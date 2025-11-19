Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Table of contents
Known for its historic architecture and deep Dutch roots, Albany is one of the more affordable cities in New York.[1]
Homeowners in Albany pay an average of $1,164 per year, or $97 per month, for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible — less than both the state and national averages.
But since the area has a moderate risk of flooding and experiences harsh winters and heavy snowfall, it’s crucial to compare home insurance companies to ensure your Albany home has adequate coverage.
Albany’s annual snowfall averaged 59 inches over a recent 30-year period.
Nearly half of the homes in Albany are at least 75 years old.
Some Albany homes along the Hudson River are within Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood zones.
Best home insurance companies in Albany
Many quality insurance companies serve homeowners in Albany, and the right one for you depends on your situation and needs. We looked at multiple companies and compared coverage options, rates, discounts, and customer service ratings to find some of the best homeowners insurance companies in Albany.
Allstate: Best for older homes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$99/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$148/mo
Almost half of Albany’s homes were built before 1950. Older homes have unique risks, like outdated electrical and plumbing systems and higher rebuilding costs.
Allstate offers several optional coverages that are ideal for older houses. For example, building code coverage helps pay for upgrades to meet current construction codes after a covered loss. Allstate also offers water backup coverage to cover losses from backed-up drains or sump pump failures.
Optional endorsements ideal for older houses
Various available discounts
Claim RateGuard prevents premium increase after claim
Older homes may have higher premiums
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Multiple complaints on Trustpilot about customer service and claims handling
State Farm: Best for winter weather
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$92/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$166/mo
Because of Albany’s long, snowy winters, homeowners need to watch out for burst pipes and roof damage due to heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures. State Farm has a strong track record with cold-weather claims. In fact, the company paid out more than $806 million for frozen pipes and water damage claims nationwide in a single year.
Along with its strong financial strength, the company has several agents located in Albany who can assist you with the claims process. You can also file a claim online or through State Farm’s mobile app.
Affordable premiums
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Highly rated mobile app for policy management
Mixed customer ratings
Fewer discounts than some competitors
May increase premiums after a claim
NYCM: Best for budget-conscious homeowners
Although the cost of living in Albany is lower than in other New York cities, home insurance premiums can still add up. NYCM Insurance, a regional insurer based in Edmeston, offers some of the state’s lowest average home insurance rates.
Although the company has a limited online presence, it’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited and has an A+ rating. Several online reviews express satisfaction with NYCM, but those reviews are dated. More recent reviews report poor experiences with customer service and the claims process.
Affordable premiums with several available discounts
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
24/7 customer service
Poor customer reviews
Fewer policy offerings than larger insurers
Mobile app has fewer reviews and lower ratings than competitors
Travelers: Best for homes in flood-prone areas
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$61/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$103/mo
While Albany’s overall flood risk is moderate, properties near the Hudson River may be more vulnerable.[2] Travelers can help protect homeowners against flooding through its partnership with Neptune Flood, a private alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Neptune Flood has several policy offerings, including coverage for temporary living expenses, basement contents, pool repair, and more. If you don’t qualify for Neptune Flood insurance, Travelers’ InsuraMatch can help you find a policy through the NFIP or another insurer.
Access to private and NFIP flood insurance
Optional policy add-ons for additional flood protection
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Neptune Flood won’t cover homes with more than one prior flood loss
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Chubb: Best for high-value homes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$120/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$196/mo
Albany’s historic districts, such as Center Square, feature high-value, architecturally unique homes that would be expensive to rebuild. Chubb specializes in protecting these properties with extended replacement cost coverage. This coverage pays to rebuild your home to its original condition — even if costs exceed your policy limits.
The company also covers code-required upgrades after a covered loss, and its HomeScan inspections can detect hidden issues like leaks or faulty wiring. Homeowners with older, high-value homes in need of updates may benefit from these two features.
Specialized insurance packages for high-value homes
One of the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Choice to rebuild or take a cash settlement after a total loss
Higher average premiums than those of other insurance companies
Fewer and less accessible discounts than some competitors
May provide more features than needed for average-value homes
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Albany to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Albany?
A home insurance policy in Albany for $300,000 in dwelling coverage can range in cost between $1,253 per year with a $500 deductible and $1,139 per year with a $1,000 deductible.
Several factors affect your rate, including:[3]
Location
Home value
Property age and condition
Claims and insurance history
Coverage limits
Deductibles
Your credit history
Albany’s average annual home insurance costs are slightly less than the state average of $1,248 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Albany
Insurance rates can vary widely, even between ZIP codes. The easiest way to find the cheapest home insurance companies is to compare quotes from several insurers.
