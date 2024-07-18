Plutus Award winner
Table of contents
The average cost of a mini goldendoodle from a breeder ranges from $2,000–$5,000.[1] Buying a puppy from a reputable breeder is the most expensive way to acquire one of these popular pups, but it’s the best way to bring home a healthy mini goldendoodle.
These sweet-tempered dogs make great pets, which helps explain why they’re in high demand and expensive. Long-haired and hypoallergenic, goldendoodles need regular professional grooming, and they’re susceptible to several genetic health problems that could lead to high vet bills.
Here’s what you need to know before bringing home your own miniature goldendoodle.
Country of origin: Australia and U.S.
Adult weight: 15–40 lbs
Adult height: 14–20 inches
Coat colors: Blonde, cream, tan, brown, black, chocolate, apricot, red, black, parti, merle
Personality traits: Intelligent, friendly, sweet, energetic, affectionate
Life expectancy: 10–15 years[2]
How much does a mini goldendoodle cost?
To purchase a mini goldendoodle from a reputable breeder, you’ll pay at least $2,000 and upwards of $5,000. This golden retriever and miniature poodle mix is a smaller dog with high intelligence and a calm temperament. The mini goldendoodle is a great fit for families with small children.
These dogs may be as small as 15 lbs, but some can get as large as 45 lbs. They have an expected lifespan of 10–15 years. The dogs are sweet-tempered and high energy, making them a good companion for active families.
Costs of owning a mini goldendoodle
You’ll face a number of additional one-time and ongoing costs beyond the original purchase price if you own a mini goldendoodle.
Dog owners in the U.S. spend an average of $458 on surgical vet visits, $242 for routine veterinary care, $287 on food, and an additional $90 on other miscellaneous expenses annually, according to a 2021-22 survey from the American Pet Products Association.[3]
It’s a good idea to budget for the following costs before you bring home your new pet.
Vaccination and vet visits
A reputable breeder will take care of your goldendoodle puppy’s necessary vaccinations for its age and include the cost in the purchase price. After that point, depending on your puppy’s age, you may need to pay for up to three more vaccinations in the first year, plus annual or tri-annual vaccination boosters for the life of your pet.
On average, you’ll pay $20–$75 per vaccination or booster. Your dog will generally need about three vaccinations per year.
Spaying or neutering your goldendoodle is another important part of responsible pet ownership. The one-time cost for this procedure ranges between $200 and $400 for spaying a female dog and $75 and $250 for neutering a male dog.
Goldendoodles are prone to several genetic health concerns, including hip and elbow dysplasia, which can require surgery to correct; progressive retinal atrophy, which can lead to blindness; and degenerative myelopathy, which can cause loss of mobility.
After the initial healthcare costs for your new puppy, you’ll spend about $600–$1,200 per year for veterinary care.
Food and supplies
Your new pet will need supplies like a collar and tag, food and water bowls, a dog bed, toys, and grooming supplies. You may also need a crate or carrier and baby gates. Depending on your specific purchases, these supplies could cost as much as $200 or more. Many of these are one-time purchases unless you need to buy replacements later on.
Food will be an ongoing expense. While low-cost dog food brands are available, the American Kennel Club recommends choosing dog food based on its nutritional value. You can look up the Merck Veterinary Manual’s list of recommended nutrients for the age and size of your mini goldendoodle and find a brand that meets those requirements.[4]
Generally, you’ll spend about $50 per month on good-quality dog food and treats.
Grooming and maintenance
Goldendoodles are hypoallergenic and don’t shed much, but they do need regular grooming to prevent their fur from matting. It’s best to take your pup to a professional groomer about every six to eight weeks. You may spend up to $100 per grooming session.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance can be an excellent way to help you pay for your mini goldendoodle’s healthcare needs. This kind of insurance can help pay for emergency visits with your local vet, as well as accidents and preventive or routine care, such as vaccines.
Though pet insurance can help you lower the cost of each vet visit, it does have an up-front monthly cost. You’ll pay between $40 and $70 per month for this coverage. You should always compare pet insurance quotes and coverage options from multiple companies before buying a policy.
Factors influencing the price of a mini goldendoodle
The price range for purchasing a mini goldendoodle pup can depend on a number of factors, including where you get your new furry friend and the age and gender of the dog.
