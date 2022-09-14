>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in San Marcos, Texas (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability insurance in San Marcos, with a rate of $37 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in San Marcos, Texas, pay an average of $115 per month for liability-only insurance and $236 per month for full-coverage policies.

Nestled between San Antonio and Austin, San Marcos has an estimated population of about 70,000 and lower crime rates than larger Texas cities. This may explain why San Marcos car insurance rates are marginally more affordable than the statewide averages of $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, you should compare quotes and coverage options from multiple auto insurers. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best auto coverage in San Marcos for your insurance needs.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest liability insurance in San Marcos.

  • Drivers in San Marcos pay slightly higher car insurance rates than the national average rates of $104 for liability only and $213 for full coverage.

  • San Marcos drivers pay a yearly average of $2,827 for full-coverage insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in San Marcos

The type of policy you get will vary by company and depend on your needs. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, here are three of the top San Marcos car insurance companies offering affordable coverage options.

Start your search below, but check out several different companies to find a good deal that matches what you’re looking for. The quotes provided below reflect statewide average rates in Texas.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$64$38Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$69$42Liability-only coverage
Allstate4.2$90$54Full coverage

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

State Farm is an insurer with a long history, with low rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance, plus special discounts for teen drivers.

Ventajas

  • Multiple teen driver discounts

  • Insurance agents available to help

Contras

  • Agents can only sell State Farm policies

  • Low customer review ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo

GEICO is an affordable insurance company with low rates for liability insurance in San Marcos. It also offers multiple discounts for increased savings.

Ventajas

  • Safety discounts available

  • Bundling options to save more

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Complaints on Trustpilot about claims process

Best insurer for full coverage: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

Allstate has affordable full-coverage options in San Marcos and add-ons like roadside assistance coverage.

Ventajas

  • Roadside coverage available

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Contras

  • Complaints about claims process on Trustpilot

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos

If you’re looking for coverage that fits your budget, here are some tips for getting the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos:

  • Maintain a good driving record. A number of factors determine car insurance rates, but your driving history is one of the most important. To get low rates, avoid speeding, driving under the influence, and distracted driving.

  • Compare multiple options. Review car insurance coverage from several companies and compare different rates, pros and cons, and available discounts.

  • Bundle insurance. You may qualify for lower rates if you bundle your auto insurance with another insurance policy from the same company, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance. Look into what other insurance products your company offers.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Marcos: State Farm

Texas requires all drivers to carry liability coverage, and you must meet certain minimum levels of coverage. This type of insurance pays for expenses incurred by another party in an accident you cause. The main drawback is that liability insurance doesn’t protect you as the driver or your property if you’re responsible for an accident.[1]

On average, liability-only coverage in San Marcos costs $115 per month. The following table illustrates the range of monthly quotes from different insurers offering liability insurance in the city. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm37
GEICO40
Hugo51
Mile Auto51
Allstate52
USAA66
Safeco77
Nationwide87
Mercury90
Midvale Home & Auto93
Progressive93
Dairyland99
Clearcover101
Chubb112
National General116
Liberty Mutual120
Elephant121
Commonwealth Casualty125
Direct Auto127
21st Century129
The General141
GAINSCO143
Bristol West156
State Auto167
AssuranceAmerica174
Infinity181
Foremost207
Hallmark218
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Marcos: State Farm

Texas drivers must have liability insurance. But that only covers the minimum, and drivers who want coverage for a range of incidents should consider full-coverage car insurance. That means in addition to getting the mandated liability coverage, you secure comprehensive and collision coverages.

Getting full coverage can offer protection if you’re in an accident or your vehicle is damaged from another event. The average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy in San Marcos is $236. 

The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Marcos.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm61
GEICO67
Allstate86
Mile Auto101
USAA109
Clearcover134
Hugo138
Mercury143
Travelers153
Nationwide156
Midvale Home & Auto165
Progressive165
Safeco165
Chubb186
Elephant198
21st Century214
AssuranceAmerica226
Liberty Mutual245
Direct Auto251
Dairyland252
National General255
Infinity276
The General284
Bristol West295
State Auto307
GAINSCO309
Commonwealth Casualty321
Foremost415
Hallmark432
Estimate your San Marcos car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas drivers must obtain minimum levels of liability insurance, including bodily injury and property damage coverage.[2] The levels required are outlined below, but you may also consider getting higher levels of coverage.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

Texas is an at-fault state and requires drivers to pay for damage and injuries they cause.[3] If you want to protect yourself, you can consider getting other types of coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for property damage to your vehicle if there’s an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle from non-collision events, including vandalism, flood, theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This coverage offers protection to help cover gaps if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who’s not insured or who doesn’t have sufficient insurance coverage to pay for your damages and injuries. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage pays for your medical expenses and covers lost wages. This is included in Texas auto policies unless you decline it in writing.

