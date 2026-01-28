5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Eugene, Oregon, is $1,284 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Eugene is prone to natural disasters like wildfires and windstorms, so having a comprehensive home insurance policy is important.
But to protect against risks like flooding and landslides, Eugene homeowners may need to supplement with other insurance policies. Here’s what you need to know about protecting your home in Eugene.
Foremost is the best insurer for high-value homes in Eugene.
American Family is the best insurance company for flood insurance.
Eugene homeowners pay significantly less for home insurance than the U.S. average of $2,544 per year.
Best home insurance companies in Eugene
Eugene homeowners have many reputable and solid insurance companies to choose from. The best home insurance company for you will depend on your situation, insurance needs, and budget. Here are Insurify’s top picks to help you get started.
Farmers: Best for smart homes
smart homesFarmers
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$86/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$149/mo
Farmers offers unique discounts for smart homes with connected devices and technology-enabled safety features. For example, you can earn a discount if your home has a plumbing leak detection and shutoff device, an automatic gas shutoff, or a remote monitoring security system.
Farmers also has discounts for green-certified homes and houses with disaster-proof windows, walls, and roofs.
Discounts for smart home features
Several available add-ons
Bundling discount of 10% or more
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Lower rates available from some competitors
Low J.D. Power property claims satisfaction rating
Grange Insurance Association: Best for comprehensive coverage
comprehensive coverageGrange
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|NR
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|NR
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$79/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$118/mo
Grange Insurance Association offers two levels of home insurance with unique policy features. The HomePak Plus policy includes full dwelling replacement cost coverage, water backup protection, up to $500 for refrigerated property coverage, and more.
The HomePak Premier plan includes everything in the Plus plan, as well as additional perils coverage for personal items, an extra 25% in extended replacement cost coverage, and a few other things.
Offers two home insurance policies with specialty coverage
Multiple offices in Eugene
HomePak coverage also available for manufactured homes
Must contact agent for quote
No advertised discounts
No online claims reporting
American Family: Best for flood insurance
flood insuranceAmerican Family
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.6/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$106/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$145/mo
American Family offers private inland flood insurance to homeowners in Eugene. This home insurance add-on can protect your dwelling, other structures, and personal property against damage from flash flooding. It can also help pay for temporary living expenses, debris removal after a flood, and the storage of items in an off-site storage unit. You can choose a flood insurance coverage limit between $10,000 and $100,000.
Inland flood coverage available as add-on
Many other available add-ons
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Slightly below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
More complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
App has low Google Play rating
Mutual of Enumclaw: Best for wildfire coverage
wildfire coverageMutual of Enumclaw
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|NR
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$78/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$107/mo
Mutual of Enumclaw home insurance customers get access to its Wildfire Program, which partners with Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS) to provide free property protection services. If a wildfire affects your home, the WDS can provide fire-mitigation services, priority protection when first responders aren’t available, and more.
Free wildfire protection program for home insurance policyholders
Below-average home insurance premiums in Eugene
Member’s Best home and auto bundle offers robust coverage for house and car
Quotes not available online
Can only buy a policy through a local agency
Financial strength rating is slightly lower than other top insurers
Foremost: Best for high-value homes
high-value homesForemost
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|5.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$157/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$245/mo
Foremost may be a good insurance company for high-value homes in Eugene. The company offers replacement cost coverage, extended replacement cost coverage, and guaranteed rebuild cost coverage, so you can rebuild your home to its prior condition without financial restraints.
You can also add a Coverage A Plus plan, where you’ll pay only the deductible if your home is destroyed in a total loss. Foremost insures a variety of home types, including secondary homes, seasonal homes, and older homes.
Multiple replacement cost coverage options to rebuild high-value homes
Several available discounts
Insurance for older homes, seasonal homes, and more
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Above-average premiums in Eugene
Poor J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Eugene to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Eugene?
The average home insurance premium in Eugene is $1,284 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling insurance and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. In addition to your location, some factors that can affect home insurance rates include the size and age of your home, policy limits, optional coverages, proximity to a fire station, and deductibles.[1]
Homeowners in Eugene pay roughly the same amount for insurance as the average Oregon homeowner. To compare, the statewide average home insurance premium in Oregon is $1,380 per year.
Find Affordable Oregon Home Insurance
Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies
Cheapest home insurance companies in Eugene
Insurance pricing in Eugene varies by insurance company. In the table below, you can see some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Eugene and the average premiums for several different policy limits.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Grange
|$588
|Oregon Mutual
|$648
|Travelers
|$696
|Farmers
|$720
|Mutual Of Enumclaw
|$732
|USAA
|$744
|Nationwide
|$804
|Capital Insurance Group
|$804
|Unitrin
|$840
|State Farm
|$876
|American Family
|$948
|Allied
|$984
|Allstate
|$1,044
|Foremost
|$1,104
|Encompass
|$1,296
|COUNTRY Financial
|$1,584
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|USAA
|$888
|Mutual Of Enumclaw
|$936
|Grange
|$948
|Oregon Mutual
|$972
|Capital Insurance Group
|$972
|Travelers
|$1,020
|Farmers
|$1,032
|State Farm
|$1,104
|Unitrin
|$1,116
|Nationwide
|$1,140
|American Family
|$1,272
|Allied
|$1,320
|Allstate
|$1,332
|Encompass
|$1,764
|Foremost
|$1,884
|COUNTRY Financial
|$2,196
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|USAA
|$1,164
|Mutual Of Enumclaw
|$1,284
|Capital Insurance Group
|$1,392
|Grange
|$1,416
|Oregon Mutual
|$1,440
|State Farm
|$1,440
|Unitrin
|$1,584
|Travelers
|$1,716
|American Family
|$1,740
|Nationwide
|$1,764
|Farmers
|$1,788
|Allstate
|$1,956
|Allied
|$2,112
|Encompass
|$2,640
|Foremost
|$2,940
|COUNTRY Financial
|$3,348
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|USAA
|$1,452
|Mutual Of Enumclaw
|$1,680
|Capital Insurance Group
|$1,836
|State Farm
|$1,848
|Grange
|$2,124
|Oregon Mutual
|$2,208
|Allstate
|$2,220
|Unitrin
|$2,304
|American Family
|$2,316
|Travelers
|$2,532
|Farmers
|$2,592
|Nationwide
|$2,604
|Encompass
|$3,804
|Allied
|$3,936
|COUNTRY Financial
|$4,728
|Foremost
|$6,132
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Eugene?
If you own a home in Eugene, Oregon, it’s important to have enough home insurance coverage. Here’s how to estimate the right amount of coverage for each component of your policy:[2]
Dwelling coverage
You should have enough dwelling insurance to rebuild your home to its previous condition after a covered loss. Keep in mind that replacement cost may not be the same as your home’s fair market value or purchase price. To get an idea of how much dwelling insurance you should have, multiply your home’s total square footage by the local building cost per square foot.
Personal property coverage
Most home insurance policies cover your personal items at 50% to 70% of your dwelling insurance limit. Your policy limit should cover the cost of replacing all the items you own, like clothing, furniture, small appliances, electronics, and decor, in the event of a total loss. If you keep valuables at home, like fine art or jewelry, you might need to add a separate endorsement to get adequate coverage for those belongings.
Liability coverage
It’s common for home insurance policies to include at least $100,000 in liability insurance, but you might need higher limits. Your liability insurance policy limit should be enough to cover your personal assets, like real estate and money in retirement accounts, that could be at risk if someone sues you.
Additional living expenses coverage
An additional living expenses coverage limit is often around 20% of your dwelling insurance limit. But you can raise your coverage limit for temporary living expenses if you want more financial protection. The higher your coverage limit, the more expensive your premium will be.
