Best Renters Insurance in New York City (2026)

7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Contributor to top media, including USA Today
A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.
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Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Table of contents
If you rent your home or apartment, a disaster like a fire or theft could upend your financial life. Although your landlord will cover repairs to the building, your landlord’s insurance coverage won’t cover your personal possessions or living expenses during building repairs.
Purchasing a renters insurance policy is a good idea to help you avoid hefty expenses following damage from covered perils. A renters insurance policy is especially appealing when you discover it costs an average of $15 per month for renters in New York, which is lower than the national average of $19 per month.
Here’s what you need to know about renters insurance in New York City.
New York state law doesn’t require renters insurance, but your landlord might require it.
A basic renters insurance policy can help you pay to replace your personal items, cover you against liabilities, and pay for additional living expenses after an issue.[1]
Insurers also refer to renters insurance as tenants insurance or apartment insurance.
How renters insurance works in New York City
Before shopping around for renters insurance, you should start by evaluating your coverage needs. While most policies include some level of protection for personal property, personal liability, and additional living expenses, you’ll need to consider how much coverage suits your situation.
For example, renters with expensive belongings and a dog might opt for higher levels of personal property protection and liability coverage. Notably, renters insurance doesn’t cover property damage repairs because your landlord is responsible for the property itself.
How to get renters insurance in NYC
Finding and purchasing a renters insurance policy is relatively easy. If something happens, you won’t have to cover the costs on your own. Learn more about obtaining renters insurance and filing claims with the key info below.
Shop around. Since insurers consider a range of different factors — like your location, ZIP code, and deductible — when determining rates, getting quotes from multiple renters insurance companies can help you find the most affordable coverage option.
Pay your premiums. Depending on your insurer, you may pay a lump sum or a monthly premium. As long as you make on-time payments, your insurance company will maintain your coverage.
File claims. Hopefully, you won’t have to use a policy after you purchase it. But if you need to file a claim, you can reach out to the insurer. If the insurer approves your claim, you’ll receive the funds to cover your losses.
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Best renters insurance companies in New York City
While the best renters insurance company varies based on your situation, some of the best options include USAA, Lemonade, State Farm, Erie, and Travelers.
Erie stands out for offering the lowest average rates in the nation. But for renters who want a streamlined online experience, Lemonade or State Farm might be better options.
The table below gives more context for why these insurance companies make this list.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Erie
|$14
|Cheap rates
|Travelers
|$17
|Valuable items insurance
|USAA
|$18
|Military members
|State Farm
|$18
|Bundling coverage
|Lemonade
|N/A
|Online experience
What renters insurance covers in New York City
Renters insurance policies have four basic parts: liability, personal property, additional living expenses, and medical payments for others coverage. Here’s a closer look at what renters insurance covers:
Personal possessions
If a fire in your rental damages your property, like a laptop or couch, the insurer will help you replace it. If someone steals your possessions, your insurer can help pay to replace the item.
Liability
If a guest sues you after tripping over your rug, liability coverage kicks in for legal expenses and court awards.
Additional living expenses
Sometimes called loss of use protection, this generally covers the difference between your normal living expenses and extra costs after an incident. For example, if your apartment needs repairs after a fire and you stay at a hotel, the insurer helps pay for your temporary living expenses.
Medical expenses
If someone incurs an injury on your property, most policies in New York cover medical bills for others.[2]
Unique considerations for renters insurance in New York City
Renters in the Big Apple face different challenges than renters in other areas. Beyond the relatively high rental prices, here are some other things New York renters contend with:
Sewer backups: Unfortunately, sewer backups and subsequent water damage happen more often than you might hope. If this smelly issue hits your apartment, a renters insurance policy can help you pay for a temporary rental or replace your damaged items.
Home-based business: If you consistently work from a home office or store business merchandise in your apartment like many people in New York City, you may want to purchase a home business rider to protect your expensive inventory and equipment.
Flooding: Renters insurance doesn’t usually cover flood damage caused by natural flooding. If you want protection against floods, purchase a separate flood insurance policy.
Consider replacement cost coverage: If you need to replace your possessions, the costs will likely exceed the actual cash value of the items. For example, a used TV currently worth $100 might cost $500 to replace in today’s market. For renters who want extra coverage, the best option is to purchase protection for the replacement cost, not the actual cash value.
How to save on renters insurance in New York City
The good news is that renters insurance is relatively affordable. But because extra savings can go a long way, implement the following strategies to save more on New York City renters insurance coverage:
Bundle policies. If you own a vehicle, consider bundling your car insurance with your renters insurance policy to score a discount. Whether or not you own a car, bundling other insurance products, like pet insurance or life insurance, can help you tap into discounts.
Ask for a discount. Many New York City insurance companies offer renters insurance discounts. Don’t be afraid to ask if you qualify for savings on your quest for cheap renters insurance.
Increase your deductible. Insurers often reward renters who opt for a higher deductible with a lower insurance premium. If you have the money on hand to cover a higher deductible, this could be a great choice.
Install a security system. Upgrading the security at your rental is a good idea because it offers extra protection for the contents of your rental and often leads to a lower renters insurance premium.
Shop around. Across the insurance industry, each insurance company has a different method of determining rates. Getting multiple renters insurance quotes can help you compare renters insurance policies across companies to help you find the most affordable renters insurance option.
Insure high-value items separately. Although you can get personal property coverage through renters insurance, you might choose to insure big-ticket items, like jewelry or artwork, separately.
Renters insurance in New York City FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about renters insurance in New York City.
How much is renters insurance in NYC?
The average cost of renters insurance in New York state is $15 per month, or $180 annually.
Does New York City require renters insurance?
New York City insurance laws don’t require renters insurance. But your landlord might require you to purchase this type of insurance as part of your lease agreement. Read over your lease to determine whether you need to purchase renters insurance.
How much renters insurance do you need in New York City?
The amount of renters insurance you need varies based on the value of your belongings. For example, if you have $50,000 worth of personal belongings, you might opt for a policy with $50,000 in coverage for personal property. If you have more valuable items at home, then consider purchasing more coverage.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in New York City?
If you have a renters insurance policy and experience a covered loss, file an insurance claim by contacting your insurance company. Prepare to provide details about the incident, pictures of your rental, and more.
The insurer’s customer service team will request more information as needed. Make sure to retain any receipts for additional living expenses during the rental insurance claims process.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- New York State Department of Financial Services. "Renter's Insurance."
7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Contributor to top media, including USA Today
A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.
Featured in
A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in