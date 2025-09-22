Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies (2025)

Motorcycle insurance works similarly to car insurance. But it has a few key differences, including coverage limits and policy options.

Motorcyclists must carry at least their state’s minimum amount of coverage. If you get into an accident, your insurer will help you pay for damages and injuries you cause to others. Like auto insurance, you can purchase additional coverage to help you repair your own ride.

The exact type of policy and the costs will vary based on your unique situation. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best motorcycle insurance.