Cheapest Auto Insurance in Murfreesboro, Tennessee (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Murfreesboro, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $23 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

If you’re looking for car insurance in Murfreesboro, the bad news is the city is one of the more expensive areas for coverage in Tennessee. Murfreesboro is one of the state’s more urban areas, which likely contributes to its higher insurance costs due to things like higher crime and accident rates.[1]

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Murfreesboro is $134 per month, according to Insurify data. That’s slightly above the Tennessee state average of $127 per month.

We’ll take a look at what causes rates to climb or decrease so you can see how you can get the most affordable coverage in Murfreesboro by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies. 

Datos Breves

  • Tennessee allows insurers to review your credit score before offering you rates.

  • Murfreesboro residents pay more for car insurance than the statewide average but less than the nationwide average.

  • Tennessee requires drivers to carry a minimum 25/50/25 liability policy.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Murfreesboro

The price you pay for insurance will depend on several factors, such as your driving history, age, ZIP code, marital status, and more. That’s why it’s always best to gather as many quotes as you can, so you can make sure to find the cheapest price for your individual situation.

As you begin your search, keep the following insurers in mind:

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$46$22Low rates
USAA4.5$55$26Military members
GEICO4.2$60$29Area alumni
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$49/mo

State Farm consistently ranks as one of the cheapest insurers in the country regardless of where you live, but it’s a bit personal when it comes to Murfreesboro. The company is actually one of the largest employers in Rutherford County, with more than 1,600 area employees.

In addition to low average rates, State Farm also has a reputation for excellent customer service. J.D. Power gave it an above-average rating compared to other companies operating in Tennessee on its 2022 annual survey of overall satisfaction among customers.

Ventajas

  • Major local employer

  • Cheap auto insurance rates

  • Highly rated by independent reviewers

Contras

  • Gap coverage not available

  • Higher rates for drivers with bad credit

  • No custom aftermarket coverage

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

Roughly 6% of Rutherford County residents are veterans who may qualify for USAA membership. USAA’s services can also benefit active-duty service members and their families. USAA is also consistently rated as one of the best banking and insurance companies for people who qualify, in annual J.D. Power rankings.

USAA also offers many discounts to help military members lower their insurance costs, such as storage discounts if you deploy.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Military-specific discounts

  • Exceptional customer service

Contras

  • Gap coverage not available

  • Not open to general public

  • No agency branch locations in Tennessee

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for area alumni: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

GEICO also gets high marks for its overall customer satisfaction and its financial stability. But unlike USAA and State Farm, GEICO offers many discounts for being a client or member of certain associations or for graduating from certain schools.

If you’re a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, for example, you may be able to get cheaper rates with GEICO than other insurers. You may also still qualify for good discounts even if you’ve graduated from other nearby schools.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Low volume of customer complaints

  • Special discounts for grads of TN universities

Contras

  • Gap coverage not available

  • Rideshare coverage not available

  • No local insurance agents in Murfreesboro

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Murfreesboro

Each insurer has its own formula for determining rates, and there’s not much you can do to change some of the factors that go into that calculation, such as your age, gender, marital status, and where you live.

However, many more factors are under your control, and you can follow these strategies to get even cheaper rates on your car insurance:

  • Look for specific discounts relevant to you, such as buying home insurance or life insurance with the same company.

  • Use telematics devices that offer cheaper rates and coach you toward safer driving skills.

  • Choose a higher deductible to lower your premium. Just make sure you have enough tucked away in an emergency fund in case you ever need to file a claim.

  • Check your credit report and your credit score for errors and look for ways you can improve your score. This can also help you pay less for loans and credit in general.

  • Try to drive less, and consider mileage-based insurance if you’re a really low-mileage driver.

Find Car Insurance in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Rates start as low as $23 per month for liability coverage

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Murfreesboro: State Farm

Liability-only coverage helps pay for any damage or injuries suffered by the other party in an accident you cause. However, it’s important to remember that liability coverage doesn’t protect you, your car, or your passengers.

