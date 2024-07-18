Costs of owning a mini goldendoodle

You’ll face a number of additional one-time and ongoing costs beyond the original purchase price if you own a mini goldendoodle.

Dog owners in the U.S. spend an average of $458 on surgical vet visits, $242 for routine veterinary care, $287 on food, and an additional $90 on other miscellaneous expenses annually, according to a 2021-22 survey from the American Pet Products Association.[3]

It’s a good idea to budget for the following costs before you bring home your new pet.

Vaccination and vet visits

A reputable breeder will take care of your goldendoodle puppy’s necessary vaccinations for its age and include the cost in the purchase price. After that point, depending on your puppy’s age, you may need to pay for up to three more vaccinations in the first year, plus annual or tri-annual vaccination boosters for the life of your pet.

On average, you ’ll pay $20 – $75 per vaccination or booster. Your dog will generally need about three vaccinations per year.

Spaying or neutering your goldendoodle is another important part of responsible pet ownership. The one-time cost for this procedure ranges between $200 and $400 for spaying a female dog and $75 and $250 for neutering a male dog.

Goldendoodles are prone to several genetic health concerns, including hip and elbow dysplasia, which can require surgery to correct; progressive retinal atrophy, which can lead to blindness; and degenerative myelopathy, which can cause loss of mobility.

After the initial healthcare costs for your new puppy, you ’ll spend about $600 – $1,200 per year for veterinary care.

Food and supplies

Your new pet will need supplies like a collar and tag, food and water bowls, a dog bed, toys, and grooming supplies. You may also need a crate or carrier and baby gates. Depending on your specific purchases, these supplies could cost as much as $200 or more. Many of these are one-time purchases unless you need to buy replacements later on.

Food will be an ongoing expense. While low-cost dog food brands are available, the American Kennel Club recommends choosing dog food based on its nutritional value. You can look up the Merck Veterinary Manual’s list of recommended nutrients for the age and size of your mini goldendoodle and find a brand that meets those requirements.[4]

Generally, you ’ll spend about $50 per month on good-quality dog food and treats.

Grooming and maintenance

Goldendoodles are hypoallergenic and don’t shed much, but they do need regular grooming to prevent their fur from matting. It’s best to take your pup to a professional groomer about every six to eight weeks. You may spend up to $100 per grooming session.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance can be an excellent way to help you pay for your mini goldendoodle’s healthcare needs. This kind of insurance can help pay for emergency visits with your local vet, as well as accidents and preventive or routine care, such as vaccines.

Though pet insurance can help you lower the cost of each vet visit, it does have an up-front monthly cost. You ’ll pay between $40 and $70 per month for this coverage. You should always compare pet insurance quotes and coverage options from multiple companies before buying a policy.