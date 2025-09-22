Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies (2025)

State Farm, Allstate, and Amica offer some of the best insurance for motorcycle drivers.

Updated

Motorcycle insurance works similarly to car insurance. But it has a few key differences, including coverage limits and policy options.

Motorcyclists must carry at least their state’s minimum amount of coverage. If you get into an accident, your insurer will help you pay for damages and injuries you cause to others. Like auto insurance, you can purchase additional coverage to help you repair your own ride.

The exact type of policy and the costs will vary based on your unique situation. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best motorcycle insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Some companies offer multi-bike discounts.

  • If you’ve modified your bike, consider a company that covers customization.

  • Many insurers offer a discount to motorcyclists who take an approved safety course.

Best motorcycle insurance companies

Not every insurance company is the right fit for you. Some insurers offer better options for motorcycle drivers than others. Although the right company for you varies based on your situation, the companies highlighted below consistently offer some of the best insurance for motorcyclists.

State Farm: Best overall

After more than 100 years in the insurance industry, State Farm has built a solid reputation. In addition to many other types of coverage, like home and auto, State Farm offers motorcycle insurance for various situations and motorcycle types. You’ll find coverage for everything from a factory-built cruiser to a road-legal trail bike, and everything in between.

Additionally, the company offers safety tips to help you avoid an accident. One suggestion is to take a safety course, like those available through the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, to help improve your riding skills.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Wide selection of motorcycle coverages

  • Custom parts coverage available

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • 1.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot

  • May not be the cheapest choice

Allstate: Best for customized parts

Allstate offers coverage for a wide selection of motorcycles, including cruisers, sport bikes, touring bikes, and scooters. In addition to selecting standard coverages, like bodily injury and property damage liability, drivers can choose to protect their optional or added equipment. You can get coverage on added equipment worth up to $30,000.

With easy online policy management and built-in accident forgiveness, Allstate is a top choice for many motorcycle drivers.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Many discounts available, including a multi-bike discount

  • Extensive coverage available for custom parts

Cons

  • 1.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot

  • Premiums might not be the cheapest available

  • Below-average J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction

Amica: Best for customer satisfaction

Amica’s long history and positive reputation make it worth considering for motorcycle insurance. The company earned above-average ratings for customer satisfaction in the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. These ratings speak to a straightforward experience and easy claims process.

While many customer reviews report a positive experience and ample coverages, the company might not offer the lowest premiums. But it does offer a lengthy list of discounts, which could help lower your costs. For example, bundling insurance policies like motorcycle and home insurance could lead to a discount.

Pros

  • High rankings for customer satisfaction

  • Multiple coverages available

  • 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot

Cons

  • May not offer the cheapest premiums

  • 1.45 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau

  • Limited number of in-person offices

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national insurance companies that sell motorcycle policies to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages. We considered third-party financial strength rating data from AM Best and J.D. Power.

Who needs motorcycle insurance?

If you own and operate a motorcycle, you’ll likely need some level of insurance coverage. Here’s what to know:

  • Minimum liability coverage: Most states require all motorists, including motorcycle riders, to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. To legally operate on roadways, you’ll need to get a policy that provides at least this minimum amount of coverage.

  • Financing a motorcycle: If you’ve financed your motorcycle, your lender will likely require you to carry a full-coverage policy, which goes beyond liability coverage to include comprehensive and collision coverage.

  • Customized parts: If you’ve enhanced your motorcycle with custom parts, you may need additional insurance to protect those upgrades.

Average cost of motorcycle insurance

Generally, motorcycle coverage costs between $12 and $20 per month. But the actual cost of coverage will vary widely based on your unique situation.

For example, you might be subject to higher rates if you have a history of speeding tickets on your driving record or if you live in an area with high motorcycle theft rates or above-average motorcycle accident statistics.

You could potentially find lower rates if your credit is good, if you take safety courses, or if you garage your bike. Additionally, younger riders typically have higher rates than older, more experienced riders.

