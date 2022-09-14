Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving history is one of the most important factors insurers use to determine your car insurance premium. Any past incidents — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or convictions for driving under the influence (DUI) — can make your insurance cost a lot more. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect your car insurance rates in Murfreesboro.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Everyone speeds at some point in time, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 15% of fatal crashes in Tennessee in 2020 involved drivers who were speeding.[3] That’s why insurers raise your rates if you’re caught speeding: You’re statistically more likely to cause a fatal accident.
You can expect to pay an average rate of $257 for full coverage with a speeding ticket on your record. However, some insurers will offer coverage below that rate, and you can see a breakdown here.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Driving Record
|With Speeding Ticket
|State Farm
|23
|29
|USAA
|28
|36
|GEICO
|31
|39
|Auto-Owners
|32
|42
|Travelers
|32
|41
|Erie
|35
|49
|Mile Auto
|41
|58
|Allstate
|44
|56
|Farmers
|47
|60
|Safeco
|50
|69
|Nationwide
|57
|73
|Progressive
|63
|84
|Chubb
|67
|87
|Dairyland
|76
|100
|National General
|78
|100
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|112
|Elephant
|89
|114
|Direct Auto
|96
|126
|GAINSCO
|108
|134
|The General
|128
|169
|Bristol West
|153
|199
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If police have determined that you were responsible for an accident, you can expect your auto insurance rates to go up. The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $268.
The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for Murfreesboro drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record, according to Insurify data.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Driving Record
|With Accident
|State Farm
|23
|31
|USAA
|28
|38
|GEICO
|31
|42
|Auto-Owners
|32
|44
|Travelers
|32
|44
|Erie
|35
|51
|Mile Auto
|41
|62
|Allstate
|44
|59
|Farmers
|47
|63
|Safeco
|50
|74
|Nationwide
|57
|78
|Progressive
|63
|88
|Chubb
|67
|91
|Dairyland
|76
|105
|National General
|78
|107
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|119
|Elephant
|89
|121
|Direct Auto
|96
|134
|GAINSCO
|108
|143
|The General
|128
|179
|Bristol West
|153
|206
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI conviction is a very serious offense, and your rates will surely climb if you have one on record. In some cases, insurers may even deny you coverage altogether. About 1 out of every 4 drivers with a DUI conviction will do it again, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] In Tennessee, about 1 out of every 3 fatal crashes involves a drunk driver.[5]
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Murfreesboro for drivers with a DUI conviction is $305. This table shows the rates you can expect to pay from insurers in the area.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Driving Record
|With DUI
|State Farm
|23
|37
|USAA
|28
|45
|GEICO
|31
|50
|Auto-Owners
|32
|51
|Travelers
|32
|51
|Erie
|35
|51
|Mile Auto
|41
|68
|Allstate
|44
|71
|Farmers
|47
|76
|Safeco
|50
|80
|Nationwide
|57
|92
|Progressive
|63
|101
|Chubb
|67
|108
|Dairyland
|76
|122
|National General
|78
|125
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|132
|Elephant
|89
|143
|Direct Auto
|96
|154
|GAINSCO
|108
|174
|The General
|128
|206
|Bristol West
|153
|246
|Foremost
|162
|260
