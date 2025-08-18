Farmers Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast
Table of contents
When Farmers Insurance Group started nearly 100 years ago, it focused on insuring rural farmers.[1] But over the years, it’s become one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. — even for people who don’t live in rural areas. Today, Farmers offers homeowners and renters insurance across the country.
If you’re shopping for renters insurance, compare quotes from several companies and read reviews to ensure you get the coverage you need. This Farmers renters insurance review can help you decide whether a Farmers policy might meet your needs.
Renters insurance covers your personal belongings when you rent a house or apartment.[2]
Farmers renters insurance is available in most U.S. states and priced on par with the national average.
You can manage your Farmers renters insurance policy and any claims through the company’s mobile app.
Insurify’s take on Farmers renters insurance
A Farmers renters insurance policy protects your personal belongings in a rental property and offers liability coverage in case you accidentally injure someone or damage their property. Rates align with the national average, and while other companies offer cheap renters insurance, Farmers’ rates aren’t the most expensive.
The company doesn’t offer many renters insurance discounts. But going paperless, bundling coverage with an auto policy, and paying on time can lower your rates.
Farmers renters insurance is available in most states, and its highly rated mobile app can help you manage your account and any claims. Also, the company has a slightly better-than-average rating on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) complaint index, indicating it receives fewer complaints than average for a company of its size.
Discounts for bundling and paying on time
Fewer customer complaints than average
Available identity theft coverage
Slightly higher rates than competitors
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Poor Trustpilot rating
What Farmers renters insurance covers
With policy features similar to competitors, a Farmers renters insurance policy is likely to meet a renter’s coverage needs.
A standard renters insurance policy includes the following:
Personal property coverage
Personal property coverage pays to replace stolen, damaged, or destroyed items. You can choose replacement cost coverage, which pays to replace your lost or damaged items at today’s prices without deducting for depreciation, or actual cash value coverage, which will deduct for depreciation before replacing your items.
Personal liability protection
Liability insurance protects you if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property. It also pays for your legal costs if someone sues you.
Medical payments
Medical payments insurance helps pay for visitors’ medical expenses if they’re injured in your rental home.
Additional living expenses
Also known as loss of use coverage, this insurance pays for a hotel and extra expenses — like restaurant meals — while your home is repaired after a covered loss.[3]
You can typically add extra coverage to your renters policy for high-value items, like jewelry or coins, and identity theft protection to help you recover if your identity is stolen.
While the best renters insurance protects your property from many perils, it doesn’t cover everything. For example, if you live in an area where flooding or earthquakes are common, you’ll need to purchase separate coverage, as renters insurance doesn’t cover these. Your renters insurance also doesn’t cover damage to the building — your landlord’s insurance will cover that.
Cost of Farmers renters insurance
Renters insurance through Farmers costs an average of $20 per month for $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in liability protection. This is comparable to the national average of $20 for the same coverage.
Farmers renters insurance discounts
Policy discounts can help you save money on your monthly premiums. Farmers has fewer discounts than some of its competitors, but the following tactics can help you lower your rates:
Bundle your policies. Farmers offers a discount when you bundle renters insurance with auto, umbrella, and life policies.
Go paperless. Receiving and paying your statements online may qualify you for a discount.
Pay on time. Paying on time and having no returned payment fees for 12 months earns you a discount going forward.
Farmers reviews: What real customers are saying
The NAIC complaint index shows that Farmers homeowners insurance — which includes renters insurance — receives slightly fewer complaints than average. But customer reviews from other sources are less favorable.
While Trustpilot doesn’t offer a distinction for renters insurance, Farmers itself has 1.2 stars. Complaints commonly mention customer service issues and unexpected charges.
Farmers isn’t accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has 462 complaints and a 1.09 star rating.
The BBB and Trustpilot websites show many customer reviews about billing issues and poor communication.
But the mobile app receives high marks, with 4.8 stars on the App Store and 4.7 on Google Play.
How to buy a Farmers renters insurance policy
You can get a renters insurance quote on the Farmers Insurance website, through the app, or by calling a local agent. Here’s the process:
1. Gather your information. You’ll need to provide the following:
Your name, birth date, and phone number
Your rental type and address
Your recent insurance history and past claims
Names and birth dates of others living with you
Your coverage amount based on the value of your belongings and assets
2. Get a quote. Based on the information you submit, Farmers will provide a quote.
3. Compare it with other quotes. Compare your Farmers renters insurance quote with quotes from several other companies. This ensures you get the best price for the coverage you need.
4. Apply for coverage. It takes only a few minutes to apply for renters insurance. If Farmers approves your application, you can choose a date to start your coverage or request coverage as soon as the same day.
5. Pay your first premium. Once the company approves your application, you’ll pay your first premium to begin coverage.
6. Review insurance documents. Read through your policy to ensure you understand your coverage and any exclusions.
How to file a renters insurance claim with Farmers
The Farmers Insurance website states you can file a claim in five minutes or less. Claims service is available online, by phone, or through the mobile app.
Follow these steps to file a renters insurance claim:
1. Gather your policy information
You’ll need your policy number to file a claim. Find it on your policy or by logging into your account online or in the app.
2. Submit an inventory
List items that were damaged, destroyed, or stolen, including photos or receipts if you have them.
3. Answer questions
Provide details about what happened, your damaged property, and other information about your claim.
4. Submit your claim
File your claim, and expect to receive a follow-up call from Farmers if more information is needed. Answer questions promptly to speed up the claims process.
Farmers renters insurance FAQs
Before buying a Farmers renters insurance policy, review the additional information about the company below.
Is Farmers reputable?
Yes. Farmers is a reputable company, even with its low ratings. The company has been in business for nearly 100 years, and AM Best gives it an A (Excellent) financial strength rating.[4]
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
Renters insurance rates depend on your location, coverage amounts, and chosen deductible. Erie and American Family have the lowest renters insurance rates, on average, although you might find lower quotes from other companies.
What’s the average cost of Farmers renters insurance?
Farmers renters insurance costs $20 per month, on average, which is also the national average cost.
What are the disadvantages of renters insurance?
Renters insurance doesn’t cover everything that can damage your property, and you have to pay a deductible before your coverage kicks in. Also, it doesn’t cover damage from earthquakes and flooding, and high-value items often have coverage limits.
What are the four coverages included in a renters insurance policy?
A renters insurance policy includes four coverages: personal property, personal liability, medical payments, and loss of use/additional living expenses.