The following home insurers are among the most affordable in Albany based on Insurify data:
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Travelers
|$516
|Preferred Mutual
|$528
|Sterling Insurance
|$588
|State Farm
|$720
|Unitrin
|$744
|Allstate
|$780
|National General
|$840
|Chubb
|$972
|Nationwide
|$1,032
|Hanover
|$1,080
|Encompass
|$1,188
|AIG
|$1,260
|Farmers
|$1,740
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Travelers
|$1,236
|Preferred Mutual
|$1,284
|Sterling Insurance
|$1,452
|Unitrin
|$1,608
|Allstate
|$1,776
|State Farm
|$1,992
|Encompass
|$2,196
|Nationwide
|$2,340
|Chubb
|$2,352
|National General
|$2,472
|AIG
|$2,544
|Hanover
|$2,700
|Farmers
|$4,032
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Travelers
|$1,980
|Preferred Mutual
|$2,004
|Sterling Insurance
|$2,076
|Allstate
|$2,220
|Unitrin
|$2,412
|Encompass
|$2,940
|State Farm
|$3,144
|Chubb
|$3,468
|Nationwide
|$3,492
|AIG
|$3,564
|National General
|$3,780
|Hanover
|$3,792
|Farmers
|$5,520
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Albany?
To determine how much coverage you need, check what a standard home insurance policy covers. In Albany — where aging homes, freezing temperatures, and windstorms are common — it’s important to ensure your policy fully protects your home’s structure, your belongings, and your liability.
Dwelling coverage: Your dwelling coverage amount should equal your home’s full replacement cost, or what it would cost to rebuild completely.[4] Many of Albany’s homes are at least 75 years old, which means they may include materials or architectural details that are expensive to reproduce. Some insurers may limit replacement cost coverage unless the home is well-maintained.[5]
Personal property coverage: Personal property coverage typically ranges from 50% to 70% of your policy’s dwelling limit, covering belongings like your furniture, clothes, and electronics. Creating a home inventory — especially for high-value items like antiques or jewelry — can help you determine if you need additional protection.
Liability coverage: Personal liability insurance helps cover medical bills and legal expenses if someone gets hurt in your home or you damage someone’s property. Policies typically include a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage, but insurance experts often recommend higher limits to better protect your assets.[6]
Additional living expenses coverage: Loss of use coverage pays for temporary living expenses, like hotel stays or meals, if your home becomes uninhabitable after a covered event. Discuss your policy options with a licensed insurance agent to ensure you have enough coverage.
What to know about home insurance in Albany, NY
Albany is the second-oldest chartered city in the U.S. and home to many historic neighborhoods filled with century-old houses. These homes offer plenty of charm, but they can drive up insurance premiums due to higher property values. Older structures may also require specialized materials or code updates if damaged, which can increase replacement costs.
Winter is another concern for Albany homeowners. The city receives an average of nearly 60 inches of snow each year, with freezing temperatures that can lead to burst pipes, roof collapses, and ice dams.
Most homeowners insurance policy types cover these perils. But following basic home maintenance tips, like keeping the heat on in your home and clearing your gutters, can prevent denied claims.
Flooding may also be a consideration in Albany, especially for properties near the Hudson River, which FEMA identifies as a higher-risk area. As climate change causes more heavy rainfalls, the Albany County Department of Climate and Health warns of a greater risk of flooding in the future.
Since homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, you may want to consider a separate flood policy.[7] You can purchase this coverage through the NFIP or from some private insurers.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in New York
Home insurance premiums can vary between New York cities and even different ZIP codes. Rates often reflect local risks. For example, homes in areas with higher crime rates may cost more to insure, while a neighborhood close to a fire station may have lower rates.
The table below lists the average cost of home insurance in several other New York cities:
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Rochester
|$1,044
|Syracuse
|$1,080
|Buffalo
|$1,152
|Albany
|$1,164
|Kiryas Joel
|$1,200
|New York
|$1,968
Albany homeowners insurance FAQs
The answers below to frequently asked questions can provide additional information about homeowners insurance in Albany, NY.
Home insurance in Albany costs an average of $97 per month for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible, Insurify data shows. Your rate may be higher if you need additional coverage, like flood insurance or building-code protection for an older home.
Premiums depend on a number of factors, including location and coverage preferences, but Travelers offers the cheapest homeowners insurance rates in Albany.
The best home insurance company depends on your insurance needs. But based on what many homeowners in Albany may need, some of the top homeowners insurance companies in Albany include Allstate, State Farm, NYCM, Travelers, and Chubb.
Yes. Your credit history can affect your home insurance premiums. Having a good credit history typically results in a higher credit-based insurance score, which can mean lower insurance premiums.
In Albany, the average homeowners insurance premium for a policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $1,872 per year. Your particular rate depends on your location, your home’s features, and your coverage preferences.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
