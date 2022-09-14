>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Denton, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Denton, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $39 per month.

A.M. Steinbach
Escrito porA.M. Steinbach
Icon of a man
A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located on the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, Denton is home to thousands of college students and a fast-growing population. Despite the growth, Denton isn’t too densely populated, which means less traffic congestion and some reasonable insurance rates.

Drivers in Denton pay an overall average of $183 per month for car insurance, which is comparable to the Texas state average of $184 per month. But comparing car insurance rates from multiple insurers could help you find cheaper-than-average rates.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest car insurance in Denton.

Datos Breves

  • On average, Denton drivers pay $117 per month for liability-only coverage and $248 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Denton, with rates starting at $64 per month.

  • Car insurance for teen drivers in Denton costs an average of $312 per month, overall.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton

Your ideal car insurance policy depends on your personal needs. Key features of your driver profile, such as your age, location, vehicle, and more, also affect how much you pay.

Below, you’ll find three of the most affordable car insurance companies in Denton. They can be a great place to start your search.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$64$38Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$69$42Teen drivers
Allstate4.2$90$54Drivers with DUIs
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years. Today, it sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.

Ventajas

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for teen drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowner, flood, life, business, and identity protection insurance, among other products.

Ventajas

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for drivers with DUIs: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo

Founded by Sears executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.

Ventajas

  • Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Contras

  • Below-average customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Denton

Living in Denton means you already deal with auto insurance rates that are slightly higher than the national average. Fortunately, you can lower your rates by employing any of the following strategies:

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible typically leads to lower monthly car insurance premiums.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Reach out to your insurance agent to see if you qualify for any car insurance discounts. Bundling discounts reward drivers who purchase home insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products from their auto insurer.

  • Purchase a safe vehicle. Drivers looking for cheap car insurance should choose cars with advanced safety features and strong safety records. These types of vehicles usually come with lower rates.

  • Shop around and compare. Different insurers offer different rates. When shopping for car insurance, collect online quotes from at least three car insurance companies, then compare them side by side to find the best policy for you.

Shop for Denton Car Insurance Online

Get personalized quotes from top auto insurers in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Denton: State Farm

If you cause an accident, liability insurance covers the other driver’s medical bills and car repairs. But liability coverage won’t cover your own medical expenses or repairs. 

Denton drivers pay an average of $1,400 per year, or $117 per month, for liability coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Denton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm39
GEICO42
Hugo53
Mile Auto53
Allstate54
USAA69
Safeco80
Nationwide91
Mercury93
Midvale Home & Auto96
Progressive96
Dairyland103
Clearcover105
Chubb116
National General120
Liberty Mutual124
Elephant126
Commonwealth Casualty130
Direct Auto132
21st Century134
The General146
GAINSCO148
Bristol West162
State Auto174
AssuranceAmerica181
Infinity188
Foremost215
Hallmark227
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Denton: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance policies include liability insurance, as well as collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance covers damage to your own vehicle after an accident, while comprehensive covers your car’s repairs if it’s damaged in a non-collision event, like a fire, severe weather, or an act of vandalism.

Full coverage is a good option for drivers of new, high-value, or financed cars, though this more robust policy type usually comes with a higher price tag.

In Denton, full-coverage insurance averages $248 per month. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for full-coverage policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm64
GEICO70
Allstate90
Mile Auto105
USAA113
Clearcover139
Hugo143
Mercury148
Travelers159
Nationwide162
Progressive171
Midvale Home & Auto172
Safeco172
Chubb193
Elephant206
21st Century223
AssuranceAmerica235
Liberty Mutual255
Direct Auto261
Dairyland262
National General266
Infinity287
The General295
Bristol West306
State Auto319
GAINSCO321
Commonwealth Casualty334
Foremost432
Hallmark450
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Denton car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

To drive legally in Texas, you must carry liability insurance that meets the basic minimum requirements. The table below shows how much car insurance is required in Texas:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While the table above illustrates what you need in Texas, you may want to enhance your coverage with the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you cause an accident, collision insurance covers the cost of repairs to your own vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision event causes damage to your car, comprehensive insurance covers the cost of repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the damages, your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will kick in.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

You’ll pay more for car insurance if you have an incident on your record. Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Car insurance companies see drivers with these types of incidents on their record as more likely to file a claim in the future, so they charge higher premiums to offset this risk.

Here, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Denton, TX

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding is considered a misdemeanor in Texas, and it can come with a fine ranging from $130 to $300 depending on how significantly the driver exceeded the speed limit.[2] If you earn a speeding ticket on your record, you should probably expect your insurance rates to rise as well.

