Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in San Marcos, Texas, pay an average of $115 per month for liability-only insurance and $236 per month for full-coverage policies.
Nestled between San Antonio and Austin, San Marcos has an estimated population of about 70,000 and lower crime rates than larger Texas cities. This may explain why San Marcos car insurance rates are marginally more affordable than the statewide averages of $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance.
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, you should compare quotes and coverage options from multiple auto insurers. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best auto coverage in San Marcos for your insurance needs.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest liability insurance in San Marcos.
Drivers in San Marcos pay slightly higher car insurance rates than the national average rates of $104 for liability only and $213 for full coverage.
San Marcos drivers pay a yearly average of $2,827 for full-coverage insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in San Marcos
The type of policy you get will vary by company and depend on your needs. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, here are three of the top San Marcos car insurance companies offering affordable coverage options.
Start your search below, but check out several different companies to find a good deal that matches what you’re looking for. The quotes provided below reflect statewide average rates in Texas.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Teen drivers
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Liability-only coverage
Allstate
4.2
$90
$54
Full coverage
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$37/mo
Full Coverage
$61/mo
State Farm is an insurer with a long history, with low rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance, plus special discounts for teen drivers.
Ventajas
Multiple teen driver discounts
Insurance agents available to help
Contras
Agents can only sell State Farm policies
Low customer review ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$67/mo
GEICO is an affordable insurance company with low rates for liability insurance in San Marcos. It also offers multiple discounts for increased savings.
Ventajas
Safety discounts available
Bundling options to save more
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$86/mo
Allstate has affordable full-coverage options in San Marcos and add-ons like roadside assistance coverage.
Ventajas
Roadside coverage available
Pay-per-mile option available
Contras
Complaints about claims process on Trustpilot
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos
If you’re looking for coverage that fits your budget, here are some tips for getting the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos:
Maintain a good driving record. A number of factors determine car insurance rates, but your driving history is one of the most important. To get low rates, avoid speeding, driving under the influence, and distracted driving.
Compare multiple options. Review car insurance coverage from several companies and compare different rates, pros and cons, and available discounts.
Bundle insurance. You may qualify for lower rates if you bundle your auto insurance with another insurance policy from the same company, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance. Look into what other insurance products your company offers.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in San Marcos
Liability quotes start at $37 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Marcos: State Farm
Texas requires all drivers to carry liability coverage, and you must meet certain minimum levels of coverage. This type of insurance pays for expenses incurred by another party in an accident you cause. The main drawback is that liability insurance doesn’t protect you as the driver or your property if you’re responsible for an accident.[1]
On average, liability-only coverage in San Marcos costs $115 per month. The following table illustrates the range of monthly quotes from different insurers offering liability insurance in the city.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
37
GEICO
40
Hugo
51
Mile Auto
51
Allstate
52
USAA
66
Safeco
77
Nationwide
87
Mercury
90
Midvale Home & Auto
93
Progressive
93
Dairyland
99
Clearcover
101
Chubb
112
National General
116
Liberty Mutual
120
Elephant
121
Commonwealth Casualty
125
Direct Auto
127
21st Century
129
The General
141
GAINSCO
143
Bristol West
156
State Auto
167
AssuranceAmerica
174
Infinity
181
Foremost
207
Hallmark
218
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Marcos: State Farm
Texas drivers must have liability insurance. But that only covers the minimum, and drivers who want coverage for a range of incidents should consider full-coverage car insurance. That means in addition to getting the mandated liability coverage, you secure comprehensive and collision coverages.
Getting full coverage can offer protection if you’re in an accident or your vehicle is damaged from another event. The average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy in San Marcos is $236.
The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Marcos.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
61
GEICO
67
Allstate
86
Mile Auto
101
USAA
109
Clearcover
134
Hugo
138
Mercury
143
Travelers
153
Nationwide
156
Midvale Home & Auto
165
Progressive
165
Safeco
165
Chubb
186
Elephant
198
21st Century
214
AssuranceAmerica
226
Liberty Mutual
245
Direct Auto
251
Dairyland
252
National General
255
Infinity
276
The General
284
Bristol West
295
State Auto
307
GAINSCO
309
Commonwealth Casualty
321
Foremost
415
Hallmark
432
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas drivers must obtain minimum levels of liability insurance, including bodily injury and property damage coverage.[2] The levels required are outlined below, but you may also consider getting higher levels of coverage.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Texas is an at-fault state and requires drivers to pay for damage and injuries they cause.[3] If you want to protect yourself, you can consider getting other types of coverage:
Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle from non-collision events, including vandalism, flood, theft, and more.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage offers protection to help cover gaps if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who’s not insured or who doesn’t have sufficient insurance coverage to pay for your damages and injuries. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP coverage pays for your medical expenses and covers lost wages. This is included in Texas auto policies unless you decline it in writing.
