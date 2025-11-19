What to know about home insurance in Albany, NY

Albany is the second-oldest chartered city in the U.S. and home to many historic neighborhoods filled with century-old houses. These homes offer plenty of charm, but they can drive up insurance premiums due to higher property values. Older structures may also require specialized materials or code updates if damaged, which can increase replacement costs.

Winter is another concern for Albany homeowners. The city receives an average of nearly 60 inches of snow each year, with freezing temperatures that can lead to burst pipes, roof collapses, and ice dams.

Most homeowners insurance policy types cover these perils. But following basic home maintenance tips, like keeping the heat on in your home and clearing your gutters, can prevent denied claims.

Flooding may also be a consideration in Albany, especially for properties near the Hudson River, which FEMA identifies as a higher-risk area. As climate change causes more heavy rainfalls, the Albany County Department of Climate and Health warns of a greater risk of flooding in the future.

Since homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, you may want to consider a separate flood policy.[7] You can purchase this coverage through the NFIP or from some private insurers.

Find Home Insurance in Albany, New York Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes Enter your ZIP code Compare Quotes Now Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 7,669+ reviews 4.8/5

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in New York

Home insurance premiums can vary between New York cities and even different ZIP codes. Rates often reflect local risks. For example, homes in areas with higher crime rates may cost more to insure, while a neighborhood close to a fire station may have lower rates.

The table below lists the average cost of home insurance in several other New York cities: