Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Whenever you drive, you’re engaging in some level of risk. It’s ideal to have a driving record without any incidents, but sometimes, one second can change everything.

If you look over at a text on your phone, you could get into an at-fault accident. You might think you’re not driving that fast, not realizing that you’re going above the limit, and get a speeding ticket.

Also, whether legal or illegal substances, driving under the influence can affect your cognition and driving ability, possibly leading to a DUI conviction.

In San Marcos, drivers with an incident on their motor vehicle records pay an average of $158 per month for liability car insurance and $324 for full coverage. For comparison, drivers with a clean record in San Marcos pay $115 per month for liability and $236 for full-coverage insurance.

Here’s how each type of driving incident can affect your insurance premiums in San Marcos.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

One of the ways drivers stay safe on the road is by following the rules. That means turning on your blinkers when making a turn or changing lanes and adhering to the posted speed limit. When you deviate from the rules, it can put others at risk. Speeding or driving too fast can mean shorter reaction times and can increase the risk of an accident.

If you get pulled over because of speeding, you may get a ticket and a fine. What you pay generally depends on your speed relative to the limit. But that’s just the start of what you’ll pay, as you may end up paying more for car insurance coverage as well.

San Marcos drivers with a speeding ticket in their history pay an average of $164 per month for liability-only insurance. If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket in San Marcos, here’s where to find the cheapest liability car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

A total of 244,092 people were injured in car accidents in Texas in 2022, with accidents occurring every 57 seconds, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.[5] An at-fault accident may lead to car damage, injury, and even death — as well as higher car insurance rates.

Having an at-fault accident on your record typically affects rates for a few years. During this time, San Marcos drivers with an at-fault accident pay a monthly average of $174 for liability-only coverage.

To find the most competitive insurance coverage after an at-fault accident, here are some of the top insurers in San Marcos for liability insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

In Texas, driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) can result in fines, jail time, and a suspended license. The severity will depend on the offense and whether it’s your first time or you have multiple convictions.[6]

After getting a DUI/DWI, car insurance rates spike. Driving while on any substances is a major risk for the driver, any passengers, and others on the road. This added risk may lead to car insurance coverage that’s twice as expensive as rates with a clean record. Some insurers may even cancel your existing coverage or refuse to insure you altogether.

In San Marcos, drivers with a DUI conviction pay a monthly average of $197 for state-minimum coverage. If you have a DUI in Texas, you can find the cheapest monthly liability insurance quotes from the following insurers.