Denton drivers cited for speeding pay average monthly rates of $353 for full coverage and $166 for liability-only insurance. The table below shows the cheapest insurers after a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3949
GEICO4254
Hugo5375
Mile Auto5375
Allstate5469
USAA6988
Safeco80111
Nationwide91118
Mercury93137
Progressive96128
Dairyland103137
Clearcover105145
Chubb116151
National General120155
Liberty Mutual124171
Elephant126163
Commonwealth Casualty130162
Direct Auto132175
21st Century134179
The General146194
GAINSCO148185
Bristol West162212
AssuranceAmerica181248
Infinity188248
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will often cause higher car insurance rates. How much your rate increases depends on the severity of the crash and the value of the insurance claim. Drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records typically deal with higher rates for about three years.[3]

On average, an at-fault accident can boost Denton drivers’ monthly premiums to $177 for liability-only car insurance and $375 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for drivers with an at-fault accident in their driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3953
GEICO4258
Hugo5373
Mile Auto5381
Allstate5474
USAA6995
Safeco80119
Nationwide91126
Mercury93145
Progressive96137
Dairyland103144
Clearcover105170
Chubb116160
National General120168
Liberty Mutual124182
Elephant126175
Commonwealth Casualty130180
Direct Auto132187
21st Century134190
The General146207
GAINSCO148200
Bristol West162222
AssuranceAmerica181259
Infinity188248
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is one of the most severe incidents you can have on your driving record. If you’re cited for DUI, it’ll often lead to a steep rise in car insurance rates, and some insurers may drop your coverage altogether. In Texas, you must also file a special form called an SR-22 for two years after the date of your DUI conviction.

Denton drivers with a DUI on their records can see their monthly rates increase substantially — $424 on average for full coverage and $200 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for people with a DUI in their driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3964
GEICO4268
Hugo5380
Mile Auto5390
Allstate5488
USAA69112
Safeco80130
Nationwide91148
Mercury93156
Progressive96157
Dairyland103168
Clearcover105171
Chubb116189
National General120196
Liberty Mutual124202
Elephant126205
Commonwealth Casualty130190
Direct Auto132215
21st Century134218
The General146238
GAINSCO148241
Bristol West162264
AssuranceAmerica181295
Infinity188306
Foremost215351
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Age is another major factor that determines your car insurance rates. While drivers enjoy low rates during their middle-aged years, those rates increase again around age 70. This is because faculties commonly reduce at this age and because the likelihood of an accident leading to severe medical costs increases.

Senior drivers in Denton have an overall average monthly insurance rate of $130. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm4628
GEICO5231
Allstate6841
Mile Auto7538
USAA8451
Mercury11371
Nationwide11364
Progressive11464
Clearcover12192
Chubb13179
Safeco13764
Elephant15192
21st Century15694
AssuranceAmerica162125
Direct Auto18795
Liberty Mutual19595
Dairyland19878
National General20191
The General225111
Bristol West229121
Commonwealth Casualty24696
GAINSCO246114
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teen drivers pay higher average insurance rates than any other age group. This is because car insurance companies see teen drivers as high-risk drivers due to their comparatively high accident rates. CDC data shows that teen drivers are nearly three times as likely to be involved in a serious crash as drivers age 20 and older.[4]

Luckily, teens can save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, maintaining a safe driving record, opting for a vehicle with a strong safety record, and taking advantage of good student discounts.

Car insurance for teen drivers in Denton costs $199 per month for liability-only coverage and $423 for full coverage, on average. Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Denton for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm10765
GEICO10865
Allstate15593
USAA183112
Mile Auto199100
Clearcover244184
Hugo25394
Mercury266167
Nationwide272153
Progressive301169
Safeco301140
Elephant334204
Chubb351211
21st Century365219
Dairyland416164
Liberty Mutual422205
AssuranceAmerica444342
The General462229
Direct Auto467236
Infinity473310
National General496224
Bristol West499264
GAINSCO564260
Commonwealth Casualty574223
Foremost757377
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Denton, Texas

Rates start as low as $39/mo. for liability coverage

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Denton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas state law allows car insurance companies to take your credit history into consideration when determining your car insurance rates. But companies may not refuse you coverage or cancel your coverage due to your credit history.[5]

As the chart below shows, Denton drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay lower car insurance rates on average compared to drivers with poor credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Denton?

Denton’s average car insurance rate of $183 per month is higher than the national average of $158 per month.

Car insurance rates can vary by ZIP code based on a variety of factors, such as local repair costs, property values, the frequency of insurance fraud, local crime rates, and local weather patterns.

More cities in Texas

Car insurance rates vary from city to city in Texas. While Denton doesn’t have the cheapest car insurance in Texas, its full-coverage rates are still at or below the state average of $250 per month.

Below, you can see average quotes in other Texas cities and how they compare to Denton.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Arlington$247$125
Austin$235$129
Dallas$279$138
El Paso$220$92
Fort Worth$242$123
Houston$315$170
Irving$271$134
Plano$244$123
San Antonio$244$125
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Denton car insurance FAQs

Car insurance rates can be high in Denton, but you can keep your rates low with the following information.

  • How much is car insurance in Denton, Texas?

    The average rate for car insurance in Denton is $183 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $117, and the average rate for full coverage is $248 per month.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Denton?

    Denton drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates with State Farm, which has a monthly rate of $39 for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo are also cheap options, with monthly liability rates of $42 and $53, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Denton?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate rank as three of the top insurers in Denton. All three are leading national insurers with impressive Insurify Quality Scores. In addition, each insurer has received recognition for their variety of offerings, customer service, and financial stability.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?

    To drive legally in Texas, you must have car insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability. For bodily injury, your coverage must amount to at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident. For property damage liability, your coverage must meet or exceed $25,000 per accident.

  • Can you avoid paying for car insurance in Texas?

    No. To drive in Texas, you must have coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements outlined above. But you can choose to carry coverage that exceeds those minimums.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Shopping for auto insurance: What to know before you buy a policy."
  2. NOLO. "Texas's Speeding Laws."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  4. CDC. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
A.M. Steinbach
A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

Más información

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers