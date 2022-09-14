Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Located on the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, Denton is home to thousands of college students and a fast-growing population. Despite the growth, Denton isn’t too densely populated, which means less traffic congestion and some reasonable insurance rates.
Drivers in Denton pay an overall average of $183 per month for car insurance, which is comparable to the Texas state average of $184 per month. But comparing car insurance rates from multiple insurers could help you find cheaper-than-average rates.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest car insurance in Denton.
Datos Breves
On average, Denton drivers pay $117 per month for liability-only coverage and $248 per month for full-coverage insurance.
State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Denton, with rates starting at $64 per month.
Car insurance for teen drivers in Denton costs an average of $312 per month, overall.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton
Your ideal car insurance policy depends on your personal needs. Key features of your driver profile, such as your age, location, vehicle, and more, also affect how much you pay.
Below, you’ll find three of the most affordable car insurance companies in Denton. They can be a great place to start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Cheap rates
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Teen drivers
Allstate
4.2
$90
$54
Drivers with DUIs
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years. Today, it sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.
Ventajas
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
No gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowner, flood, life, business, and identity protection insurance, among other products.
Ventajas
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
Founded by Sears executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.
Ventajas
Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Contras
Below-average customer satisfaction
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Denton
Living in Denton means you already deal with auto insurance rates that are slightly higher than the national average. Fortunately, you can lower your rates by employing any of the following strategies:
Raise your deductible. A higher deductible typically leads to lower monthly car insurance premiums.
Take advantage of discounts. Reach out to your insurance agent to see if you qualify for any car insurance discounts. Bundling discounts reward drivers who purchase home insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products from their auto insurer.
Purchase a safe vehicle. Drivers looking for cheap car insurance should choose cars with advanced safety features and strong safety records. These types of vehicles usually come with lower rates.
Shop around and compare. Different insurers offer different rates. When shopping for car insurance, collect online quotes from at least three car insurance companies, then compare them side by side to find the best policy for you.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Denton: State Farm
If you cause an accident, liability insurance covers the other driver’s medical bills and car repairs. But liability coverage won’t cover your own medical expenses or repairs.
Denton drivers pay an average of $1,400 per year, or $117 per month, for liability coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Denton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
39
GEICO
42
Hugo
53
Mile Auto
53
Allstate
54
USAA
69
Safeco
80
Nationwide
91
Mercury
93
Midvale Home & Auto
96
Progressive
96
Dairyland
103
Clearcover
105
Chubb
116
National General
120
Liberty Mutual
124
Elephant
126
Commonwealth Casualty
130
Direct Auto
132
21st Century
134
The General
146
GAINSCO
148
Bristol West
162
State Auto
174
AssuranceAmerica
181
Infinity
188
Foremost
215
Hallmark
227
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Denton: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance policies include liability insurance, as well as collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance covers damage to your own vehicle after an accident, while comprehensive covers your car’s repairs if it’s damaged in a non-collision event, like a fire, severe weather, or an act of vandalism.
Full coverage is a good option for drivers of new, high-value, or financed cars, though this more robust policy type usually comes with a higher price tag.
In Denton, full-coverage insurance averages $248 per month. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for full-coverage policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
64
GEICO
70
Allstate
90
Mile Auto
105
USAA
113
Clearcover
139
Hugo
143
Mercury
148
Travelers
159
Nationwide
162
Progressive
171
Midvale Home & Auto
172
Safeco
172
Chubb
193
Elephant
206
21st Century
223
AssuranceAmerica
235
Liberty Mutual
255
Direct Auto
261
Dairyland
262
National General
266
Infinity
287
The General
295
Bristol West
306
State Auto
319
GAINSCO
321
Commonwealth Casualty
334
Foremost
432
Hallmark
450
Car insurance requirements in Texas
To drive legally in Texas, you must carry liability insurance that meets the basic minimum requirements. The table below shows how much car insurance is required in Texas:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While the table above illustrates what you need in Texas, you may want to enhance your coverage with the following options:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
You’ll pay more for car insurance if you have an incident on your record. Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Car insurance companies see drivers with these types of incidents on their record as more likely to file a claim in the future, so they charge higher premiums to offset this risk.
Here, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding is considered a misdemeanor in Texas, and it can come with a fine ranging from $130 to $300 depending on how significantly the driver exceeded the speed limit.[2] If you earn a speeding ticket on your record, you should probably expect your insurance rates to rise as well.
