Table of contents
Home insurance in Peoria costs an average of $2,244 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Though Illinois is prone to flooding and tornadoes, Peoria still has relatively affordable rates.[1] That said, the increased risk of severe weather makes having robust coverage important.
The good news is that coverage options in the Prairie State are extensive, and you have plenty of solid insurers to choose from.
Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Peoria.
Peoria homeowners who select a $500 deductible pay an average of $2,469 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.
Since Peoria properties have minor wind and flood risks, homeowners may want to consider low-risk private flood insurance.
Allstate is the cheapest home insurer in Peoria, with an average annual cost of $2,244 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
Best home insurance companies in Peoria
Peoria homeowners have a wide variety of strong home insurance options, including Encompass, USAA, and Chubb. As you compare quotes and shop for coverage, consider your personal priorities. The best home insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and other factors.
The following insurance companies in Peoria are the top choices for different categories.
Encompass: Best for expensive homes
expensive homesEncompass
|NR
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$273/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$356/mo
Encompass stands out with three easy-to-understand coverage packages: Elite, Deluxe, and Special. The more expensive coverages include enhanced replacement cost coverage, extended limits to 200% of your home’s value, and increased building costs. It’s a solid choice if you have an expensive home and want comprehensive coverage.
The biggest downside is the company’s lack of digital tools. You can’t file a claim online, and you must work with an agent to request a quote.
Three simplified coverage tiers
High coverage limits and building costs
Enhanced replacement cost coverage
Can’t file a claim online
Quotes not available online
Higher rates than some competitors
USAA: Best for the military community
|IQ Score
|8/10
|A.M. Best
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$103/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$137/mo
With a thriving veteran population, Illinois is a hub for former military members.[2] It makes USAA one of the best insurance companies for homeowners in Peoria. Coverage is affordable, and USAA includes replacement cost coverage in every policy — a perk that most other insurers don’t offer.
Membership requirements are strict, though. You need a personal or familial connection to the military.
Low rates
Includes replacement cost coverage
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Strict membership requirements
Difficult to customize coverage
Few discounts
Westfield: Best for affordable rates
affordable ratesWestfield
|IQ Score
|NR
|A.M. Best
|NR
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$120/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$149/mo
Westfield has some of the lowest home insurance rates in Illinois. Peoria homeowners can take advantage of affordable pricing and the expertise of knowledgeable local agents. You can also simplify coverage and get extra discounts when you combine home and auto insurance with Westfield’s WesPak coverage.
The online account features are robust, but you won’t find a digital app for filing claims. It also has limited additional endorsements.
Low rates
Helpful local agents
Combined home and auto package
Quotes not available online
Limited digital tools
Fewer coverage options than some insurers
Chubb: Best for customer experience
|IQ Score
|7.8/10
|A.M. Best
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$134/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$206/mo
Chubb earned the second-highest spot for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, making it an excellent choice if you value a positive customer experience.[3]
The company standardizes coverage that most other insurers charge extra to include, like replacement cost coverage. Plus, you can use Chubb's complimentary services for risk solutions or cybersecurity to safeguard your home. But Chubb’s rates are higher than those of many other insurers, and the lack of local agents in Peoria might be a dealbreaker for some homeowners.
Second-highest customer satisfaction rating
Comprehensive coverage
Free preventative services
Higher rates than other insurers
No local agents
Must meet eligibility requirements
Travelers: Best for private flood insurance
|IQ Score
|7.8/10
|A.M. Best
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$113/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$173/mo
Travelers partners with Neptune Flood to offer private flood insurance. It’s an affordable insurer for Peoria homeowners because most homes in the area are low risk. Travelers offers below-average rates as well as discounts, making it a solid pick if you want to stick to a budget.
That said, Travelers has a below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power.
Private flood insurance
Cheap rates
Unique discounts
Low J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Poorly rated mobile app
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Peoria to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Peoria?
The average annual cost of home insurance in Peoria is $2,244 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. Your costs may be higher or lower depending on your ZIP code, home’s square footage, credit history, home security features, and other factors.
