online to get a quote and apply for coverage.

The table below is the average price for teens for a 10-year, $100,000 term life insurance policy.

Company name Avg Cost Protective Life $9.89 Haven Life $10.31 Transamerica $10.71

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 20 to 29 Years Old

In our 20s, we are usually just learning about what we want to do professionally, just starting out in our chosen profession, or have begun plans to start a family. Life insurance in our 20s gives us the security that debts from tuition, business loans, or a mortgage will not hinder our loved ones should we pass away.

Sagicor Life

Sagicor Life was established in 1954. A relatively young company, it has an A+ rating with A.M. Best. Operating in 21 countries, it is committed to being unrestricted by boundaries and offers equal opportunity. It offers online no-exam term life insurance, and you can be approved in minutes.

American Family

American Family offers term life insurance with 10- to 30-year terms. Premiums stay level for the duration of the term. You can add a children’s insurance rider and a waiver of premium to its term life policies.

The table below displays the average premiums for people in their 20s for a 10-year, $100,000 term life policy.

Company name Avg Cost Sagicor Life $10.53 American Family $11.30 Mass Mutual $15.62 Protective Life $25.50 American National $26.14 Mutual of Omaha $26.45 Haven Life $26.82 American General $27.85 Bestow Life $28.79 Principal Life $32.21

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 30 to 39 Years Old

Most people purchase life insurance in their 30s. By this time in our lives, our businesses may have begun to speed up, we may have our first mortgage, and we may have children whose lives are more important than anything else. Life insurance helps secure our dreams here, even after we are gone.

Vantis Life

Vantis Life has been in the insurance industry for over 75 years and is rated A+ with A.M. Best. It provides an online application process, and its term policies have guaranteed level premiums during the term, which can last from 10 to 30 years. Riders are available at no extra cost and, depending on the policy you choose, may cover long-term care.

Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha’s term life insurance plan features include a guaranteed death benefit, level premiums for the length of the term, and high face amounts, and policies can be converted to permanent insurance. Founded in 1909, it stands behind strong ethics and financial strength.

The following table shows the average premiums for a 10-year term life insurance policy for $100,00 for people in their 30s.

Company name Avg Cost Sagicor Life $17.16 Vantis Life $25.14 Mutual of Omaha $25.80 Haven Life $27.22 American Family $32.29 Bestow Life $35.62 American General $37.66 Legal & General America $39.00 Protective Life $40.08 Lincoln National $40.38

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 40 to 49 Years Old

When we reach our 40s, we have built foundations that we want to last. Our life’s work has grown, and our legacy lies in all that we have strived for and created. Life insurance helps assure that our loved ones will not be financially strained from the loss of income resulting from our passing.

Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial’s term life insurance policies are affordable, with level premiums for the term length. It has been in business for almost 150 years. It offers an accelerated death benefit rider, and policies are renewable and convertible. Foresters Financial is rated A with A.M. Best.

MassMutual

MassMutual offers a quick online application process for its term life policies. Founded in 1851, MassMutual has excellent financial strength. Its term life policies are affordable, convertible, and renewable.

The table below gives examples of the average price for a 10-year, $100,000 term life policy for people in their 40s.

Company name Avg Cost Sagicor Life $19.23 Vantis Life $19.45 American Family $23.81 MassMutual $38.11 Foresters Financial $43.88 Haven Life $45.68 American General $59.02 Protective Life $64.19 Banner Life $69.96 John Hancock Life $73.50

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 50 to 59 Years Old

In our 50s, life insurance may become more important because we’re thinking about our retirement and want to be sure we have enough to live comfortably without using up all our savings. Life insurance helps provide an estate to handle debts and leave a legacy for our children, so when the time comes, we can enjoy our days off without worry.

Principal Life

Principal Life provides life insurance to cover any aspect of your family’s needs—for final expenses, debt, your mortgage, retirement, and more. It has been in the life insurance industry since 1879 and is a Fortune 500 company. It offers disability insurance and trusts as well.

Pacific Life

Pacific Life offers a variety of life insurance products. Its term life policy lengths are from 10 to 30 years and, depending on the policy you choose, may provide long-term care benefits. Pacific life has almost $200 billion in assets and paid out $3 billion in claims in 2020.

The table below gives examples of the average price for a 10-year, $100,000 term life policy for people in their 50s.

Company name Avg Cost American Family $62.35 Sagicor Life $72.68 Principal Life $79.61 Vantis Life $104.62 American General $122.67 Pacific Life $123.77 Banner Life $129.80 Foresters Life $131.43 North American $134.07 Haven Life $134.26

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 60 to 69 Years Old

By 60, it’s time not only to take care of yourself but also to spend time with loved ones and possibly an ever-growing family. Most people retire in their 60s and want to make sure they can enjoy the best things life has to offer, like spending time with grandchildren. A life insurance policy ensures you can enjoy your time and know that the future is secure.

SBLI

SBLI’s term life insurance policies are affordable and convertible, and if you are between the ages of 18 and 60, a medical exam is not required for policies of $750,000 or less. Founded in 1907, SBLI has A ratings with A.M. Best and S&P. Since 1907, it has paid out over $4 billion in benefits and dividends to its policyholders.

Prudential

Prudential offers a variety of term life products with features like fixed premiums and a guaranteed death benefit. Depending on the policy you choose, you may be able to attach riders that provide living benefits, children’s riders, accidental death benefit riders, and more.

The chart below shows the average premiums for a 10-year, $100,000 term life policy for people in their 60s.

Company name Avg Cost SBLI $63.79 American National $108.95 Sagicor Life $112.58 Vantis Life $114.04 Prudential $152.01 Pacific Life $153.79 Protective Life $159.99 Haven Life $160.37 John Hancock Life $165.73 Legal & General America $169.42

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 70 to 79 Years Old

In our 70s, life insurance will be harder to purchase, and companies will insure you usually at higher premiums. Protection for the benefit of our estates allows our children and grandchildren to think about what’s truly important and not have to worry about final expenses or unpaid debt.

Assurity Life

Assurity Life offers a variety of life insurance products, including disability and critical illness. Its term life policies are low-cost and have level premiums and a guaranteed death benefit. Founded in 1890, Assurity is a mutual company, and its policyholders are its top priority.

North American

North American’s life insurance policies are meant to aid you with your financial plans for retirement, mortgage protection, and your life insurance needs. A part of Sammons Financial Group Company, North American has over 600,000 life insurance and annuities policies in force.

The chart below shows the average premiums for a 10-year, $100,000 term life policy for people in their 70s.

Company name Avg Cost Haven Life $47.17 Protective Life $64.73 SBLI $65.94 American General $66.60 John Hancock Life $67.15 Prudential $70.53 Lincoln National $91.20 Pacific Life $92.14 Assurity Life $98.66 North American $98.78

By using Insurify, you can identify the right company with the right policy for you more quickly. Simply answer a few basic questions, such as your age and your state of residence, and Insurify will produce a list of quotes from leading life insurance companies for you to compare.