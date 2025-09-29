Healthy Paws vs. Embrace: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Healthy Paws and Embrace compare

Healthy Paws and Embrace can both be great options for pet parents, but each company has advantages and drawbacks. See how each insurer fares in terms of cost, coverage options, and claims.

Cost of pet insurance

Healthy Paws pet insurance costs an average of $44 per month for dogs and $21 per month for cats, based on Insurify data. Embrace’s average pet insurance premium is about $39 per month for dogs and $27 per month for cats.

While Healthy Paws’ average premiums tend to be slightly lower than Embrace’s, your pet insurance cost depends on various factors. For example, your pet’s breed, age, and gender, as well as your location, coverage limits, and deductible options, all affect your rate.[4]

Coverages and plan features

Embrace offers three plans: accident only, accident and illness, and a wellness plan add-on that covers preventative care and vet exam fees. The Wellness Rewards plan has no deductible and lets you select your annual benefit amount ($300, $500, or $700). Since Healthy Paws offers only accident and illness coverage, there’s no option for coverage customization.

Like most pet insurance plans, Embrace and Healthy Paws have waiting periods. Embrace plans require a 14-day waiting period before illness coverage starts, but accident coverage begins on the policy’s effective date. In contrast, Healthy Paws has a 15-day waiting period before accident and illness coverage starts.

Embrace lets you choose a reimbursement percentage of 70%, 80%, or 90%. Healthy Paws will reimburse up to 90% of your vet bills.

The table below shows how Healthy Paws and Embrace compare in terms of other plan features.

Feature Healthy Paws Embrace Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes (with prior approval) No 24/7 pet helpline No Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support No No (live chat is available for the vet helpline)

Policy exclusions

Embrace and Healthy Paws both have upper age limits. With Embrace, the accident-only plan is the only option for dogs and cats older than 15. Healthy Paws enrolls pets up to age 14, although in New York, 5 years is the maximum enrollment age.

While Embrace covers behavioral treatment when a licensed veterinarian administers it, Healthy Paws excludes behavior therapy coverage.

Additionally, Embrace covers curable pre-existing conditions once your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for at least 12 months. Healthy Paws doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions under any circumstances.

Claims process

Both Embrace and Healthy Paws offer online and mobile claims reporting, but processing time for Embrace is much faster. Healthy Paws says it processes most claims within two days. On the other hand, once it has all the required information, Embrace takes 10 to 15 business days to process claims.

In terms of payment options, Healthy Paws offers direct vet pay, and Embrace doesn’t. To use this benefit, you need to request vet direct payment from Healthy Paws before your pet receives treatment, and your vet must agree to accept direct payments from insurers.

Something else to know about vet direct pay through Healthy Paws: Prior authorization doesn’t guarantee a claim will be covered. If Healthy Paws approves the direct payment but not the claim, you’ll have to pay the full amount out of pocket.

Customer reviews

Embrace has a Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars compared to Healthy Paws’ 3.7 out of 5 stars.

On Trustpilot, Embrace has mostly positive reviews, with customers praising the company’s customer service, friendly agents, and efficient claims-handling process. But Trustpilot reviews for Healthy Paws are mixed. Some customers mention denied claims and consistent rate increases that make the coverage unaffordable.

Although both companies have A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), customer reviews are overwhelmingly negative.

Embrace’s BBB reviews mostly cite denied claims. Several reviewers report that the company refused to reimburse for vet bills, claiming the pet’s condition was pre-existing. For Healthy Paws, complaints to the BBB about the company raising rates were numerous — especially for older pets.