Where you purchase from
You can get a goldendoodle in a few different ways, although some ways are better than others.
The cheapest option is to adopt a new mini goldendoodle from a shelter or rescue organization. Shelter adoption costs usually range from $150–$500, while rescue groups may charge as much as $750 for an adoption, depending on the specific animal. But because of the higher demand for mini goldendoodles, it’s more difficult to find these dogs through shelters and rescues.
If you’re interested in a goldendoodle puppy, purchasing one from a reputable breeder can be relatively expensive, costing between $2,000 and $5,000. Though backyard breeders or puppy mills may offer lower prices for miniature goldendoodle puppies, they can’t ensure healthy dogs.
The best way to find healthy mini goldendoodles is to purchase one from a breeder who is a member of the Goldendoodle Association of North America. These breeders must adhere to a code of ethics that protects the dogs and their owners.[5]
Coat color and type
Goldendoodles can have 13 different coat color types. Brown, cream, white, chocolate, and black coat colors are the most common, while multi-color coats like phantom, sable, merle, and parti are much rarer. The rarer or more desirable the color, the more expensive the dog.
The coat type can also affect the price of the dog. Goldendoodle coats can be straight, wavy, or curly. Since wavy and curly coats are less likely to shed, they’re more hypoallergenic than straight coats, making them more desirable and more expensive.
Age and gender
As is common among dog adoptions, puppies are more in demand than older dogs, and senior dogs are the hardest to find a home for. That means it’s cheaper to purchase or adopt an older mini goldendoodle than a puppy.
Gender may also affect the cost of your goldendoodle. For mini goldendoodles, gender can affect cost if local breeders are in need of breeding males or females at the time of your purchase.
Common health issues in mini goldendoodles
Some common health problems can affect mini goldendoodles. You should be aware of the following issues when you’re ready to take your new puppy home:
Hip and elbow dysplasia: This is a genetic condition marked by misaligned joints and sockets.
Progressive retinal atrophy (PRA): This genetic eye disorder can lead to loss of vision and blindness.
Degenerative myelopathy (DM): Goldendoodles are susceptible to this degenerative neurological disorder that is the canine equivalent to ALS.
Comparing costs: Mini goldendoodle vs. other breeds
Miniature goldendoodles aren’t the only kind of hybrid dog with a sweet temperament, hypoallergenic coat, and high intelligence.
The following designer dog breeds make for similar pets and may be easier to acquire if you’re struggling to find a miniature goldendoodle puppy — although some may have higher price tags. The average purchase price below reflects costs from reputable breeders.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Mini goldendoodle
|$2,000–$5,000
|Mini Bernedoodle (Bernese mountain dog and poodle)
|$2,000–$5,000
|Mini labradoodle (labrador retriever and poodle)
|$1,400–$5,000
|Mini cockapoo (cocker spaniel and poodle)
|$800–$3,000
|Mini schnoodle (schnauzer and poodle)
|$500–$4,000
Mini goldendoodle FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about purchasing and owning a mini goldendoodle puppy.
What is the average price of a mini goldendoodle?
Purchasing a mini goldendoodle puppy from a reputable breeder will cost an average of about $3,000, although you may find prices as low as $2,000 or as high as $5,000.
How big do mini goldendoodles get?
Once they’ve grown to their adult size, mini goldendoodles generally stand 14–20 inches tall and weigh 15–40 lbs.
What color mini goldendoodle is the most expensive?
The rarest goldendoodle coat colors are sable, phantom, parti, and merle. Since fewer dogs have these coats, they tend to be more expensive than the more common colorings of brown, cream, white, chocolate, and black.
Are mini goldendoodles good pets?
Mini goldendoodles are great family pets for a number of reasons. They’re generally very intelligent, sweet-natured, patient, and playful. Their high energy level means they need regular exercise and playtime, which potential dog owners should take into consideration.
What does a breeder include in the purchase price of a mini goldendoodle puppy?
As part of the puppy’s purchase price, mini goldendoodle breeders generally include all necessary vaccinations, basic training, microchipping, and often some puppy supplies.
Responsible breeders will also typically offer a two-year genetic health guarantee. This guarantees that the puppy’s parents are free of common genetic health conditions like hip, patella, and elbow dysplasia.