Many folks choose liability-only coverage because it’s the cheapest option, and the price can vary with different insurers. The average rate for liability coverage in Murfreesboro is $85, and you can see how rates vary from top insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm23
USAA28
GEICO31
Auto-Owners32
Travelers32
Erie35
Mile Auto41
Allstate44
Farmers47
Safeco50
Nationwide57
Progressive63
Chubb67
Midvale Home & Auto74
Dairyland76
National General78
State Auto79
Liberty Mutual82
Elephant89
Direct Auto96
GAINSCO108
The General128
Bristol West153
Foremost162
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Murfreesboro: State Farm

If you’re looking to protect yourself and your vehicle against damage, you’ll want to opt for a full-coverage policy instead. Your lender may require this type of policy if you’re financing your car. Full-coverage insurance typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which pays to restore or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident or through non-collision causes.

Full coverage is more expensive because of its extended protections, and the average rate in Murfreesboro is $183 per month. Here’s a collection of quotes from top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm49
USAA58
GEICO64
Auto-Owners67
Erie72
Mile Auto73
Travelers88
Allstate90
Farmers97
Safeco112
Nationwide118
Progressive131
Midvale Home & Auto133
Chubb139
Elephant140
Liberty Mutual171
State Auto177
National General179
Direct Auto207
The General211
Dairyland212
GAINSCO288
Foremost306
Bristol West369
Estimate your Murfreesboro car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Tennessee is an at-fault — or tort liability — state. If you’re injured in a car accident, you may be able to sue the other party, and vice versa.

To make sure you’re able to pay for any potential losses you cause, Tennessee auto insurance laws require you to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance as follows:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

Tennessee doesn’t require you to purchase any other coverage options beyond this amount. However, if you’re interested in coverage that extends beyond the required minimum, you may want to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to fix or replace your car if you’re involved in an accident, even if someone else hit you or you hit a stationary object like a tree.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Compehensive coverage

    If you hit an animal, or something happens while you’re not behind the wheel — like falling trees, vehicle theft, or vandalism — comprehensive coverage can pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This pays for your damages if you’re hit by an uninsured driver or if their auto insurance coverage isn’t enough to fully cover the damage they caused.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection coverage pays for medical bills, lost income, and a few other things if you or your passengers are injured in an accident. States with no-fault insurance laws generally require drivers to have PIP.

Find Car Insurance in Murfreesboro, TN

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the most important factors insurers use to determine your car insurance premium. Any past incidents — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or convictions for driving under the influence (DUI) — can make your insurance cost a lot more. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect your car insurance rates in Murfreesboro.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Everyone speeds at some point in time, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 15% of fatal crashes in Tennessee in 2020 involved drivers who were speeding.[3] That’s why insurers raise your rates if you’re caught speeding: You’re statistically more likely to cause a fatal accident.

You can expect to pay an average rate of $257 for full coverage with a speeding ticket on your record. However, some insurers will offer coverage below that rate, and you can see a breakdown here.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm2329
USAA2836
GEICO3139
Auto-Owners3242
Travelers3241
Erie3549
Mile Auto4158
Allstate4456
Farmers4760
Safeco5069
Nationwide5773
Progressive6384
Chubb6787
Dairyland76100
National General78100
Liberty Mutual82112
Elephant89114
Direct Auto96126
GAINSCO108134
The General128169
Bristol West153199
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If police have determined that you were responsible for an accident, you can expect your auto insurance rates to go up. The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $268.

The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for Murfreesboro drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record, according to Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2331
USAA2838
GEICO3142
Auto-Owners3244
Travelers3244
Erie3551
Mile Auto4162
Allstate4459
Farmers4763
Safeco5074
Nationwide5778
Progressive6388
Chubb6791
Dairyland76105
National General78107
Liberty Mutual82119
Elephant89121
Direct Auto96134
GAINSCO108143
The General128179
Bristol West153206
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction is a very serious offense, and your rates will surely climb if you have one on record. In some cases, insurers may even deny you coverage altogether. About 1 out of every 4 drivers with a DUI conviction will do it again, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] In Tennessee, about 1 out of every 3 fatal crashes involves a drunk driver.[5]

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Murfreesboro for drivers with a DUI conviction is $305. This table shows the rates you can expect to pay from insurers in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm2337
USAA2845
GEICO3150
Auto-Owners3251
Travelers3251
Erie3551
Mile Auto4168
Allstate4471
Farmers4776
Safeco5080
Nationwide5792
Progressive63101
Chubb67108
Dairyland76122
National General78125
Liberty Mutual82132
Elephant89143
Direct Auto96154
GAINSCO108174
The General128206
Bristol West153246
Foremost162260
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Middle-aged drivers typically pay less for car insurance because they have a lot of experience in navigating Tennessee roadways safely. Most insurers charge the lowest rates for adults once they reach 35 years of age, decreasing steadily over time. However, by about age 75, rates start to increase again because research shows drivers may be more likely to get into an accident as they age.[6]