The table below highlights the average cost of motorcycle insurance in different states, based on data from Progressive:[1]

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Rate
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$12
Alaska$14
Arizona$17
Arkansas$12
California$17
Colorado$14
Connecticut$17
Delaware$17
Florida$12
Georgia$14
Hawaii$12
Idaho$14
Illinois$14
Indiana$14
Iowa$14
Kansas$17
Kentucky$17
Louisiana$17
Maine$12
Maryland$14
Massachusetts$12
Michigan$17
Minnesota$12
Mississippi$14
Missouri$17
Montana$12
Nebraska$17
Nevada$17
New Hampshire$14
New Jersey$17
New Mexico$17
New York$12
North Carolina$14
North Dakota$12
Ohio$14
Oklahoma$12
Oregon$14
Pennsylvania$12
Rhode Island$12
South Carolina$17
South Dakota$12
Tennessee$17
Texas$14
Utah$14
Vermont$12
Virginia$17
Washington$14
West Virginia$14
Wisconsin$12
Wyoming$12
*Data sourced from Progressive. Washington, D.C., not included due to lack of data.

What motorcycle insurance covers

When you select a motorcycle insurance policy, you’ll have some choices over your coverage options. Here’s a look at some of the most popular coverage types:[2] [3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Liability coverage

    Drivers, including motorcycle drivers, must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance in most states. This coverage helps pay for damages and injuries you cause to others during an at-fault accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9c7560177c/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_037-theft.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace your motorcycle after damage from something other than an accident, like theft, vandalism, or storms. Although not required by law, many lenders require drivers to carry comprehensive coverage until they repay their loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/922ba91af8/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_005-cog.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you get in an accident, collision insurance helps repair or replace your ride. Collision coverage isn’t required by law, but your lender may require it. Many drivers choose to carry this coverage to pay for repairs after an at-fault accident.

Optional motorcycle insurance coverages

If you’re looking for more protection for your motorcycle, the following optional coverages may help:

  • Customized parts coverage: Most standard policies cover only factory-standard parts. If you’ve invested in customized parts for your bike, opting for customized parts coverage could help you protect optional accessories, like specialized chrome additions.

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you sustain injuries or damage to your motorcycle in a crash caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver, uninsured motorist coverage can pay for your medical bills and property damage.

  • Roadside assistance coverage: Many insurance companies allow you to add on roadside assistance coverage, which can come in handy if you get stuck on the side of the road due to a flat tire or other problem with your ride. It also might cover things like towing services.

  • Trip interruption coverage: If an accident interrupts your motorcycle trip, this add-on kicks in to help you get back on track. It might help you pay for non-refundable expenses like hotels after an unavoidable delay.

What motorcycle insurance doesn’t cover

Motorcycle insurance doesn’t cover everything. Here’s a look at what’s not covered:

  • Competitions: Generally, motorcycle insurance doesn’t cover competitions, like speed tests or races.

  • Commercial use: A personal motorcycle insurance policy won’t cover the bike during business use. For example, insurance won’t cover an accident if you were delivering food when it happened.

  • Mechanical breakdowns: Standard insurance won’t cover getting stuck on the side of the road due to a mechanical failure.

Best motorcycle insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about your motorcycle insurance options, check out the additional information below.

  • Which company has the best motorcycle insurance?

    State Farm, Allstate, and Amica offer some of the best insurance for motorcycle drivers.

  • What type of insurance should you get for a motorcycle?

    Like car insurance, you can purchase liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage for a motorcycle. Your state likely requires you to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. But whether you opt to purchase collision and comprehensive coverage is up to you, unless you have a current loan on your bike.

  • Does State Farm have motorcycle insurance?

    Yes, State Farm offers motorcycle insurance. The insurance company offers policies for many kinds of motorcycles, including factory-built motorcycles, motor scooters, touring motorcycles, custom motorcycles, sports bikes, cruisers, minibikes, and road-legal trail bikes.

  • How can you lower your motorcycle insurance cost?

    Many insurance companies offer motorcycle insurance discounts to riders who take an approved motorcycle safety course. If you put your bike away for part of the year, a “lay-up” policy could lead to savings in the offseason. Bundling insurance with other policies, like home or auto, could lead to a discount. Also, don’t forget to shop around to find quotes across insurers to find the most affordable option for your situation.[2]

  • Is full coverage worth it on a motorcycle?

    A full-coverage insurance policy may be worth it on a motorcycle, especially if you can’t afford to replace it after an accident. If you have a loan, your lender may require a full-coverage policy. But if your bike has a low market value, paying for full coverage might not be worth it if you have the choice.

