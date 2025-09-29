Pets Best vs. Embrace: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Pets Best and Embrace compare

Your financial situation and your pet’s health needs affect which pet insurance company is best for you. Let’s explore the similarities and differences between Pets Best and Embrace so you can make the right choice for your furry companion.

Cost of pet insurance

The average monthly pet insurance premium with Pets Best is $22 for dogs and $13 for cats, while the average monthly cost of Embrace pet insurance is $39 for dogs and $27 for cats.

Your premium will depend on your pet’s age and breed, your location, and your coverage choices. Pets Best offers a 5% multi-pet discount, while Embrace offers 10% savings for insuring more than one pet.

When comparing premiums for plans with similar coverage and policy parameters for a 2-year-old dog, we found that Pets Best is more affordable. Pets Best also offers cheaper routine care coverage relative to the benefits value, although Embrace’s wellness rewards program is more flexible.

Pets Best also offers an accident-only pet insurance policy that costs just $6 per month for cats and $9 per month for dogs in most states. Embrace’s accident-only plan is only available to senior pets or pets who don’t qualify for accident and illness coverage, and the plan has a lower annual limit.

Coverages and plan features

Both Pets Best and Embrace offer accident and illness insurance plans with an optional wellness coverage add-on. While both companies offer accident-only plans, Embrace only offers the coverage to pets who don’t qualify for traditional accident and illness coverage. Pets Best has no upper age limits for its policies.

Pets Best offers three levels of coverage and allows you to customize your deductible and reimbursement percentage. You can also choose from several annual limits, including an unlimited option. Embrace charges an additional premium to cover exam fees and prescription medications, but the company offers a similar array of customization options and an unlimited plan.

Both companies offer comprehensive accident and illness plans covering injuries, illnesses, and chronic conditions, including commonly-excluded conditions and treatments, such as:[1] [2]

Hereditary and congenital conditions

Alternative therapies such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and rehabilitative care

Euthanasia

Both companies cover dental illness, but Embrace covers only up to $1,000 per year. Embrace covers preventable conditions and parasites, while Pets Best excludes those conditions.

The comparison chart below shows some of the other features of each company.

Feature Pets Best Embrace Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 pet helpline Yes Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Both Embrace and Pets Best insurance policies come with these exclusions:

Incurable pre-existing conditions (curable conditions may be covered after set waiting periods)

Cosmetic and elective procedures

Care related to breeding or pregnancy

Vitamins, supplements, and prescription food

Routine care (unless you purchase wellness coverage)

Pets Best also excludes coverage for parasites and preventable conditions.

Claims process

Both Pets Best and Embrace offer a quick and easy claims process, but Pets Best offers the unique benefit of direct vet payment at participating veterinarians. Pets Best pays your vet directly, so you don’t have to cover the cost while you’re waiting for reimbursement.[3] Both companies allow you to submit mobile claims or file claims online.

Embrace reports that most accident and illness claims take between 10 and 15 days to process, but it typically processes wellness rewards claims in five days or less.[4] Pets Best doesn’t provide an estimated timeline, but if your vet accepts direct payment, there’s no wait.

Customer reviews

Most policyholders are happy with Embrace and Pets Best, but some have concerns.

Embrace customers praise the friendly and helpful customer service representatives, and they find the claims process easy and relatively quick. But some customers complain of premium increases upon renewal, and others are displeased with how the company defines pre-existing conditions.

Pets Best customers are pleased with the coverage and affordable pricing and find the customer support team accessible and helpful. But some customers complain of long claims processing and reimbursement timelines. Others are dissatisfied with premium increases.

Pets Best has a Trustpilot rating of 4 out of 5 stars based on more than 5,500 customer reviews, while Embrace has a Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on more than 9,500 customer reviews. With the Better Business Bureau, Pets Best has an average customer rating of 3.1 out of 5 stars, while Embrace has an average rating of 1.2 out of 5. BBB reviews tend to skew negative for all companies.