The average monthly cost of car insurance for seniors in Murfreesboro is $94, and you can see a collection of rates offered by area insurers here.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm3516
USAA4321
GEICO4723
Auto-Owners4923
Erie5025
Mile Auto5129
Travelers6423
Allstate6733
Farmers7034
Nationwide8239
Progressive8742
Safeco8839
Chubb9345
Elephant10265
Liberty Mutual13062
National General13458
Direct Auto14768
Dairyland15857
The General15997
GAINSCO21982
Bristol West273113
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

As any parent knows, most insurers charge much higher rates for teen drivers, who are more likely to get into an accident due to a combination of inexperience and immaturity. The same is true in Murfreesboro, where the average monthly rate for teen drivers is $219.

Luckily, teen drivers have a lot of ways to save money. Many insurers charge lower premiums if teens stay on their parents’ policies instead of buying a solo policy. Insurers also commonly offer discounts for things like getting good grades or leaving your car at home with family while you’re away at college. Buying a car with higher safety ratings can also help. 

Here’s the average cost of the cheapest options for car insurance for teens in Murfreesboro.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm8138
USAA9244
GEICO9747
Auto-Owners10751
Erie12661
Mile Auto13676
Allstate15274
Travelers15355
Farmers16279
Safeco19286
Nationwide19494
Elephant222141
Progressive226109
Chubb248119
Liberty Mutual277133
The General323196
National General328143
Dairyland330118
Direct Auto363169
GAINSCO496186
Foremost526278
Bristol West589244
Shop for Car Insurance in Murfreesboro

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates with Insurify

Murfreesboro car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Tennessee allows insurers to consider your credit score when setting your car insurance rates. If you have a good or excellent credit score, you can expect to pay a lot less for car insurance compared to a driver with a poor credit score.

This chart shows how much Murfreesboro drivers with different credit scores pay, on average, according to Insurify data.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Murfreesboro?

Murfreesboro drivers generally pay more for auto insurance compared to the rest of the state but less than the national average. Murfreesboro residents pay $183 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy, compared to $176 for the statewide average and $172 for the nationwide average.

Murfreesboro is within a relatively urban area in the greater Nashville metro region. Most insurers charge urban residents higher rates due to associated increases in accidents, auto theft, and more.

More cities in Tennessee

Murfreesboro residents pay higher costs than people living in most other cities in Tennessee. Here, you can see how the rates residents pay in other cities match up against Murfreesboro.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Chattanooga$158$82
Jackson$171$72
Knoxville$159$75
Memphis$235$114
Nashville$198$90
Murfreesboro car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for more information on how to secure the lowest rates in Murfreesboro, the answers below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Murfreesboro?

    The average car insurance rate in Murfreesboro is $134. Meanwhile, the average rate for full coverage is $183, and the average rate for liability coverage is $85.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Murfreesboro?

    State Farm offers the lowest average rates in Murfreesboro, at $23 per month for liability-only coverage. Murfreesboro motorists can also find cheap rates with USAA and GEICO, which offer average monthly liability rates of $28 and $31, respectively. The best way to find the best rates for you is to compare quotes from several different insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Murfreesboro?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO rank as three of the top insurers in Murfreesboro. Each has an Insurify Quality Score of 4.5, 4.5, and 4.2 respectively. In addition, these insurers have been recognized for their customer service, variety of discounts offered, and financial stability.

  • How much is car insurance in Tennessee per month?

    The average rate for car insurance in Tennessee is $127. More specifically, liability coverage rates average $78 per month, while full-coverage insurance averages $176 per month.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Tennessee?

    In order to drive legally in Tennessee, your coverage must meet at least the 25/50/25 standard. This means you must have bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 per person and up to $50,000 per accident, and property damage liability coverage amounting to $25,000.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Why You Should Have Auto Insurance."
  3. Tennessee Highway Patrol. "2020 Crash Facts."
  4. U.S. Department of Transportation. "Traffic Safety Facts."
  5. Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. "DUI Crashes."
  6. IIHS. "Older Drivers."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