Denton drivers cited for speeding pay average monthly rates of $353 for full coverage and $166 for liability-only insurance. The table below shows the cheapest insurers after a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
39
49
GEICO
42
54
Hugo
53
75
Mile Auto
53
75
Allstate
54
69
USAA
69
88
Safeco
80
111
Nationwide
91
118
Mercury
93
137
Progressive
96
128
Dairyland
103
137
Clearcover
105
145
Chubb
116
151
National General
120
155
Liberty Mutual
124
171
Elephant
126
163
Commonwealth Casualty
130
162
Direct Auto
132
175
21st Century
134
179
The General
146
194
GAINSCO
148
185
Bristol West
162
212
AssuranceAmerica
181
248
Infinity
188
248
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will often cause higher car insurance rates. How much your rate increases depends on the severity of the crash and the value of the insurance claim. Drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records typically deal with higher rates for about three years.[3]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
39
53
GEICO
42
58
Hugo
53
73
Mile Auto
53
81
Allstate
54
74
USAA
69
95
Safeco
80
119
Nationwide
91
126
Mercury
93
145
Progressive
96
137
Dairyland
103
144
Clearcover
105
170
Chubb
116
160
National General
120
168
Liberty Mutual
124
182
Elephant
126
175
Commonwealth Casualty
130
180
Direct Auto
132
187
21st Century
134
190
The General
146
207
GAINSCO
148
200
Bristol West
162
222
AssuranceAmerica
181
259
Infinity
188
248
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI is one of the most severe incidents you can have on your driving record. If you’re cited for DUI, it’ll often lead to a steep rise in car insurance rates, and some insurers may drop your coverage altogether. In Texas, you must also file a special form called an SR-22 for two years after the date of your DUI conviction.
Denton drivers with a DUI on their records can see their monthly rates increase substantially — $424 on average for full coverage and $200 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for people with a DUI in their driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
39
64
GEICO
42
68
Hugo
53
80
Mile Auto
53
90
Allstate
54
88
USAA
69
112
Safeco
80
130
Nationwide
91
148
Mercury
93
156
Progressive
96
157
Dairyland
103
168
Clearcover
105
171
Chubb
116
189
National General
120
196
Liberty Mutual
124
202
Elephant
126
205
Commonwealth Casualty
130
190
Direct Auto
132
215
21st Century
134
218
The General
146
238
GAINSCO
148
241
Bristol West
162
264
AssuranceAmerica
181
295
Infinity
188
306
Foremost
215
351
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age is another major factor that determines your car insurance rates. While drivers enjoy low rates during their middle-aged years, those rates increase again around age 70. This is because faculties commonly reduce at this age and because the likelihood of an accident leading to severe medical costs increases.
Senior drivers in Denton have an overall average monthly insurance rate of $130. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Denton for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
46
28
GEICO
52
31
Allstate
68
41
Mile Auto
75
38
USAA
84
51
Mercury
113
71
Nationwide
113
64
Progressive
114
64
Clearcover
121
92
Chubb
131
79
Safeco
137
64
Elephant
151
92
21st Century
156
94
AssuranceAmerica
162
125
Direct Auto
187
95
Liberty Mutual
195
95
Dairyland
198
78
National General
201
91
The General
225
111
Bristol West
229
121
Commonwealth Casualty
246
96
GAINSCO
246
114
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers pay higher average insurance rates than any other age group. This is because car insurance companies see teen drivers as high-risk drivers due to their comparatively high accident rates. CDC data shows that teen drivers are nearly three times as likely to be involved in a serious crash as drivers age 20 and older.[4]
Luckily, teens can save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, maintaining a safe driving record, opting for a vehicle with a strong safety record, and taking advantage of good student discounts.
Car insurance for teen drivers in Denton costs $199 per month for liability-only coverage and $423 for full coverage, on average. Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Denton for teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
107
65
GEICO
108
65
Allstate
155
93
USAA
183
112
Mile Auto
199
100
Clearcover
244
184
Hugo
253
94
Mercury
266
167
Nationwide
272
153
Progressive
301
169
Safeco
301
140
Elephant
334
204
Chubb
351
211
21st Century
365
219
Dairyland
416
164
Liberty Mutual
422
205
AssuranceAmerica
444
342
The General
462
229
Direct Auto
467
236
Infinity
473
310
National General
496
224
Bristol West
499
264
GAINSCO
564
260
Commonwealth Casualty
574
223
Foremost
757
377
Denton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas state law allows car insurance companies to take your credit history into consideration when determining your car insurance rates. But companies may not refuse you coverage or cancel your coverage due to your credit history.[5]
Denton car insurance FAQs
Car insurance rates can be high in Denton, but you can keep your rates low with the following information.
How much is car insurance in Denton, Texas?
The average rate for car insurance in Denton is $183 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $117, and the average rate for full coverage is $248 per month.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Denton?
Denton drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates with State Farm, which has a monthly rate of $39 for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo are also cheap options, with monthly liability rates of $42 and $53, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Denton?
State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate rank as three of the top insurers in Denton. All three are leading national insurers with impressive Insurify Quality Scores. In addition, each insurer has received recognition for their variety of offerings, customer service, and financial stability.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?
To drive legally in Texas, you must have car insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability. For bodily injury, your coverage must amount to at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident. For property damage liability, your coverage must meet or exceed $25,000 per accident.
Can you avoid paying for car insurance in Texas?
No. To drive in Texas, you must have coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements outlined above. But you can choose to carry coverage that exceeds those minimums.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