For comparison, the national average cost of home insurance is $2,511 per year, and the statewide average in Illinois is $2,427 per year.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Peoria
The following companies have some of the cheapest average home insurance rates in Peoria. Here are some of the top insurers to consider for affordable coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Farmers
|$756
|Allstate
|$864
|Travelers
|$1,008
|USAA
|$1,008
|Westfield
|$1,188
|Chubb
|$1,200
|State Farm
|$1,356
|Foremost
|$1,536
|American Family
|$1,548
|Auto-Owners
|$1,656
|Erie
|$1,896
|Encompass
|$2,592
|COUNTRY Financial
|$2,640
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$1,080
|USAA
|$1,644
|Farmers
|$1,656
|Westfield
|$1,788
|Travelers
|$2,076
|State Farm
|$2,292
|Chubb
|$2,472
|Auto-Owners
|$3,240
|Foremost
|$3,744
|Erie
|$3,828
|American Family
|$3,876
|Encompass
|$4,272
|COUNTRY Financial
|$5,316
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$1,344
|USAA
|$2,052
|Farmers
|$2,364
|Westfield
|$2,496
|State Farm
|$2,868
|Travelers
|$2,952
|Chubb
|$3,624
|Auto-Owners
|$4,620
|Erie
|$5,364
|American Family
|$5,412
|Encompass
|$5,520
|Foremost
|$5,628
|COUNTRY Financial
|$7,860
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Peoria?
Calculating how much home insurance you need isn’t a perfect science. But considering each coverage type and its costs can help you get as close as possible to estimating the right amount of coverage for you.
Here’s a look at what home insurance covers.
Dwelling coverage
Dwelling insurance covers the structure of your home. To determine how much coverage you need, start by calculating the cost of replacing your home’s structure. You can do this by multiplying the total square footage of your home by the per-square-foot building costs in your area.
Other structures
Other structures coverage protects detached structures, such as garages and gazebos. Make sure you factor in the cost of replacing any of your structures.
Personal belongings
Personal property insurance covers the items in your home, including furniture, clothes, and equipment. It usually also includes coverage for plants and trees. Create a home inventory, adding up the value of all your possessions, to decide the amount of coverage you need.
Liability
Liability insurance protects you from any damage or injury that other people experience at your home, including injuries from your pets. The typical starting liability coverage amount is $100,000, but you may want as much as $300,000 to $500,000 in liability coverage.
Loss of use
You can use loss of use coverage to help pay for housing and food when you can’t live in your home due to a covered event.[4]
It’s also a good idea to consider the different types of home insurance coverage, including levels, actual cash value, replacement cost, and guaranteed/extended replacement cost. Higher levels of coverage cost more but might be worth the expense.[5]
What to know about home insurance in Peoria, IL
Homes in Peoria are relatively affordable, especially compared to the national average. But home insurance costs aren’t much lower, due to severe weather in the area.
Floods are responsible for more than 90% of natural disasters in the area, and the state government recommends flood insurance for homeowners in Illinois. You have to purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. It’s an extra monthly expense, but it pays for itself if you ever need to file a claim, since flood claims can easily surpass $100,000.[6]
It’s also worth asking your insurance company about coverage for named storms. Some insurers have separate wind and hail deductibles, which usually cost 1% to 5% of your policy. Even though it’s not an up-front monthly expense, it’s something to plan for if you need to file a claim.[7]
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Illinois
Your location significantly affects home insurance costs, even within the same state and city. For example, people in a different Illinois city may pay more due to a higher history of theft or being located further away from emergency services, like fire stations.
Here’s how Peoria’s average home insurance rates compare to the rest of the state. The average premiums below reflect costs for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
City
Average Annual Premium
|Rockford
|$2,004
|Springfield
|$2,052
|Peoria
|$2,064
|Chicago
|$2,472
Peoria homeowners insurance FAQs
The answers to these common questions about homeowners insurance can help you navigate coverage options in Peoria, Illinois.
Home insurance in Peoria costs an average of $2,244 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For coverage with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost is $2,469. If you purchase an additional flood insurance policy, you’ll pay more each month for coverage.
Allstate is the cheapest homeowners insurance in Peoria. A policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs an average of $79 per month.
Westfield, Chubb, and USAA are a few of our top picks for home insurance companies in Peoria. But the best home insurance company for you depends on your priorities and coverage needs. Comparing quotes can help you find the right coverage.
The 80% rule is a guideline for determining the right amount of insurance coverage for your home. It states that your policy should cover at least 80% of the replacement cost of your home in order for an insurer to fully pay out on a claim.
The average annual cost of home insurance for a policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $3,844 in the U.S., $3,549 in Illinois, and $3,262 in Peoria. The exact price you’ll pay depends on your location, coverage, credit history, and other factors.
Yes. Your credit history can affect the cost of home insurance in Illinois because insurers in most states can consider your credit-based insurance score when setting rates. You may pay more for home insurance if you have a poor credit history.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
