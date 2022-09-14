Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

You’ll pay more for car insurance if you have an incident on your record. Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Car insurance companies see drivers with these types of incidents on their record as more likely to file a claim in the future, so they charge higher premiums to offset this risk.

Here, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding is considered a misdemeanor in Texas, and it can come with a fine ranging from $130 to $300 depending on how significantly the driver exceeded the speed limit.[2] If you earn a speeding ticket on your record, you should probably expect your insurance rates to rise as well.

Denton drivers cited for speeding pay average monthly rates of $353 for full coverage and $166 for liability-only insurance. The table below shows the cheapest insurers after a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 39 49 GEICO 42 54 Hugo 53 75 Mile Auto 53 75 Allstate 54 69 USAA 69 88 Safeco 80 111 Nationwide 91 118 Mercury 93 137 Progressive 96 128 Dairyland 103 137 Clearcover 105 145 Chubb 116 151 National General 120 155 Liberty Mutual 124 171 Elephant 126 163 Commonwealth Casualty 130 162 Direct Auto 132 175 21st Century 134 179 The General 146 194 GAINSCO 148 185 Bristol West 162 212 AssuranceAmerica 181 248 Infinity 188 248 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will often cause higher car insurance rates. How much your rate increases depends on the severity of the crash and the value of the insurance claim. Drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records typically deal with higher rates for about three years.[3]

On average, an at-fault accident can boost Denton drivers’ monthly premiums to $177 for liability-only car insurance and $375 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for drivers with an at-fault accident in their driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 39 53 GEICO 42 58 Hugo 53 73 Mile Auto 53 81 Allstate 54 74 USAA 69 95 Safeco 80 119 Nationwide 91 126 Mercury 93 145 Progressive 96 137 Dairyland 103 144 Clearcover 105 170 Chubb 116 160 National General 120 168 Liberty Mutual 124 182 Elephant 126 175 Commonwealth Casualty 130 180 Direct Auto 132 187 21st Century 134 190 The General 146 207 GAINSCO 148 200 Bristol West 162 222 AssuranceAmerica 181 259 Infinity 188 248 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is one of the most severe incidents you can have on your driving record. If you’re cited for DUI, it’ll often lead to a steep rise in car insurance rates, and some insurers may drop your coverage altogether. In Texas, you must also file a special form called an SR-22 for two years after the date of your DUI conviction.

Denton drivers with a DUI on their records can see their monthly rates increase substantially — $424 on average for full coverage and $200 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for people with a DUI in their driving history.