Good to Know
As part of getting car insurance, Texas state law requires insurance companies to provide you with a Consumer Bill of Rights.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Whenever you drive, you’re engaging in some level of risk. It’s ideal to have a driving record without any incidents, but sometimes, one second can change everything.
If you look over at a text on your phone, you could get into an at-fault accident. You might think you’re not driving that fast, not realizing that you’re going above the limit, and get a speeding ticket.
Also, whether legal or illegal substances, driving under the influence can affect your cognition and driving ability, possibly leading to a DUI conviction.
In San Marcos, drivers with an incident on their motor vehicle records pay an average of $158 per month for liability car insurance and $324 for full coverage. For comparison, drivers with a clean record in San Marcos pay $115 per month for liability and $236 for full-coverage insurance.
Here’s how each type of driving incident can affect your insurance premiums in San Marcos.
Compare Car Insurance Rates in San Marcos
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
One of the ways drivers stay safe on the road is by following the rules. That means turning on your blinkers when making a turn or changing lanes and adhering to the posted speed limit. When you deviate from the rules, it can put others at risk. Speeding or driving too fast can mean shorter reaction times and can increase the risk of an accident.
If you get pulled over because of speeding, you may get a ticket and a fine. What you pay generally depends on your speed relative to the limit. But that’s just the start of what you’ll pay, as you may end up paying more for car insurance coverage as well.
San Marcos drivers with a speeding ticket in their history pay an average of $164 per month for liability-only insurance. If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket in San Marcos, here’s where to find the cheapest liability car insurance.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
37
47
GEICO
40
51
Hugo
51
72
Mile Auto
51
73
Allstate
52
67
USAA
66
85
Safeco
77
107
Nationwide
87
113
Mercury
90
133
Progressive
93
124
Dairyland
99
131
Clearcover
101
140
Chubb
112
146
National General
116
150
Liberty Mutual
120
166
Elephant
121
157
Commonwealth Casualty
125
156
Direct Auto
127
168
21st Century
129
172
The General
141
188
GAINSCO
143
179
Bristol West
156
204
AssuranceAmerica
174
238
Infinity
181
239
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
A total of 244,092 people were injured in car accidents in Texas in 2022, with accidents occurring every 57 seconds, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.[5] An at-fault accident may lead to car damage, injury, and even death — as well as higher car insurance rates.
Having an at-fault accident on your record typically affects rates for a few years. During this time, San Marcos drivers with an at-fault accident pay a monthly average of $174 for liability-only coverage.
To find the most competitive insurance coverage after an at-fault accident, here are some of the top insurers in San Marcos for liability insurance.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
37
50
GEICO
40
55
Hugo
51
70
Mile Auto
51
78
Allstate
52
71
USAA
66
91
Safeco
77
115
Nationwide
87
120
Mercury
90
141
Progressive
93
132
Dairyland
99
139
Clearcover
101
164
Chubb
112
155
National General
116
162
Liberty Mutual
120
176
Elephant
121
168
Commonwealth Casualty
125
173
Direct Auto
127
180
21st Century
129
183
The General
141
200
GAINSCO
143
193
Bristol West
156
214
AssuranceAmerica
174
249
Infinity
181
238
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
In Texas, driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) can result in fines, jail time, and a suspended license. The severity will depend on the offense and whether it’s your first time or you have multiple convictions.[6]
After getting a DUI/DWI, car insurance rates spike. Driving while on any substances is a major risk for the driver, any passengers, and others on the road. This added risk may lead to car insurance coverage that’s twice as expensive as rates with a clean record. Some insurers may even cancel your existing coverage or refuse to insure you altogether.
