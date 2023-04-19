Best alternatives to surgical dog cones

If your pet hates wearing a dog cone, or it upsets you to see them wearing one, you have options. These alternatives can still help maintain a clean and healthy wound site without putting a cone around your pet’s head.

Soft collars

These are sometimes called a “comfy cone,” “comfy collar,” or a “pillow collar.” They resemble a cone, except they’re made of soft fabric. Because they maintain a cone shape, soft collars can still block your pet’s peripheral vision. Soft collars are more comfortable than their hard plastic counterparts, though.

However, because they’re fabric, your pet might be able to chew through them, exposing the wound to further irritation.

Inflatable collars

They may look like pool floaties, but inflatable collars are very popular with many pet owners, in part because they allow your pet to maintain its peripheral vision. Inflatable collars are available in a wide array of fabrics and colors. They can also be deflated, which makes storing them easier.

Protective clothing and onesies

Protective clothing — such as recovery suits and recovery sleeves — is made from comfortable fabric. It can even have space for gauze pads if your pet needs them. Protective clothing success with your pet will depend on its comfort level with having an additional layer of fabric on its body. Some pet owners also purchase onesies or use one of their own T-shirts to make a protective layer. While those might help protect mild wounds, it’s still possible for pets to scratch through layers of thin fabric.

Hind-leg and front-leg protection

If your pet has a wound on its leg, you can also try placing a sock or a bootie on the limb. This will be more comfortable than wearing a cone. However, unless fitted very well, such guards can easily fall off.

Other options

If none of these options works for your situation, you could ask your vet about medication to prevent pain or itching. Reducing the wound’s sensation might help your pet stop licking it.