Good to Know

As part of getting car insurance, Texas state law requires insurance companies to provide you with a Consumer Bill of Rights.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Whenever you drive, you’re engaging in some level of risk. It’s ideal to have a driving record without any incidents, but sometimes, one second can change everything.

If you look over at a text on your phone, you could get into an at-fault accident. You might think you’re not driving that fast, not realizing that you’re going above the limit, and get a speeding ticket.

Also, whether legal or illegal substances, driving under the influence can affect your cognition and driving ability, possibly leading to a DUI conviction. 

In San Marcos, drivers with an incident on their motor vehicle records pay an average of $158 per month for liability car insurance and $324 for full coverage. For comparison, drivers with a clean record in San Marcos pay $115 per month for liability and $236 for full-coverage insurance.

Here’s how each type of driving incident can affect your insurance premiums in San Marcos.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

One of the ways drivers stay safe on the road is by following the rules. That means turning on your blinkers when making a turn or changing lanes and adhering to the posted speed limit. When you deviate from the rules, it can put others at risk. Speeding or driving too fast can mean shorter reaction times and can increase the risk of an accident.

If you get pulled over because of speeding, you may get a ticket and a fine. What you pay generally depends on your speed relative to the limit. But that’s just the start of what you’ll pay, as you may end up paying more for car insurance coverage as well.

San Marcos drivers with a speeding ticket in their history pay an average of $164 per month for liability-only insurance. If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket in San Marcos, here’s where to find the cheapest liability car insurance.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3747
GEICO4051
Hugo5172
Mile Auto5173
Allstate5267
USAA6685
Safeco77107
Nationwide87113
Mercury90133
Progressive93124
Dairyland99131
Clearcover101140
Chubb112146
National General116150
Liberty Mutual120166
Elephant121157
Commonwealth Casualty125156
Direct Auto127168
21st Century129172
The General141188
GAINSCO143179
Bristol West156204
AssuranceAmerica174238
Infinity181239
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

A total of 244,092 people were injured in car accidents in Texas in 2022, with accidents occurring every 57 seconds, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.[5] An at-fault accident may lead to car damage, injury, and even death — as well as higher car insurance rates.

Having an at-fault accident on your record typically affects rates for a few years. During this time, San Marcos drivers with an at-fault accident pay a monthly average of $174 for liability-only coverage.

To find the most competitive insurance coverage after an at-fault accident, here are some of the top insurers in San Marcos for liability insurance.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3750
GEICO4055
Hugo5170
Mile Auto5178
Allstate5271
USAA6691
Safeco77115
Nationwide87120
Mercury90141
Progressive93132
Dairyland99139
Clearcover101164
Chubb112155
National General116162
Liberty Mutual120176
Elephant121168
Commonwealth Casualty125173
Direct Auto127180
21st Century129183
The General141200
GAINSCO143193
Bristol West156214
AssuranceAmerica174249
Infinity181238
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

In Texas, driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) can result in fines, jail time, and a suspended license. The severity will depend on the offense and whether it’s your first time or you have multiple convictions.[6]

After getting a DUI/DWI, car insurance rates spike. Driving while on any substances is a major risk for the driver, any passengers, and others on the road. This added risk may lead to car insurance coverage that’s twice as expensive as rates with a clean record. Some insurers may even cancel your existing coverage or refuse to insure you altogether.

In San Marcos, drivers with a DUI conviction pay a monthly average of $197 for state-minimum coverage. If you have a DUI in Texas, you can find the cheapest monthly liability insurance quotes from the following insurers.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3760
GEICO4065
Hugo5177
Mile Auto5186
Allstate5285
USAA66108
Safeco77126
Nationwide87142
Mercury90151
Progressive93152
Dairyland99161
Clearcover101165
Chubb112183
National General116189
Liberty Mutual120196
Elephant121197
Commonwealth Casualty125183
Direct Auto127207
21st Century129210
The General141230
GAINSCO143233
Bristol West156254
AssuranceAmerica174284
Infinity181295
Foremost207337
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Mature drivers typically have fewer car accidents and may be considered less risky to insure, leading to low rates. Starting at age 35, car insurance rates decrease as drivers gain more experience. Seniors may obtain affordable coverage but may see increases starting at age 70.

