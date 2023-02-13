What Plants Are Toxic to Cats?

Toxic indoor plants for cats

Many plants are toxic to cats, including some common houseplants. The most dangerous ones should probably be kept out of your house for the sake of your cat, while others are usually safe to keep with the proper precautions.

Below are some of the most toxic indoor plants for cats. You can find the various names and variations of the plants on the ASPCA’s comprehensive list.

Pothos

Pothos plants, also known as devil’s ivy, are very common houseplants due to their ease of care. However, they’re toxic to cats and can cause oral irritation, difficulty swallowing, drooling, and vomiting if ingested. A good way to keep your cat away from your pothos is to place it on a high, out-of-reach shelf.[1]

Snake plant

Snake plants are also very popular indoor plants, as they require little maintenance. However, the saponins in their leaves are toxic to cats and can cause nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Snake plants are often placed on the floor due to their size, so a good way to keep your cat away from them is to spray the plant with a cat-deterrent spray.[1]

Monstera deliciosa

Monstera deliciosa, also known as the cut-leaf philodendron and the Swiss cheese plant, can be toxic to your cat if ingested. It causes problems like oral irritation, excessive drooling, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing. Try to keep your cat away from your Monstera by placing it out of reach or spraying it with a plant-safe deterrent.[1]

Heartleaf philodendron

The heartleaf philodendron is another common indoor plant that’s quite toxic to cats if ingested. It causes mouth pain, excessive drooling, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing. These plants tend to grow long vines that can dangle. A good way to keep them away from your cat is to place them on a high shelf and guide the vines to grow along the top of a window frame.[1]

Jade plant

Jade plants, also known as rubber plants, can be quite toxic to cats. If your cat ingests part of the plant, it can experience vomiting, incoordination, and even depression. These plants are often quite small, so a good way to keep them away from your cat is to place them on a high shelf that your cat can’t reach.[1]

Aloe plant

The saponins in the white latex on aloe leaves are toxic to cats, even though the gel inside is considered edible for them. Ingestion can cause lethargy, diarrhea, and vomiting. If you decide to keep aloe plants in your home, be sure to keep them in a place your cat can’t reach.[1]

Lilies

Popular lilies — like the calla lily, Easter lily, and lily of the valley — can cause severe kidney and heart damage to your cat. It’s not exactly known how lilies are poisonous to cats, but it’s clear that they’re dangerous to them. Keep lilies out of your cat’s reach, and try to keep the plant in a vase in an area where the pollen won’t get near your cat.[1]

Azalea

Companion animals like dogs and cats can be poisoned by azaleas, and severe azalea poisoning can even result in cardiac failure for cats. Seek medical advice immediately if you think your cat has ingested any azaleas. Signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, and weakness. Make sure to keep the plant somewhere your cat can’t get its paws on the flower.[1]

Dumb cane

The giant dumb cane comes with a highly toxic protein, as well as insoluble calcium oxalates that can harm your cat. Signs that your cat may have ingested the plant include oral irritation, difficulty swallowing, and vomiting. Consider setting this plant out of reach and taking steps to keep your cat away, such as using a nontoxic spray deterrent.[1]

Ficus

The ficus plant, also known as a fig, can be dangerous to cats, causing gastrointestinal upset and skin irritation if consumed. This plant is also called an Indian rubber plant or weeping fig.[1]

