Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the most important factors insurers use to determine your car insurance premium. Any past incidents — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or convictions for driving under the influence (DUI) — can make your insurance cost a lot more. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect your car insurance rates in Murfreesboro.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Everyone speeds at some point in time, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 15% of fatal crashes in Tennessee in 2020 involved drivers who were speeding.[3] That’s why insurers raise your rates if you’re caught speeding: You’re statistically more likely to cause a fatal accident.

You can expect to pay an average rate of $257 for full coverage with a speeding ticket on your record. However, some insurers will offer coverage below that rate, and you can see a breakdown here.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 23 29 USAA 28 36 GEICO 31 39 Auto-Owners 32 42 Travelers 32 41 Erie 35 49 Mile Auto 41 58 Allstate 44 56 Farmers 47 60 Safeco 50 69 Nationwide 57 73 Progressive 63 84 Chubb 67 87 Dairyland 76 100 National General 78 100 Liberty Mutual 82 112 Elephant 89 114 Direct Auto 96 126 GAINSCO 108 134 The General 128 169 Bristol West 153 199 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If police have determined that you were responsible for an accident, you can expect your auto insurance rates to go up. The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $268 .

The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for Murfreesboro drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record, according to Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 23 31 USAA 28 38 GEICO 31 42 Auto-Owners 32 44 Travelers 32 44 Erie 35 51 Mile Auto 41 62 Allstate 44 59 Farmers 47 63 Safeco 50 74 Nationwide 57 78 Progressive 63 88 Chubb 67 91 Dairyland 76 105 National General 78 107 Liberty Mutual 82 119 Elephant 89 121 Direct Auto 96 134 GAINSCO 108 143 The General 128 179 Bristol West 153 206 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction is a very serious offense, and your rates will surely climb if you have one on record. In some cases, insurers may even deny you coverage altogether. About 1 out of every 4 drivers with a DUI conviction will do it again, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] In Tennessee, about 1 out of every 3 fatal crashes involves a drunk driver.[5]

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Murfreesboro for drivers with a DUI conviction is $305. This table shows the rates you can expect to pay from insurers in the area.