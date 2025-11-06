Best Renters Insurance in Seattle (2025)

Unique considerations for renters insurance in Seattle

Shopping for renters insurance in Seattle is a different experience from getting coverage in other cities. The city is vulnerable to several hazards and weather risks, including:

Earthquakes

Landslides

Flooding

Winter storms

Windstorms

The U.S Geological Survey estimates an 85% chance of an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 or higher in the Puget Sound region within the next 50 years.[3] That’s why earthquake coverage is essential for renters and homeowners in the Seattle area.

Some insurers may cover earthquakes and other common perils under a basic policy. But not all will, and you may need to buy additional coverage.

Seattle is also an expensive place to live, with a 45% higher cost of living than the national average.[4] Crime rates are also higher than the national average, with Seattle ranking fourth-highest in total crime in 2024.

All these factors contribute to the cost of renters insurance in Seattle.

To find the right renters insurance for your Seattle home, research the types and amounts of coverage different insurers offer. Consider whether your top pick covers earthquakes and flooding or whether you can buy extra coverage to protect your home against these perils.