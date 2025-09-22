Best Renters Insurance in California (2026)

Plutus Award winner
Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
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Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
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Californians pay a lot for housing. The median rental price in the Golden State is $1,992 per month, according to 2022 U.S. Census data, compared to the national average median rental price of $1,406.[1] That can make spending money on renters insurance a little tough to swallow if so much of your monthly budget is already going to your landlord.
While the state of California doesn’t legally require rental insurance, your landlord or leasing agency may require you to carry it as a condition of your lease. The good news is that the average cost of renters insurance in California is an affordable $19 per month, which is the same as the national average.
Additionally, having renters insurance can protect you from any number of perils, including theft, wildfires, and the loss of use of your apartment. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best renters insurance in California.
The California Department of Insurance offers information and guidance to California residents who need help with renters insurance, earthquake insurance, and other coverage needs.
Property crime in California is at a historical low for the state, but it’s still higher than the national average.[2]
California law requires insurance companies to respond to communications from you within 15 days and to either pay or deny your claim within 40 days.
How renters insurance works in California
A standard renters insurance policy includes three main coverage types:[3]
Personal property coverage
Personal property coverage pays to repair or replace your belongings if a covered peril damages them.
Personal liability coverage
Liability insurance protects you if a guest or other person is injured while on your property. It can help cover their medical expenses. This coverage also pays out if you accidentally damage someone else’s personal items.
Additional living expenses coverage
ALE, or loss of use coverage, pays for expenses incurred if you have to vacate your apartment or dine out instead of cooking at home because of a covered natural disaster.
How to purchase renters insurance in California
Generally, purchasing renters insurance is a straightforward process. These are the steps to follow:
Determine your coverage needs. Most renters policies cover your furniture, clothes, and other belongings, as well as liability insurance to cover a guest’s property damage or injuries. But like homeowners insurance, renters insurance generally doesn’t cover flood damage or earthquake damage, so you may need additional flood and earthquake policies if you live in a high-risk area.
Calculate how much property coverage you need. An inventory of your belongings that includes an estimate of their value can help you figure out how much coverage you need. If you have high-value items, like electronics or jewelry, you might need additional coverage to protect those expensive possessions.
Shop around. Comparing policies among several different insurers can help you find the right renters insurance policy at the best price. In addition to premium prices, make sure you also compare coverage options, deductibles, customer reviews, and claims processes.
Purchase your renters insurance policy. It’s always smart to read through your policy to understand what it does and doesn’t cover before purchasing. Also, don’t forget to ask if you’re eligible for any discounts to help lower the cost of your renters insurance.
The price of a renters insurance policy depends on several factors. Your location is an important factor since different areas of California face different potential hazards. Your coverage level is another factor since more coverage corresponds to higher premium costs.
The deductible you choose also affects your premiums. A higher deductible — the amount you’re responsible for after a covered claim — corresponds to a lower premium.
How to file a renters insurance claim in California
If you need to make a claim on your renters insurance policy, you’ll follow this process:
File a police report. You’ll only need to do this if you’re making a claim because of vandalism or theft.
Record your damaged or lost property. You can take photos or videos of your damaged belongings. If you have the value of each item, include that information.
Contact your insurance company. Call or email your insurance agent or insurer to let them know you’re making a claim.
Fill out the claims form. Your insurance company will provide you with a claims form that you must complete with information like your policy number, personal information, details about the covered loss and the damaged items, and the approximate cost of replacing the damaged items.
Protect Your Property With Renters Insurance
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Best renters insurance companies in California
Californians have a number of good options available for renters insurance. The best renters insurance company for you depends on your specific budget and coverage needs.
Some of the best insurance companies offering renters policies in California include Allstate, Travelers, Auto-Owners, USAA, and Nationwide. Not only do all five of these large companies offer renters insurance in California, but they also all have cheap coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Allstate
|$17
|Coverage options
|Travelers
|$17
|Home improvements
|Auto-Owners Insurance Co
|$18
|Discounts
|USAA
|$18
|Earthquake coverage
|Nationwide
|$20
|Bundling
What renters insurance covers in California
Typical California renters insurance offers three coverage areas: personal property, liability, and additional living expenses. But what do each of these coverages pay for in California? Here’s a closer look at each type:
Personal property coverage
This portion of your renters policy will reimburse you for the damage or loss of your personal belongings, including clothing, electronics, furniture, and exercise equipment. Your personal property coverage only pays for your damaged possessions if specific covered perils or natural disasters caused the loss, including things like:
Heat or smoke damage from a wildfire or other fire event
Falling objects
Windstorms and hail
Theft or vandalism
Renters insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage or earthquake damage. If you live in a floodplain or in an area prone to earthquakes, you’ll need to purchase a separate policy to protect yourself from each of these perils.
