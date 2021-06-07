eRenterPlan Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
eRenterPlan offers renters insurance to tenants living at participating properties across the U.S. Its plans come with a number of unique benefits, including free coverage for up to four roommates and replacement cost coverage. Additionally, the company says it won’t raise your rate after a claim.
While eRenterPlan can be a good option for some renters, it’s not the best fit for everyone. The company has 1.7 stars on Yelp with negative reviews citing bad customer service. It’s important to compare multiple renters insurance companies and understand the specifics of their policies before choosing one.
Here’s what you should know about eRenterPlan to help you decide whether it’s the right renters insurance company for your needs and situation.
eRenterPlan advertises average premiums between $15 and $20 per month.
The company offers several endorsements, including pet coverage and jewelry theft coverage.
Several reputable insurers underwrite eRenterPlan renters insurance, like Markel and American Modern.
Insurify’s take on eRenterPlan renters insurance
eRenterPlan
eRenterPlan offers comprehensive renters insurance coverage in all 50 states, but you need to live at a participating apartment complex to purchase a policy. You can visit the insurer’s website, enter your ZIP code to get a quote, and check your apartment’s eligibility.
In comparison to other insurers, eRenterPlan offers many unique benefits, like free coverage for up to four roommates and replacement cost coverage for your belongings. You can add several endorsements for more protection, like water backup coverage and jewelry theft coverage. And if you need to file a claim, eRenterPlan says it won’t increase your premiums.
In terms of cost, eRenterPlan says its rates start around $15 to $20 per month. To compare, the U.S. average renters insurance premium is $19 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in personal liability coverage. eRenterPlan doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website.
Plans include free coverage for four roommates
Rates won’t increase after a claim
Includes contents replacement cost coverage
Must live at a participating property to get coverage
Poor customer service reviews on Yelp
No mobile app
What eRenterPlan renters insurance covers
A standard renters insurance plan from eRenterPlan insurance covers the following:[1]
Personal property coverage
Personal property insurance covers your personal items against specific covered perils, like theft, fire, vandalism, freezing, wind, and falling objects.
Personal liability coverage
Personal liability insurance covers third-party claims of bodily injury and property damage. It covers a settlement and your legal defense.
Medical payments coverage
If a guest incurs an injury on your property, medical payments insurance will cover their medical treatment, regardless of whether you were liable for their injury.
Additional living expenses coverage
If a covered peril damages your apartment and you need to relocate temporarily, loss of use coverage will pay for a hotel, parking, restaurant meals, and other essential expenses.
In addition, the company offers these coverage options for more peace of mind:
Pet damage coverage: This policy provides additional liability coverage if your pet damages your apartment.
Water backup coverage: Water backup coverage pays to repair water damage inside your apartment if a sewer or drain backs up.
Jewelry theft coverage: Jewelry theft coverage provides up to $5,000 in coverage if your jewelry gets stolen.
Identity recovery coverage: This policy reimburses necessary expenses related to identity recovery, like credit monitoring.
eRenterPlan renters insurance discounts
eRenterPlan doesn’t advertise any renters insurance discounts. To find out if discounts are available in your area, contact an agent.
eRenterPlan reviews: What real customers are saying
eRenterPlan doesn’t have many online customer reviews, but many customers have posted negative reviews and complaints on Yelp. Here are some examples of recent eRenterPlan renters insurance reviews.[2]
How to buy an eRenterPlan renters insurance policy
If you’re interested in purchasing renters insurance through eRenterPlan, here are the steps you should follow:
Find out if you’re eligible. eRenterPlan policies are only available to tenants living at participating rental properties. To find out if you’re eligible, you can call the company at 1 (888) 512-4204 or start a quote online. Enter your ZIP code and see if your apartment building is a participating property.
Get a quote. You can get a quote from eRenterPlan online or over the phone. You’ll need to provide some personal information, select your coverage limits and deductibles, and decide whether you want to add endorsements.
Purchase the policy. If you’re satisfied with your quote and the coverage the insurance policy provides, you can complete the purchase process. Your coverage begins once you pay the first month’s premium.
How to file a renters insurance claim with eRenterPlan
If you experience a covered loss, you can file a claim with eRenterPlan for reimbursement. Here’s a look at the claim process:
1. Document the damage
Before you file a claim, it’s important to document the damage. Take photos and videos of your damaged personal items, and find receipts if you have them.
2. Contact your underwriter
Notify the insurance company that underwrites your policy. You can find the underwriting insurer on your policy documents, or you can call eRenterPlan if you’re not sure. An agent will walk you through the process of filing the claim.
3. Submit the claim paperwork
Complete the claim paperwork that the agent provides. This usually includes a description of the incident, when it occurred, and what was damaged. You should also submit the photos and videos you took, which will help the adjuster investigate the claim.
4. Wait for reimbursement
An adjuster will determine the estimated cost of repairs based on the evidence you provided. Once your insurer has approved the claim, you’ll receive the settlement to replace your damaged items.
eRenterPlan renters insurance FAQs
Renters insurance from eRenterPlan has lots of benefits, but not everyone is eligible for coverage. Here are some other things to know about the company.
Is eRenterPlan legit?
Yes. eRenterPlan is a legitimate renters insurance company. It’s operated by LeasingDesk Insurance Services, an insurance agency that partners with reputable underwriters to provide renters insurance coverage.
Some of eRenterPlan’s underwriters include Markel, American Modern Insurance Group, and American National Property and Casualty Company. Renters insurance is the only product eRenterPlan offers.
How much does eRenterPlan renters insurance cost?
According to the company website, eRenterPlan’s policies cost between $15 and $20 per month, which is on par with the U.S. national average.
But unlike some of the best renters insurance companies, eRenterPlan doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website, so you might miss out on potential savings or a lower cost plan.
How do I cancel my eRenterPlan policy?
Residents can cancel their eRenterPlan policy at any time during the policy period. You can cancel online through your customer portal or call the company at 1 (888) 512-4204.
Is renters insurance worth it?
Renters insurance is worth it for all tenants. It provides valuable financial protection for your personal belongings and personal liabilities.
Additionally, renters insurance is typically very affordable. Without renters insurance, you have no coverage if your personal items get damaged or you get sued for causing someone else’s injuries or property damage.[3]