What to know about home insurance in Eugene, Oregon
Homeowners in Eugene face unique risks. To protect your home, you need the right types of home insurance. Here are some important things to know about home insurance in Eugene and when you might need supplemental coverage:
Wildfires: Between 2013 and 2022, Oregon saw an average of 1,025 wildfires per year. Fires are most common during the drier months of the summer and fall. Standard homeowners insurance policies cover damage to your home and personal belongings caused by wildfires. But in the event of a total loss, it’s important to have enough coverage to rebuild your home and replace all the contents.[3]
Flooding: Eugene is no stranger to major flooding. Floods often result from heavy rainfall and snowmelt in December and January. Homeowners insurance policies rarely cover flooding, even when it’s caused by a natural disaster, like a hurricane. If you want coverage for floods, you can purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private flood insurer.[4]
Earthquakes: Researchers predict that Oregon could experience a 7.1+ magnitude earthquake within the next 50 years. Because home insurance typically excludes earthquakes, many Eugene homeowners can benefit from purchasing earthquake insurance. You can get earthquake insurance as a stand-alone policy or an endorsement on your home insurance policy.[5]
Compare Eugene Home Insurance Quotes
Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Oregon
The average cost of home insurance in Oregon differs by city. The ZIP code within a city can also yield different home insurance quotes. For example, if you live in a ZIP code several miles away from the nearest fire station or one that has a higher risk of wildfires, your home insurance premium could be more expensive.
The table below shows the average annual home insurance premiums in various cities in Oregon.
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Portland
|$1,236
|Salem
|$1,272
|Eugene
|$1,284
Eugene homeowners insurance FAQs
Eugene homeowners can benefit from having comprehensive home insurance. Here’s some additional information that can be helpful as you shop for insurance policies and compare quotes.
How much is home insurance in Eugene?
The average monthly cost of home insurance in Eugene is about $107 per month for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data. If you want supplemental insurance products, like flood insurance or earthquake insurance, those policies will likely affect your total home insurance costs.
Which company has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Eugene?
The cheapest home insurance company in Eugene is $USAA, with an average premium of $74 per month. To find the cheapest insurer for your situation, it’s a good idea to compare multiple quotes.
What’s the best home insurance company in Eugene?
Some of the top home insurance companies in Eugene are Farmers, American Family, and Mutual of Enumclaw. But the best home insurance company in Eugene is different for every property owner. The right insurer will provide the coverage you want at the most affordable price for your situation.
Is home insurance high in Eugene?
No. Compared to the national average and other Oregon cities, Eugene homeowners pay low premiums. The average U.S. homeowner pays $2,544 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling insurance. Eugene’s average premiums are much lower, at $1,284.
How does your credit score affect home insurance?
Home insurance companies can use your credit history to determine your likelihood of filing claims. In general, homeowners with excellent credit pay lower premiums because insurers believe they’re less likely to file a claim.[6]
How do you choose the right amount of coverage?
To choose your insurance coverage limit, calculate the cost of replacing your home and personal items after a total loss. Your dwelling coverage limit should cover the full cost of rebuilding your home to its previous condition, and your personal property coverage limit should cover the total value of your belongings. You should have enough liability insurance to cover your personal assets in case someone sues you.
In general, use the 80% rule. You need enough coverage to cover 80% of the replacement costs.
What optional coverages should you consider in Eugene?
Eugene homeowners should consider getting flood insurance and earthquake insurance. Oregon is prone to these disasters, but home insurance doesn’t normally cover them. If you keep valuable items at home, you might also benefit from a scheduled personal property insurance endorsement.
Sources
- Department of Financial Services. "Homeowners Insurance: Understanding What Affects the Cost of Insurance."
- III. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
- Oregon.gov. "Oregon's Natural Hazards."
- Eugene.gov. "Flood Hazards in Our Area."
- Oregon Department of Emergency Management. "Cascadia Subduction Zone."
- III. "Background on: Insurance scoring."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.