Liability coverage
If someone is injured or experiences property damage in your apartment and you’re liable, the liability coverage portion of your renters insurance can help. This coverage may pay for things like:
Lost wages or medical bills if someone is injured at your home and, as a result, can’t work or needs medical care
Repairing or replacing someone else’s property if you damage it
Legal fees if someone sues you
Additional living expenses coverage
Additional living expenses (ALE) coverage will help you if you can’t live in your home because of a covered event. For instance, if you have to evacuate your rental because of nearby wildfires, ALE coverage can help you pay for the day-to-day costs you might have while away from your home, including:
Hotel stays or other temporary accommodations
Dining out
Pet boarding fees
Transportation costs
Unique considerations for renters insurance in California
Any renter may face hazards that could lead to filing a claim with their renters insurance company. But Californians have specific hazards they need to protect themselves from, including:
Theft
Although California’s crime rate is falling over time, the state still has a higher rate of property crime than the national average, with 2,273 property crimes per 100,000 people in 2023, compared to 1,954 crimes per 100,000 people nationwide.[2] Renters insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing belongings that you lose to theft or vandalism. If you have high-value items, you may want to consider additional riders.
Wildfires
The majority of the Golden State faces moderate to very high risk of wildfires, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.[4] Your renters insurance policy will cover damage from any fire, including wildfires. Your premium may be more expensive if you live in a high-risk area.
Earthquakes
Although earthquakes are most likely to occur in the counties around Los Angeles and San Francisco, most Californians face moderate to very high risk of a quake. Unfortunately, standard renters insurance policies don’t cover earthquake damage. Californians must purchase a separate earthquake insurance policy to protect themselves. The California Department of Insurance offers information about earthquake insurance on its website.
How to save on renters insurance in California
Tenants in California can use a number of strategies to save money on their renters insurance, including:
Compare quotes. Shopping around to compare premiums among various insurers can be one of the easiest ways to reduce your renters insurance costs. You may also want to shop for quotes every six months to one year or after any major life event, like moving to a new apartment, getting married, having a baby, or changing jobs, to ensure you’re getting the right amount of coverage for the lowest possible premium.
Bundle renters insurance with auto insurance. A majority of insurance companies offer a price break to customers who get multiple insurance policies from them. Consider bundling your renters insurance with auto, life, umbrella, or pet insurance to get a deal on all the policies you need.
Increase your deductible. The deductible is the amount of money you have to pay after filing a claim before the insurance coverage kicks in. An easy way to lower your premiums is to increase your deductible. Be sure you have enough money set aside to cover the higher deductible if you need to make a claim.
Install safety devices. Installing fire extinguishers or burglar alarms in your home can often net you a discount on renters insurance. Call your insurance company or ask your insurance agent to find out which safety devices and features could lower your rates and protect you in an emergency.
Ask about other discounts. Many insurers offer additional discounts to customers. These can range from discounts based on your payment method, such as signing up for auto pay or paying in full, to affiliation discounts for military members, teachers, or other groups. Contact your insurer to find out if you qualify for any additional discounts.
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Renters insurance in California FAQs
The following questions and answers can help you start your research into the best renters insurance options in California.
How much does renters insurance cost in California?
The average cost of renters insurance in California is $19 per month, or about $228 per year, for a policy that offers up to $30,000 in coverage for property damage and up to $100,000 in personal liability coverage.
Is it mandatory to have renters insurance in California?
No. No California state law mandates that tenants carry renters insurance. But some landlords may require tenants to carry it as a lease condition and set a minimum level of coverage as one of the terms of your rental agreement. Additionally, your landlord may be more likely to require you to purchase a renters insurance policy if you have a waterbed or house pets in the apartment or rental property.[5]
How much renters insurance do you need in California?
The amount of renters insurance you need depends on a number of factors, including the value of all your belongings. For example, a newly graduated renter furnishing their new home with castoffs needs less protection than a tenant with brand-new furniture and a collection of expensive electronics. It’s also a good idea to consider the most likely perils in your area. If you live somewhere that experiences earthquakes or flooding, you’ll need add-ons to cover those perils.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in California?
If a covered peril damages your belongings, you should file a claim with your insurance company as quickly as possible. Californians who are unsure how to contact their insurer can reach out to the California Department of Insurance by calling 1 (800) 927-HELP or by visiting www.insurance.ca.gov for help.
Even if there was no damage to your apartment, you may still be able to file a claim if you lost the use of the property. In that case, you may be eligible for additional living expenses (ALE) coverage from your insurer. Under California law, insurance companies have 15 days to respond to communications from you and 40 days to pay or deny your claim.
Is renters insurance worth it in California?
It depends on your situation, but it’s not a bad investment. Although California doesn’t require renters insurance, many renters in the Golden State consider it worthwhile to purchase this kind of coverage. That’s partially because renters insurance is relatively inexpensive and protects against perils like wildfires, which can be common in certain parts of the state.
Sources
- Census.gov. "Explore Census Data."
- California Budget & Property Center. "Crime in California Remains Well Below Historical Peaks."
- III. "Renters Insurance."
- National Risk Index. "Map."
- CA.gov. "California Tenants Guide."
Plutus Award winner
Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Featured in
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.