In San Marcos, drivers with a DUI conviction pay a monthly average of $197 for state-minimum coverage. If you have a DUI in Texas, you can find the cheapest monthly liability insurance quotes from the following insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
37
60
GEICO
40
65
Hugo
51
77
Mile Auto
51
86
Allstate
52
85
USAA
66
108
Safeco
77
126
Nationwide
87
142
Mercury
90
151
Progressive
93
152
Dairyland
99
161
Clearcover
101
165
Chubb
112
183
National General
116
189
Liberty Mutual
120
196
Elephant
121
197
Commonwealth Casualty
125
183
Direct Auto
127
207
21st Century
129
210
The General
141
230
GAINSCO
143
233
Bristol West
156
254
AssuranceAmerica
174
284
Infinity
181
295
Foremost
207
337
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Mature drivers typically have fewer car accidents and may be considered less risky to insure, leading to low rates. Starting at age 35, car insurance rates decrease as drivers gain more experience. Seniors may obtain affordable coverage but may see increases starting at age 70.
Senior drivers in San Marcos pay $82 per month for a liability-only policy and $168 for full-coverage insurance. Below are the insurers offering the cheapest car insurance quotes to seniors in San Marcos.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
27
44
GEICO
30
49
Mile Auto
36
72
Allstate
39
65
USAA
49
81
Nationwide
61
109
Safeco
61
131
Progressive
62
110
Mercury
69
109
Dairyland
75
190
Chubb
76
126
Clearcover
88
117
National General
88
193
Elephant
89
145
21st Century
90
150
Direct Auto
91
180
Commonwealth Casualty
92
236
Liberty Mutual
92
187
The General
108
217
GAINSCO
110
237
Bristol West
117
221
AssuranceAmerica
120
156
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Young drivers pay the most for car insurance coverage. Teen drivers lack the same experience behind the wheel compared to older drivers. Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that young people typically have a higher risk of fatal accidents due to risky driving behavior.[7]
A liability-only policy for teen drivers in San Marcos costs $196 per month, on average. Full-coverage insurance costs $402 per month for teens in the city.
Teen drivers in San Marcos should consider getting on the same insurance plan as their family and looking for insurers that offer multiple student discounts. Here are the companies that offer the cheapest car insurance for teens in San Marcos.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
62
103
State Farm
62
102
Allstate
90
148
Hugo
90
244
Mile Auto
97
191
USAA
107
176
Safeco
135
289
Nationwide
146
262
Dairyland
157
401
Mercury
162
257
Progressive
164
291
Clearcover
177
235
Elephant
196
321
Liberty Mutual
198
405
Chubb
203
338
21st Century
211
350
Commonwealth Casualty
215
551
National General
216
476
The General
221
445
Direct Auto
227
449
GAINSCO
251
543
Bristol West
254
481
Infinity
298
455
AssuranceAmerica
328
427
Foremost
363
727
San Marcos car insurance quotes by credit tier
In the state of Texas, insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores as part of their risk assessment, but insurers have to follow specific rules. For example, your credit history can’t be the only factor an insurer considers when setting your rates. And companies can’t reject you or increase rates if a major life change, such as divorce or job loss, affects your credit.[8]
Texas drivers with poor credit scores typically pay higher rates. For drivers with good credit, rates are more affordable.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in San Marcos?
Car insurance in San Marcos is more affordable than in some other cities in Texas and is close to the national average. In San Marcos, liability car insurance has an average cost of $115 per month, and full-coverage has an average cost of $236 per month, according to Insurify data.
The state averages in Texas are $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance. Compared to most other cities in Texas, San Marcos offers more affordable coverage — likely due to the city’s lower population density and crime rates. For example, San Antonio had reports of 7,781 motor vehicle thefts in 2019, while San Marcos had 126, according to FBI crime data.[9]
Find Car Insurance in San Marcos
Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes
More cities in Texas
San Marcos has some of the cheapest car insurance in Texas. See how it compares to some other cities in the Lone Star State.
San Marcos car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in San Marcos, Texas, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in San Marcos, Texas?
Car insurance in San Marcos costs $115 per month for liability-only coverage and $236 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data. How much you pay for car insurance will ultimately depend on your driving record and chosen coverage amounts.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos?
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos, at $37, $40, and $51 per month, respectively, for liability coverage. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in San Marcos?
State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in San Marcos, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). The average cost of car insurance in Texas from State Farm is $38 per month for liability coverage and $64 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurance companies to consider include GEICO and Allstate.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Texas?
To drive legally in Texas, you must carry minimum car insurance coverage of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident of bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 of property damage liability.
Is Texas a no-fault state?
No. Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for covering the damages they cause to other people and their property.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.