Hawaii Hurricane Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Hawaii has beautiful beaches, stunning waterfalls, and exciting activities. The warm climate draws homeowners and travelers to Hawaii year-round.

The Hawaiian Islands are located in the middle of the North Pacific Ocean. You might think the Aloha State is a prime target for hurricanes. It might surprise you to know that hurricanes don’t make it to the Hawaii waters very often. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), only four significant storms have hit Hawaii since 1871.

But most homeowners insurance policies don’t cover hurricanes. If disaster strikes, the damage could be costly. Don’t be left holding the bill. Find out what you need to know about Hawaii hurricane insurance in this guide.