Senior drivers in San Marcos pay $82 per month for a liability-only policy and $168 for full-coverage insurance. Below are the insurers offering the cheapest car insurance quotes to seniors in San Marcos.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2744
GEICO3049
Mile Auto3672
Allstate3965
USAA4981
Nationwide61109
Safeco61131
Progressive62110
Mercury69109
Dairyland75190
Chubb76126
Clearcover88117
National General88193
Elephant89145
21st Century90150
Direct Auto91180
Commonwealth Casualty92236
Liberty Mutual92187
The General108217
GAINSCO110237
Bristol West117221
AssuranceAmerica120156
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Young drivers pay the most for car insurance coverage. Teen drivers lack the same experience behind the wheel compared to older drivers. Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that young people typically have a higher risk of fatal accidents due to risky driving behavior.[7]

A liability-only policy for teen drivers in San Marcos costs $196 per month, on average. Full-coverage insurance costs $402 per month for teens in the city.

Teen drivers in San Marcos should consider getting on the same insurance plan as their family and looking for insurers that offer multiple student discounts. Here are the companies that offer the cheapest car insurance for teens in San Marcos.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO62103
State Farm62102
Allstate90148
Hugo90244
Mile Auto97191
USAA107176
Safeco135289
Nationwide146262
Dairyland157401
Mercury162257
Progressive164291
Clearcover177235
Elephant196321
Liberty Mutual198405
Chubb203338
21st Century211350
Commonwealth Casualty215551
National General216476
The General221445
Direct Auto227449
GAINSCO251543
Bristol West254481
Infinity298455
AssuranceAmerica328427
Foremost363727
San Marcos car insurance quotes by credit tier

In the state of Texas, insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores as part of their risk assessment, but insurers have to follow specific rules. For example, your credit history can’t be the only factor an insurer considers when setting your rates. And companies can’t reject you or increase rates if a major life change, such as divorce or job loss, affects your credit.[8]

Texas drivers with poor credit scores typically pay higher rates. For drivers with good credit, rates are more affordable.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in San Marcos?

Car insurance in San Marcos is more affordable than in some other cities in Texas and is close to the national average. In San Marcos, liability car insurance has an average cost of $115 per month, and full-coverage has an average cost of $236 per month, according to Insurify data.

The state averages in Texas are $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance. Compared to most other cities in Texas, San Marcos offers more affordable coverage — likely due to the city’s lower population density and crime rates. For example, San Antonio had reports of 7,781 motor vehicle thefts in 2019, while San Marcos had 126, according to FBI crime data.[9]

More cities in Texas

San Marcos has some of the cheapest car insurance in Texas. See how it compares to some other cities in the Lone Star State.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Arlington$125$247
Austin$129$235
Corpus Christi$122$230
Dallas$138$279
El Paso$92$220
Fort Worth$123$242
Houston$170$315
Irving$134$271
Plano$123$244
San Antonio$125$244
San Marcos car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in San Marcos, Texas, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in San Marcos, Texas?

    Car insurance in San Marcos costs $115 per month for liability-only coverage and $236 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data. How much you pay for car insurance will ultimately depend on your driving record and chosen coverage amounts.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos, at $37, $40, and $51 per month, respectively, for liability coverage. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in San Marcos?

    State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in San Marcos, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). The average cost of car insurance in Texas from State Farm is $38 per month for liability coverage and $64 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurance companies to consider include GEICO and Allstate.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Texas?

    To drive legally in Texas, you must carry minimum car insurance coverage of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident of bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 of property damage liability.

  • Is Texas a no-fault state?

    No. Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for covering the damages they cause to other people and their property.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide."
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "Shopping for auto insurance: What to know before you buy a policy."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Consumer Bills of Rights."
  5. Texas Department of Transportation. "Texas Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Facts."
  6. Texas Department of Transportation. "Impaired driving and penalties - DUI/DWI."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Driver and Passenger Safety."
  8. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
  9. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Texas Offenses Known to Law Enforcement by City, 2019."

