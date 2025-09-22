Best Renters Insurance in California (2026)

Californians pay a lot for housing. The median rental price in the Golden State is $1,992 per month, according to 2022 U.S. Census data, compared to the national average median rental price of $1,406.[1] That can make spending money on renters insurance a little tough to swallow if so much of your monthly budget is already going to your landlord.

While the state of California doesn’t legally require rental insurance, your landlord or leasing agency may require you to carry it as a condition of your lease. The good news is that the average cost of renters insurance in California is an affordable $19 per month, which is the same as the national average.

Additionally, having renters insurance can protect you from any number of perils, including theft, wildfires, and the loss of use of your apartment. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best renters insurance in California.